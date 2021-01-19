Diesel News - FCA/Peugeot Merger; New Cummins Parts and more - Diesel World

Truck of the Week

The Cleanest VP44 You’ll Ever Lay Eyes On

It’s hard to imagine anyone letting a second-gen this clean go, but nevertheless it showed up on King of Cars & Truck’s doorstep a couple weeks ago—and then promptly sold despite being priced at $29,900. The 2001 Dodge Ram 3500 Quad Cab was an H.O. model, which meant the VP44-fueled 24-valve 5.9L Cummins was packing 245 hp and 505 lb-ft of torque (the most powerful and torquiest diesel truck you could own for a brief period back in 2000). This also means the tough as nails NV5600 six-speed manual was part of the deal. So how many more second-gens like this are left out there in the wild?

Highlights

Race Truck Chassis For Sale

Looking to go fast this year? The perfect foundation could be yours for a cool $20,000. Wilson Patterson Diesel performed the work, and didn’t cut any corners, either. The race-ready Ram comes with a fourth-gen, 160-pound GTS Fiberglass body, a modular rear end from Mark Williams Enterprises, and RC Comp wheels. The chassis is set up to accommodate a Cummins with a TH400 transmission (as has become one of Wilson Patterson Diesel’s specialties in recent years), but could also be configured around the use of a 47 or 48RE.

Solid Roller Lifter Conversion For ’19+ 6.7L Cummins

In addition to the CP4.2, the ’19-newer 6.7L Cummins has another weak link: hydraulic lifters. With failures already starting to surface, Wagler Competition Products spearheaded things by designing a solid roller lifter conversion kit. Available soon, the company’s solution comes with brand new adjustable Cummins rocker arms and Manton pushrods. For what it’s worth, Wagler is also developing 14mm main studs for the late-model 6.7L Cummins, so enthusiasts will soon be able to take full advantage of that fancy new CGI block and what are believed to be stronger connecting rods…

OEM News

BIG News At FCA

Following the January 16, 2021 merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Peugeot S.A. (Groupe PSA), the company has officially been renamed Stellantis. The joining of forces will make Stellantis the world’s fourth largest auto maker. In total, 14 different brands will make up the new OEM giant: Ram, Jeep, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, Abarth, Maserati, Lancia from FCA’s stable, and Opel, Peugeot, DS, Citroen, and Vauxhall from Groupe PSA’s. With very few models left under the Chrysler and Lancia names, many expect those brands to become extinct in the near future. Stellantis will call Amsterdam, Netherlands its world headquarters.

BMW 730d Goes 900 Miles On A Single Tank

In Europe…where you’re actually allowed to own one of these beasts…one man’s diesel-powered 730d BMW has proven capable of traveling more than 900 miles on a tank of fuel. To the well-read, this is the equivalent of driving from Barcelona to London without having to stop for more go juice. But doing it in a high-end luxury sedan like this makes it even better. Cruising at roughly 70 mph for the duration of the test, the big ‘bimmer returned 43.88 mpg at the pump. Thanks to the B57 inline-six 3.0L engine, it proves that the concept of having abundant low-rpm torque, low engine speed operation, and a power plant that runs on one of the world’s most energy-dense fuels—diesel—isn’t quite dead yet.

Parts Rack

2019-2020 6.7L Cummins CP3 Conversion

Even though Ram is reverting back to the Bosch CP3 for 2021 models, owners of ’19 and ’20 trucks have the notorious CP4.2 to contend with. Luckily, S&S Diesel Motorsport is making it easy to ditch the CP4.2 with its CP3 conversion kit. The company’s system is based around the use of a brand-new Bosch CP3NH pump, which receives internal modifications for improved durability, high-speed performance, and tuning-free rail pressure control. An OE-quality injection molded ECU mount, OE-style quick-connect fittings and a braided supply line, an autofrettaged high-pressure fuel line, and a proprietary drive gear (and pilot preinstalled on the CP3 itself) are all part of the deal.

OBS Intercooler Install Made Easy

Looking to install an intercooler in your old body style 7.3L? With OEM ’99-’03 Super Duty intercoolers being the dominant choice for DIY’ers, the folks at Complete Performance developed an intercooler bracket kit specifically for ’92-’97 Fords equipped with a diesel engine core support. It’s also worth mentioning that its bracket kit will fit with the popular Icebox Performance aftermarket aluminum intercooler. Further suiting the niche it was created for, the intercooler bracket kit works in conjunction with the 2003-2007 6.0L Power Stroke transmission cooler (stock or aftermarket). Complete Performance’s OBS intercooler bracket kit retails for $214.95.

