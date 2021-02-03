2021 Diesel World LIVE - Event Schedule and Info - Diesel World

2020 Sucked. Let’s make 2021 Epic! Come check out some trucks! Or compete yourself! Here’s our event schedule for Diesel World Hosted events and events we’ll be live feeding. More to come…

April 24th – Sacramento Raceway, California

Diesel World LIVE: Golden State Shootout

NWDC Dyno Competition – Hole Shot Series Drag Racing (diesel only) – Diesel Cash Days Drag Racing – Gas vs Diesel Cash Days Drag Racing – StreetTrucks Magazine Show n’ Shine – Burnout/Donut Pit

Part of the new Hole Shot Drag Racing Series, racers will be competing for a chance at over 20k in payouts. The Hot Shot Series, Sacramento Raceway and Diesel World are teaming up for one epic event in NorCal truck country. Previous like events at this venue are some of the largest in the west with 2000-4000 attendees and over 400 trucks competing. This is NorCal’s Truck Country.

General Admission: $20 adults; 12 and under Free

Parking outside venue: Free

VIP Parking inside venue: $10

Dyno: $80 for 3 pulls

Drags: $100 (includes parking for tow rig and trailer only, extra pass $10)

Truck Show: $25 per vehicle entered

Gates open at 8am.

Driver meeting at 9am.

Racing starts at 10am.

Diesel World Drags, aka The COVID 660 – Wagler Motorsports Park – Early Summer

The first year of this event, May 2020, was the first diesel event since the first 2020 quarantine and was closed to the public. 60 competitors in attendance and 270k views on the live stream. A large portion of the industry’s fastest racers were in attendance. This year the event will be open to the public.

Link to video from 2020’s event: https://business.facebook.com/dieselworldmag/videos/291884748569528/

Diesel World LIVE: Spokane Truck Fest – Spokane Raceway – 9/11/21

Drag racing, dyno competition, dirt drags, Show ‘n Shine, gas vs diesel drags. Part of the Hole Shot Series racers will be competing for a chance at over 20k in payouts. Since the cancellation of one of the industry’s favorite events, Hunting 4 Horsepower in nearby Coeur d’Alene, the Spokane and surrounding areas have been itching for a truck event. This is truck country in the Pacific Northwest.

General Admission: $20 adults; 12 and under Free

Parking: $5

Dyno: $80 for 3 pulls

Drags: $100 (includes parking for tow rig and trailer only, extra pass $5)

Gates open at 8am.

Driver meeting at 9am.

Racing starts at 10am.