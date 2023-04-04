The Armored Tactical Intervention Vehicle—Powered By A 6.7L Power Stroke

INKAS Armored Vehicle Manufacturing, in collaboration with UK-based Force Development Services, has released its first Armored Tactical Vehicle, the Sentry TIV—equipped with a vertical assault ramp system tested by special units in various countries worldwide.

The assault ramp system is intended for use in special operations, where storming buildings, airplanes, buses, and rail vehicles is required, or the ability to overcome fences is needed. The ramp system can also be used as a tactical position for snipers. Of particular interest to us is the Sentry TIV’s powertrain: a 330 hp 6.7L diesel V-8 and a 10-speed automatic transmission—which we presume is Ford’s 6.7L Power Stroke, backed up by the 10R140 TorqShift.

Source: https://inkasarmored.com/inkas-sentry-tactical-intervention-vehicle/