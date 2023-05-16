Show off your rig to other diesel enthusiasts for a chance to win Truck Of The Month!

You’ve done the work, now show it off! Enter the Diesel World Truck Of The Month content for your chance to win a special spotlight article and be entered to win the Shell Rotella Truck Of The Year. Truck Of The Year wins a feature on the Diesel World cover. Grab your camera, shoot some exciting shots of your diesel truck and send us a little about your build. We’ll post your shot on the TOTM voting page. Rally your friends to check out your rig and cast their vote. The next big winner could be you!

Enter here at https://www.dieselworldmag.com/readers-rides-truck-of-the-month/?utm_source=website+&utm_medium=homepage