Diesel News 1-6-20

Engine of the Week

Triple-Turbo 6.7L Power Stroke

Leave it to the folks at Truck Source Diesel to put together one of the first late-model, triple-turbo 6.7L Power Strokes in existence. Starting with a long-block built by H&S Motorsports, a trio of ball-bearing BorgWarner S400’s were sourced from Midwest Turbo/C.R.T. The tightly-packaged system was designed with help from H&S’s Zane Koch, one of the industry’s triple-turbo masters. For fuel, an Exergy Performance CP4.2 stroker pump sits in the valley, and is joined by a belt-driven 10mm CP3 from S&S Diesel Motorsport. When all is said and done, the triple-turbo 6.7L Ford will reside in a ’19 Super Duty, and it will likely see dyno time before leaving TSD.

Source: http://www.trucksourcediesel.com/?fbclid=IwAR36QkH1iTQMcgV3w_MOZUEQSyaxFvl9vHxoqx4Lffpnl7FxBTE9QE-P3hE

Highlights

Cummins Killer II’s New Home

Ownership of the infamous Cummins Killer II recently changed hands, and the Super Stock GMC will now be based out of the Wagler Competition Products stable. The acquisition comes at a time when Wagler plans to see what its new, mechanically-injected DX460 Duramax is capable of—the all-billet V-8 that’s been saddled with a massive P-pump and 6-inch Pro Stock tractor turbo supplied by Wimer Fuel Injection & Turbo. The truck will be driven by Dick Wade, who will also help out with the required wrenching duties. Look for 2020 to be a year full of testing for Cummins Killer II, as it remains one of the only Duramax-powered rides in the Super Stock field.

Source: https://waglercompetition.com/

2020 Vs. 2019 Power Stroke Turbos, Compared

If you were wondering what the turbo bolted to the 2020 Power Stroke looks like, KC Turbos has performed all the leg work for you. In its dissection of its brand-new F-250 guinea pig, the guys at KC Turbos found a 54mm inducer compressor wheel (vs. 61mm on the ’15-’19 units). Other findings included a smaller, 55mm exducer turbine wheel and a dual ball bearing center cartridge (vs. journal bearing). The upside of Ford’s going to a smaller turbo means quicker spool up and more low-end torque. In fact, the new electronically actuated VGT makes 35 to 40 psi of boost right off the showroom floor. However, the smaller sized turbo also likely means that, when tuned, the ’20 trucks won’t have the 540 to 550-rwhp potential the ’15-’19 trucks do, and reliability might be an issue if the charger is pushed much further beyond factory boost levels.

Source: https://kcturbos.com/

1,600HP 68RFE Ram Gets A Cage

What do you do once you’ve proven your 68RFE can handle 1,606-rwhp and 2,596 lb-ft of torque? You strip it down, install a cage, and ready the truck it’s bolted into to run 9’s in the quarter-mile. That’s Dallas Penn’s plan, anyway. The owner of Red Horse Motorsports recently dropped his fourth-gen Ram off at Firepunk Diesel for a complete, race-ready makeover. Among several things, the guys there are fabricating an 8.50 cage to ensure Dallas stays safe in his journey’s through the 1320 and the 8.50 certification should provide him plenty of room for growth once he surpasses the 9.99-second threshold.

Source: https://redhorsemotorsports.com/

6-Door OBS For Sale

Six-door truck conversions are nothing new, but finding one executed to perfection on a 24-year-old Ford certainly garners some attention—especially when it’s up for sale. Listed in Sayre, Pennsylvania for $37,500, the six-door XLT trim ’96 F-350 seats nine occupants comfortably via three bench seats with center consoles. A bone-stock, 181,000-mile 7.3L Power Stroke sits under the hood and the factory (leaf spring) suspension has been retained. Other amenities include a fifth-wheel hitch (how cool would it look being used?), 16×10-inch wheels, new 315/75R16 Cooper Discoverer A/T’s, matching length running boards, and a matching bed cap.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/search/top/?q=jamison%20reeves&epa=SEARCH_BOX

OEM News

Ram Sells Record Number of Trucks in 2019

2019 proved record-breaking for the Ram Brand in terms of overall sales. Last year, Ram sold 190,655 vehicles in the fourth quarter alone, and a whopping 633,694 pickup trucks overall. This marked an 18-percent increase over 2018 sales figures and the highest level of sales since Ram became a stand-alone brand back in 2009. The redesigned Ram Heavy Duty played a key role in the sales increase, and Ram’s Head of U.S. Sales, Reid Bigland, has praised dealers for their superb handling of the new Ram HD’s introduction, along with meeting consumer demand.

Source: https://media.fcanorthamerica.com/newsrelease.do?id=21464&mid=1

GM Sells More Than 800,000 Trucks

The 2019 sales numbers are in for GM, too, and they’re impressive. During the last calendar year, some 802,962 pickup trucks left dealer lots with either Bow Tie or GMC badging, while combined retail market share grew almost one full percentage point. Not surprisingly, three out of every four trucks sold were crew cabs. Light-duty crew cab sales were up 15.1-percent as compared to 2018, and heavy-duty crew cab sales were up 2.6-percent. This year, GM will increase its HD production capacity at the Flint Assembly plant by 40,000 units.

Source: https://media.gm.com/media/us/en/gm/home.detail.html/content/Pages/news/us/en/2020/jan/0103-gmsales.html