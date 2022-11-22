Truck Of The Week

Wheeling A Dually? You Bet!

Randy Reyes continues to take his dually where no dually has gone before. Known throughout the diesel world as both the owner of Randy’s Transmissions and for ‘sending it’ at events like ATS’s Gauntlet Challenge, Weekend On The Edge and U.C.C., Randy’s new obsession has taken him and his ’15 Ram off the beaten path. And we don’t mean getting a little mud on the tires. In early November, Randy visited Moab and took on the infamous Pritchett Canyon in his four-door, six-wheeled behemoth—and conquered the axle-eating trail. The Randy’s-built Aisin AS69RC never skipped a beat and the whole spectacle was captured on video. Just like sending a 7,800-pound dually through the quarter-mile in 9.6 seconds, Randy is shaking up the rock-crawling world out West.

Source: https://randys-transmissions.com/

Highlights

A Class 8 Blast From The Past

We’re looking way back for this one. Did you know that Kenworth experimented with gas turbine propulsion of its big-rigs back in the 1950s? One gas turbine, a 175hp version produced by Boeing, weighed just 200 pounds and consumed just 13-percent of the real estate in the engine compartment. However, in the end KW found that not only was the turbine’s power poor and the truck’s acceleration dismal, but regular driving routes took 4 to 5 hours longer to complete. Worse yet, the truck was only able to achieve 1-mpg while doing it. Long story short, diesel propulsion was the only way to go for maximized fuel efficiency, power, and drivability.

Events

PRI Show 2022

The Performance Racing Industry trade show is fast-approaching and it looks like S&S Diesel Motorsport’s booth will be the talk of the diesel world this year. Two world record setting diesels will be parked front and center, the first of which is Mattie Graves’ Duramax-powered, Hollyrock Customs rail. Mattie recently turned in the quickest eighth-mile pass in diesel drag racing history with a 3.96 at 187 mph. The dragster will be on display next to the land speed record-holding Pilgrim & Stubbs ’54 Chevy, which set the C/DT World Land Speed Record of 220.226 mph at the Bonneville Salt Flats.

Source: https://ssdiesel.com/

OEM

Ram’s EcoDiesel: Class-Leading Range & Towing Capacity

The third-generation of the 3.0L EcoDiesel V-6 offered in ’23 model year Ram 1500’s boasts best-in-class range and the best diesel towing capacity in the half-ton segment. Leading all pickup trucks in range thanks to its 33-gallon fuel tank, an EcoDiesel-powered Ram 1500 can travel as many as 1,000 miles between fill-ups. Max conventional towing checks in well ahead of GM’s 3.0L Duramax at 12,560 pounds. For 2023 the EcoDiesel continues to turn out 480 lb-ft of torque at 1,600 rpm and belt out 260 hp at 3,600 rpm. Just make sure you get ‘em while they last…Stellantis is pulling the plug on the EcoDiesel come January.

Source: https://newspressusa.com/publicReleaseView/74969/8538?token=BV3bBSJffPA5UUgjAWTX&email_encrypt=Y2FyZ3V5NDIxMUB5YWhvby5jb21FbWFpbEhhc2g=

More HP And Torque For GM’s 3.0L Duramax

In other half-ton diesel news, GM has treated the 3.0L Duramax I-6 to a 10-percent increase in horsepower (it now makes 305 hp) and torque (up to 495 lb-ft) for the ’23 model year. Known as the unofficial king of mpg in the half-ton segment, the additional giddy-up is a welcomed surprise for prospective Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra 1500 owners. To keep the 3.0L Duramax durable at higher power levels, new steel pistons with revised combustion bowls have been added, along with a revised turbo compressor wheel, new fuel injectors, and enhanced temperature control features. The 3.0L Duramax will continue to be built at GM’s Flint Engine Operations in Michigan.

Source: https://media.chevrolet.com/media/us/en/chevrolet/home.detail.html/content/Pages/news/us/en/2022/aug/0816-bison.html

Emissions

U.S. EPA Finalizes PM Standards For Aircraft Engines

New particulate matter standards and test procedures have been finalized by the EPA for civil aircraft. The new regulations apply to both all new type designs and in-production civil aircraft engines. The final PM standards also align with the United Nations’ International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), which are set to go into effect on January, 2023. Engines that fall under the new emissions standard are subsonic turbofan and turbojet aircraft engines, with rated outputs higher than 26.7 kN (Kilonewton). In-production engines will be subjected to different emission limits than the standards finalized for all new type engine designs that begin production after the first of the year.

Source: https://dieselnet.com/news/2022/11epa2.php

California Approves $2.6 Billion For Clean Trucks & Cars

The California Air Resources Board (CARB) has approved a $2.6 billion investment plan aimed at incentives and subsidies to support the state’s push for zero-emission transportation. The monumental investment is the largest clean transportation funding plan to date. Key funding projects include $2.2 billion being set aside for clean trucks, buses, and off-road equipment, $2 billion of which goes toward zero-emission trucks, buses (school and transit), and drayage trucks, $33 million for financing for small truck fleets to transition to cleaner technology, and $135 million for various demonstration and pilot projects. The remaining $381 million is to be invested in clean transportation equity projects: $326 million for vehicle purchase incentives and $55 million for clean mobility investments.

Source: https://dieselnet.com/news/2022/11carb.php