Diesel News 8-3-20

Drag Racing Across the USA

Daniel Green might be having the best summer a diesel enthusiast can have. Living on the road and drag racing across the country, Daniel and his regular cab second-gen recently made it out to the Rocky Top Diesel Shootout in Crossville, Tennessee, and then hightailed it over to Pacific Junction, Iowa for the Ice Cream Cruise 2020, presented by 1320 Video. He followed that up with a quick trip down to Texas, where things got a little wild, so wild that he needs a new engine or a complete rebuild before the Scheid Diesel Extravaganza, the next big event on his “summer of racing” schedule. If you make it out to the Extravaganza later this month, definitely make it a point to track down Daniel’s two-wheel drive Dodge at the drag strip.

Highlights

2.6 Work of Art For Sale

The height of the truck pulling season is upon us, and if you’re looking to compete in the 2.6 smooth bore class, Starr, Tamara, and Guy Nelson might have the perfect truck for you. Their Ford, which is up for grabs for $29,000 (turn-key), sports a 5.9L Cummins built and dyno-tested by Haisley Machine, a ProFab Machine three-speed transmission with a fresh clutch, and a battle-tested Dana 80 in the rear. The truck, which weighs just 6,000 pounds empty, finished in the Top 5 at last year’s Scheid Diesel Extravaganza, not to mention the fact that it’s taken the win in its last four passes down the track.

Duramax-Swapped K1500

Though it was completed back in 2018, this LBZ Duramax-swapped, FASS Fuel Systems-sponsored ’98 K1500 is making the rounds online again. After sourcing a wrecked 2006 donor HD, two brothers began the extensive process of blending a modern diesel drivetrain with their favorite truck. The engine swap, six-speed Allison R&R, axles, suspension, and all wiring work was performed in a 24×24-foot, non-insulated two-car shed. Their build has no doubt inspired scores of other old body style Chevy owners to take on similar swaps.

12-Valve H1 Hummer

Mountain Machine may have built the gnarliest H1 Hummer we’ve ever seen. For propulsion, a P-pumped 12-valve Cummins got the call (along with a fuely P7100 from Farrell Diesel Service), which also makes use of a water to air intercooler, a compound turbocharger arrangement, and a gear-driven Waterman Racing fuel supply pump. To play in the sand, it’s graced with 36-inch paddles fitted to Raceline wheels. Suspension components were supplied by BDS Suspension, and the potent Cummins is kept in its power band courtesy of a built 4L80E GM automatic.

Parts Rack

CNC Fabrication’s Stage 4 HPOP

Another big oil option is on the horizon for the 7.3L Power Stroke crowd. It’s produced by CNC Fabrication and is currently nearing the end of testing. The Stage 4 high-pressure oil pump will be a direct drop-in replacement for the factory HPOP, and is said to flow approximately 16-gpm at 3,000-psi of injection control pressure (ICP) and 3,000 rpm. By comparison, CNC Fab’s Stage 1 HPOP moves just over 5-gpm of oil. That’s right, this big boy should support the largest HEUI 7.3L injector you can throw at it.

Smeding Diesel Turbos

If you’re looking for an aftermarket turbocharger that’s made in the USA and performs exactly as advertised, Smeding Diesel has what you need. Some of its hottest sellers include the S300 E Series turbo for ’15-’19 6.7L Power Strokes, its S400 swap kits for ’07.5-’12 and ’13-’18 6.7L Cummins-equipped Rams, its non-VGT T4 S300 kit for the 6.0L Power Stroke, and its S300 single turbo kit for the 6.4L. Most of Smeding’s BorgWarner-based turbo options can be had in SX-E form for utmost drivability and optimum performance.

Flex-A-Lite’s New Radiators For Diesel Trucks

Flex-A-Lite has long been known in the diesel industry for its quality, effective electric fan products, but now the cooling experts are releasing a new line of Extruded Tube Core Performance Radiators. The extruded tube core design provides superior cooling, features stronger construction (and a 100-psi burst pressure), and comes in a lighter weight package. The cooling fins within the core have been developed with specific louver patterns punched into them in order to direct airflow, thereby increasing heat rejection and allowing for improved cooling performance. The all-new extruded tube core radiators also include a corner subhead, which reinforces the cooling tube to header connection area, the most common area for its competitors’ radiators to leak.

