NHRDA Canadian Diesel Shootout Race Results

The NHRDA made their stop north of the border at The Titanium Strip at Mission Raceway – Mission, BC this past weekend for the NHRDA Canadian Diesel Shootout. The event featured competitors from all over western Canada battling it out for their piece of the $20,000 in prize money.

Up next is Big Sky Truck Fest at Yellowstone Dragstrip on July 28th -29th

Get tickets now at: nhrda.com