Diesel News 8.5.19

Truck of the Week

The White Blur

At first glance, it looks like a long-retired work truck, but Daniel Klunk’s two-wheel drive regular cab OBS Ford is no slouch. On a recent trip down to where he calls “Mexico,” Daniel was spotted roll-racing a Corvette and pulling ahead near the end of the impromptu head-to-heat matchup. The 7.3L Power Stroke under the hood of his 5,500-pound F-250 is brought to life courtesy of 300cc, 200-percent nozzle hybrid injectors, a Swamps Gen3 high-pressure oil pump, and an S476 SX-E from BorgWarner. Equipped with slicks, the old work truck runs mid 11’s through the quarter-mile.

Highlights

Duramax in a Tractor

The folks at Westport Diesel Performance hooked their Duramax-powered tractor to the sled recently. The Massachusetts crews’ unique creation yanked the wheeled hunk of iron 312.66 feet and built up nearly 27-mph worth of ground speed in the process. Their Modified tractor is propelled by a stock LB7 with an S475 and some extra fueling. The tuning side of things is handled by the pros at Danville Performance. Surprisingly, this isn’t even the first one they’ve built. A few years back, the guys at Westport put together a different single turbo LB7 tractor, complete with a ZF-6 transmission, and called Smokin’ Loud.

First and Third Places for Scheid Diesel’s Multi-Faceted Second-Gen Puller

How does a Pro Stock win on Thursday and a Third Place finish in Super Stock on Saturday sound? Brad and Susan Ingram pulled it off in the same truck last week: the Scheid Diesel second-gen. Following a Pro Stock win in the Illinois Tractor Pulling Association with Brad at the helm, the stock frame Dodge was changed over to 7,500-pound Super Stock trim and Susan suited up to sit behind the wheel at an NTPA hook on Saturday night. Before the night was finished, Susan would grab Third Place in a 10-truck field that included the likes of Van Haisley, Shane Kellogg, and Erik Stacey.

Source: https://www.ntpapull.com/

550-rwhp Emissions-On L5P

A 550-rwhp, emissions-friendly Duramax that can do it all? The folks at DuramaxTuner.com must have their hands on a brand-new GM product again. Graced with the company’s L5P tuning package, Longhorn Fab Shop traction bars, a trick camo-wrap job sponsored by XDP and an untouched factory emissions system, the team at DuramaxTuner plan to go truck pulling with their healthy ’17 GMC Sierra HD. Look for them to show the world just how competitive, powerful, and reliable an emissions-on late-model diesel can be in the months ahead.

Source: http://www.duramaxtuner.com/

Carlisle Truck Nationals

One of the biggest truck shows in America went down over the weekend: the Carlisle Truck Nationals in the heart of Pennsylvania. Each year, the mega-show welcomes pickups, big rigs, mini trucks, antiques, Jeeps, and even full-size vans. For 2019, nearly 2,000 trucks were on display in the event’s show field area and thousands of spectators made their way to the Carlisle, PA fairgrounds for the 3-day affair. In addition to various awards being handed out throughout the weekend, there was also a burnout competition, a frame-dragging contest, and a chassis dyno on site.

Source: https://carlisleevents.com/

OEM News

Ford Offers Best in Class PTO for Cab-and-Chassis Trucks

On 2020 model Class 3 to 5 cab and chassis Super Duty’s, Ford is offering Power Takeoff (PTO) as standard equipment when ordered with the next-generation 6.7L Power Stroke and 10-speed automatic combination. The best-in-class stationary 300 lb-ft of PTO torque will also be fully-functional with the truck in motion thanks to Ford’s Live-Drive PTO technology. According to Ford commercial vehicle marketing manager, Kevin Koester, “with more PTO torque on hand (50 lb-ft more than the nearest competitor) every task is easier and even bigger projects are now within reach.” PTO torque output on 2020 F-650 and F-750 trucks, which still make use of the six-speed TorqShift, will be announced at a later date.

Nissan to Slow Down Titan Production

After reporting record losses for the first quarter, Nissan has enacted plans to reduce its worldwide workforce by 10-percent. By March, 2023, some 12,500 jobs will have been cut. At the Titan truck plant in Canton, Mississippi, Nissan plans to cut as many as 700 positions. At the company’s quarterly performance report ending June 30, 2019, sales for the automaker’s Titan line were down more than 25-percent when compared to last year’s numbers. While we don’t yet know Nissan’s exact target production numbers or what the future might hold for the Cummins-powered Titan XD, it’s obvious there will be even less of this already fairly rare breed of truck on the roads in the years to come.

Source: https://www.dieselnet.com/news/2019/07nissan.php