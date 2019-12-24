Diesel News 12-23-19

Engine of the Week

The Executioner Makes 3,200+ HP

Everyone knew it would make big power, but now, after an all-out nitrous hit on the dyno, we know the D&J Precision Machine Executioner that’s destined for the Firepunk Diesel/Save the Racks S10 makes more than 3,200 hp. Last week, the Firepunk and D&J crews met up at Marlatt Engines & Dyno, found that the Executioner could make 1,800 to 2,000 hp on fuel without so much as breaking a sweat, and then turned on the nitrous and began inching toward their goal. The final nitrous run yielded 3,214 hp, 3,351 lb-ft of torque, and more than 5,000 rpm.

Old-School Swap—Executed to Perfection

There’s no question that truck enthusiasts like old Dodge trucks, but, as one Facebook page found out, drop a Cummins into a ’63-’71 crew cab and they’ll light up social media like wild fire. After Moparian shared these images on its Facebook page, it went absolutely viral, garnering more than 3,200 shares. The masterfully-restored four-door Dodge houses a VE-pumped 12-valve 5.9L Cummins under the hood and an S300 hanging off the exhaust manifold. Yet again, it’s proof that Cummins-swapped old-iron is the ultimate eye candy.

500,000-Mile 6.7L Power Stroke

How Many Miles Are On Your 6.7L Power Stroke?

Do you think the stigma that plagued the Power Stroke name for years can finally be laid to rest? Robert Pearce of Pearce’s Diesel Doctor certainly thinks so. His 2012 dually just turned over half a million miles. His Ford is still packing the original 6.7L Power Stroke it left the factory with, with no major engine or driveline-related issues to date. So what’s been his secret to accumulating 500,000 trouble-free miles? Regular maintenance intervals and sensible driving. How many miles are on your 6.7L Power Stroke?

XDP Opens New West Coast Distribution Center

North America’s largest diesel performance products supplier, XDP, has built a state-of-the-art warehouse at its new Las Vegas distribution center. The fresh facility makes use of a warehouse management system that’s intended to help improve speed and accuracy for on-time shipment processing. Most importantly, the new warehouse location will reduce transit times, helping you or your shop get the parts you need to complete the job even quicker. Like XDP’s Wall Township, New Jersey location, a full staff of performance specialists will also be available to answer any and all questions over the phone or in person.

Want to Work for Sun Coast?

Ready to further your career and go to work for an industry leader? Sun Coast Performance is presently looking for an experienced diesel transmission builder to join its Fort Walton Beach, Florida team. Specifically, the company is a seeking self-starter capable of working in a fast-paced and often-demanding environment, as well as a willingness to learn everything required to excel in the position. The company has grown exponentially throughout the past decade and shows no signs of slowing down in the future. Those interested are encouraged to email their resumes to Blake Carter (Sun Coast’s President of Sales and Marketing) at: blake@suncoastconverters.com.

OEM News

2020 Ford Chassis Cabs: Best-in-Class Capability

Ford is wasting no time promoting the ’20 cab-and-chassis Super Duty’s best-in-class payload capacity of 12,750 pounds, its all-new 10-speed TorqShift transmission, or its use of the third generation 6.7L Power Stroke. With a 65.6-percent share of all Class 2-5 registrations, Ford boasts the number 1 commercial truck lineup in the U.S., and it plans to keep it that way. “We don’t operate in a vacuum in Ford commercial trucks, we talk to customers, dealers and upfitters who know how hard our trucks are worked,” said Nathan Oscarson, Ford’s commercial truck marketing manager. “That kind of real-world feedback helps us engineer the level of commercial trucks that the industry demands.”

Wagler’s Hard-Part Holiday Sale

If you’re piecing together an engine this winter and you need some of the best hard-parts money can buy, now is the time to pounce. Wagler Competition Products’ huge holiday sale kicks off on December 23 and runs through the New Year. The company’s main caps, camshafts, connecting rods, push rods, and even its StreetFighter series short-blocks are being offered with sizeable discounts (as much as $400 off!). Wagler is also cutting prices on its twisted turbo pedestals, street valvespring kit with steel retainers, street series girdles, and mechanical belt tensioners from now until January 2. Don’t forget to see what your favorite parts supplier is offering for end-of-year specials. You might just be surprised!

