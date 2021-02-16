Diesel News - Emission Standards Rise, New Events, and more... - Diesel World

Truck of the Week

Blast From The Past Hits The Dyno

A recent dyno video posted by Turbo King has gone positively viral on the interwebs. It features the mechanical monster formerly (and possibly still?) known as Caged Fury, previously owned and raced by TS Performance, clearing 2,450 hp on the rollers. Now residing somewhere in the Great White North, the second-gen Dodge—which was one of the first diesels in the 12’s, 11’s, and 10’s back in the day—appears to sport a billet-block Cummins, a Sigma injection pump with plenty of timing, multiple snails and all the under hood bling it used to. Apparent transmission issues halted the dyno pulls in this particular video, but it is nice to see that a piece of diesel drag racing history is still in operation.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/turbokingtv

Events

West Coast Diesel Drag Race Series

After a 2-year hiatus, West Coast diesels will have a racing home in 2021! With Hot Shot’s Secret signing on as the title sponsor, the Hole Shot Diesel Series will kick off on April 24th with our own Diesel World hosted event at Sacramento Raceway Park under the name of “Golden State Diesel Fest” (click here for more info on this event). With the explosion of the ODSS series on the East Coast in recent years, the same style of racing will be brought westward. That means the same classes, the same rules, and eighth-mile action vs. quarter-mile. On top of that, the ultimate plan is to develop an East vs. West World Finals event in which top points earners from both series can battle each other at the end of the season.

Source: https://www.hotshotsecret.com/resources/news/hot-shots-secret-announces-title-sponsorship-of-hole-shot-diesel-series-on-the-west-coast/?fbclid=IwAR1PocxOjI5k83IcamACz5pNM5_fWOYlCCRfPit0zcX8CQiC8R4qX0dtYIg

Parts Rack

CP4 Bypass Kit – 6.7l Power Stroke

Diesel Performance Parts is happy to announce they will be stocking the soon to be released Gen2 Bypass kit from S&S Diesel Motorsport. The S&S Diesel Motorsport Gen2 6.7 Power Stroke CP4 Bypass Kit will feature all quick connect lines that will eliminate the need for cutting the factory supply line, which is a debris introduction point, especially if the cut is not thoroughly deburred. It also eliminates the need to use a compression fitting, which is a potential leak point. The OE-style quick connect lines also eliminate any threaded joints that are further leak points and have the potential of generating debris during install.

Check them out at dieselperformanceparts.com/

Vastly Different Emissions Regulations Expected Beyond 2027

At the recent Sustainable Internal Combustion Engine Symposium orchestrated by the Engine + Powertrain Technology magazine, several approaches for meeting future emissions requirements were brought to light. While engine manufacturers (namely Cummins) believe the current crop of diesel powertrains can meet the 2027 EPA Phase 2 greenhouse gas standard of 0.2 g/bhp-hr NOx without further technological advancements, further reductions will have to be met using a different approach. Among the post-2027 emissions technologies discussed were: cylinder deactivation and advanced aftertreatment systems which would include dual SCR dosing systems, hybridization, multi-temperature cooling circuits, and even variable compression ratio engine concepts.

Source: https://dieselnet.com/news/2021/02icengine.php

Highlights

First Pro Stock 6.7L Ford Puller

Instead of campaigning dual trucks to run both the 3.6 Pro Stock and Super Stock pulling classes in 2021, the team at Jumping Jack Flash will run two different engines in the same truck. For the aforementioned single turbo 3.6 Pro Stock category, their ’16 F-350 will be powered by a Hypermax-built and common-rail 6.7L Power Stroke—the first 6.7L Ford to exist in this elite class of competition. For the team’s Super Stock endeavors, a P-pumped and compound turbocharged 7.3L, also put together by Hypermax, will power the late-model Ford. In either form, Ford purists will definitely have something to cheer for at the pulls.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/JJFPSPT

Justin Zeigler Will Have Giant Spinny Things This Year

To anyone not in-the-know, Justin Zeigler plans to come out swinging in ODSS in 2021. Further proof surfaced on social media recently, when the world caught a glimpse of his new compound arrangement, currently being fabbed up by the folks at Firepunk. How does an 88mm Garrett GT55 sound for a manifold (“small”) charger? And how about a Pro Stock Holset from Wimer Fuel Injection & Turbo serving as the atmosphere unit? With a compressor inducer somewhere in the vicinity of 5.2 to 5.5 inches, friends and fellow drag racers have already sent prayers for his 6.7L block’s wellbeing this season…

Source: http://www.zeiglerdieselperformance.com/

Mid-South Puller’s 50th Anniversary

2021 will mark a half-century of truck and tractor pulling action from the Mid-South Puller’s Association, and the organization is celebrating with 25 events this year. Started in 1971, the MSPA hosts pulls in Kentucky, Tennessee, and even Alabama, with Pro Stock, Limited Pro Stock, Limited Light Super Stock, and Super Farm tractors all being a regular part of the action. On the truck side, an Open 4wd class attracts Pro Stock Diesel Truck competitors in the immediate area. Here’s to hoping the organization enjoys another 50-years of success.

Source: https://midsouthpullersassociation.com/

First Outdoor Event in The Midwest?

Before all the fields are planted, a truck and tractor pull will be held in Warrenton, Missouri. Coined “RPM On The Ridge,” it will take place at Hickory Ridge Motorsports Park, a 30-acre venue primarily used for mud bogs and truck and tractor pulls—and the event might just be the first sled-dragging action to commence in the Midwest in 2021. It all goes down on April 24th but a rain date has already been reserved for May 8 in case Mother Nature steps in with different plans. Diesel truck classes consist of an Open 8,500-pound category and an 8,500-pound Street Diesel class. The action gets started at 3 pm.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/HickoryRidgeMotorsportPark