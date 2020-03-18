KEEP YOUR S400, ENJOY YOUR ADDED POWER, & STOP SOONER

The Exhaust Brake Every Second-Gen Turbo-Swapped 6.7L Cummins Needs

Whether you’ve ditched your 6.7L Cummins’ factory Holset HE351VE to make more power or you were forced to upgrade because of the VGT’s untimely failure, your ’07.5-’18 Ram is now equipped with a fixed geometry turbocharger. You love the new performance, but you miss the factory exhaust brake in a bad way. For thousands of late-model Ram owners who work their trucks hard, losing the OEM exhaust brake function is the only real downside to switching to a fixed geometry turbo.

Well not anymore!

As a manufacturer of bolt-in fixed geometry turbo systems for the 6.7L Cummins, which it calls its second-gen swap kits, Fleece Performance Engineering was well aware of just how lauded the factory exhaust brake function is among third- and fourth-generation Ram owners. As such, the company developed an electronic exhaust brake that works in conjunction with its fixed geometry kits, integrates using the factory VGT’s electrical connector, and matches the performance of the OEM brake. Prior to publicly releasing its exhaust brake, Fleece sent us one to try out on a ’12 Ram 2500 that had been fitted with one of its turbo systems, a box S467, a PowerFlo lift pump, and EFI Live tuning.