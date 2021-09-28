Truck Of The Week

Daniel Green’s 5.90 Index Dodge Competes in Rocky Mountain Race Week

Long-distance drives, plenty of passes at the drag strip, and countless memories were all a part of Daniel Green’s 2021 Rocky Mountain Race Week tour. Then, of course, there was also a trailer burnout… In between what was expected (i.e. highway cruising and drag racing) there were inevitable repairs required. Throughout the week, Daniel faced a cracked fuel cell, a 47RH that lost lockup functionality, broke off three wheel studs, and suffered broken bedside mounts due to the rough backroads of Oklahoma. But, in the end he persevered and added another bucket list experience to his growing portfolio.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/c/DannyDiesel

Blue Is Back

The eagle has landed in Florida. In other words, the long-awaited billet-block has made it to Hardway Performance—the aluminum chunk of Freedom Racing Engines beauty that will power Ryan Milliken’s blue Nova when it goes up against the best of the best in X275. The weight-saving Cummins crankcase is machined from forged 6061 aluminum and tips the scales somewhere between 220 and 250 pounds. For some perspective, a bare cast-iron 6.7L block weighs in around 460 pounds. Expect to see Milliken’s bad blue Nova competing at No Mercy 12 alongside the fastest door-slammers in America.

Source: https://hardwayperformance.com/

Stateline Showdown

With truck pulling season winding down, most drivers are mapping out their last venues to visit in 2021. In the Midwest, where 2.6 smooth bore trucks are thick, a group descended on Bedford, Iowa over the weekend for the 102 Valley Stateline Showdown. Hosted by the Northwest Missouri Tractor Pullers Association, the lineup featured everything from 6,500-pound non-turbo tractors to the 10,200-pound Pro Stocks and Pro Street (2.6 smooth bore) trucks to Limited Pro Stock trucks. Russ Harms, shown here, found himself at the front of the Pro Street field when all the dirt stopped flying.

Source: http://www.nwmtpa.com/default.asp

You’re Doing It Wrong…Top 5 Engine Cooling Mistakes

Flex-a-lite knows how to keep your diesel running cool, but now it’s also offering advice on what to avoid on your personal truck. Mistake Number 1: using a belt-driven fan without a fan shroud. The fan will pull air over and under the radiator instead of through it. 2: using a damaged radiator cap or one that has too low of a pressure rating. 3: running an electric fan backwards. Electric fans are either pushers or pullers. Never install a pusher behind the radiator, as it will be trying to push air into the back of the radiator rather than pulling through it. 4: wiring the fan controller up so that it runs even with the engine off. Always make sure to tie in to a key-on/off ignition source. 5: using an auxiliary fan as the primary fan. Auxiliary fans are typically smaller fans with a limited shroud designed to be used as a pusher mounted to the front of the radiator.

Source: https://www.flex-a-lite.com/

You Serious, Clark?

We now report to you, from across the pond, that the world is officially upside down. At least, it might be in Lancashire County over in the United Kingdom. The county council has rolled out a host of electric vehicle charging stations toted as being self-contained, taking less than a day to install, and requiring on absolutely no national grid infrastructure. Problem is, while the charging stations are capable of charging your Tesla Model S, they do so by burning through nine gallons of diesel fuel to make it happen. Is this real life, or fake news?

Source: https://www.facebook.com/Harrogates-Boring-Stories-677844902346760

WHO Releases New Global Air Quality Guidelines

For the first time since 2005, the World Health Organization (WHO) has updated their global air quality guidelines. According to WHO, over the past 16 years there has been a notable increase in evidence showing how air pollution affects various aspects of human health. WHO also estimates that exposure to air pollution causes 7 million premature deaths each year, and that also results in the loss of millions more healthy years of life. According to WHO’s new guidelines, particulate matter should be cut in half, annually, as compared to its 2005 figure, and nitrogen dioxide should be reduced by 75 percent. WHO also provides recommendations for ozone, nitrogen dioxide, sulfur dioxide, and carbon monoxide reductions.

Source: https://dieselnet.com/news/2021/09who.php

50-State Legal Performance Injectors

Industrial Injection has released the world’s first 50-state legal performance injector for the ’13-’18 6.7L Cummins. Called its CDT injectors (Clean Diesel Technology), the injectors provide for 10-percent more fuel volume than stock. But that’s not all. They’re able to provide superior fuel atomization thanks to Industrial’s R&D in the diesel racing industry. They’re also CARB-certified, with EO number D-711-1. In dyno testing, the 10-percent over units yielded a 41hp gain over stock in a 2018 Ram 3500 test mule. Designed as a stock replacement, direct drop-in injector, the CDT injectors can be purchased direct or through Industrial Injection’s long-list of nationwide dealers.

Source: https://www.industrialinjection.com/