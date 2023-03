Three-year 100,000-mile warranty, backed by Navistar

Diamond Advantage’s new transmission program supports all makes and models and provides a three-year 100,000-mile warranty, backed by Navistar. No Exclusions of Commercial-Use Vehicles. Diamond Advantage® (DA) Transmissions are not rebuilt; they are remanufactured using the latest technology. Every unit is completely disassembled, inspected, cleaned, and remanufactured.

Learn more: www.diamondadvantageparts.com/where-to-buy