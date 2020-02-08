 FACTORY FRESH

A Basically-New, 2007 Ram 3500—with 1,058 HP

Keith Burwinkel knew exactly what he had from the get-go. In 2010, at a time when the verdict was still out on the new 6.7L Cummins, he got a smoking deal on this ’07 5.9L—and he still owns it today. And thanks to growing up around oil burners at his father’s shop, JB Diesel Service, working for Cummins for the better part of a decade, and spending a fair amount of time on the dyno, Keith’s single rear wheel Ram 3500 is making some pretty serious power. But not only that, he’s doing it with a very simple setup—and surprisingly few dollars invested.

For a truck that lays down 1,058-rwhp you were probably expecting a fully-built engine with lots of bling, but the 5.9L common-rail under the hood of Keith Burwinkel’s ’07 Dodge has hardly been touched. Sure he upgraded valve springs, pushrods, added ARP head studs and even threw in a cam, but the head has never been off the block. The 63,000-mile Cummins has been coping with 700-rwhp or more for the past eight years, and four-digit horsepower figures since 2017.

Low-Mile, Practically-Untouched 5.9L

Never having been apart, from oil pan to head gasket Keith’s 5.9L is just as it left the assembly line in Columbus. While the head has never been removed, ARP2000 head studs out of a friend’s engine were threaded in one at a time. To handle higher rpm and boost, Keith traded for a set of 110-pound Industrial Injection valve springs and installed them one cylinder at a time, along with trading for a set of Hamilton Cams’ extreme duty pushrods. Keith also bartered for a Hamilton 181/210 cam, which helps bring his big single turbo to life sooner.

The Engineered Diesel turbo aboard Keith’s 5.9L Cummins started life as a 66mm BorgWarner S400, was later transformed into an S471, and eventually grew into the current 75mm version during the course of chasing horsepower. Throughout the changes to the compressor side, the charger’s 87mm turbine wheel and .90 A/R exhaust housing have gone unchanged. The billet-wheeled S475 bolts to a T4 exhaust manifold from BD Diesel

Single S400

Though the truck was still equipped with the factory Holset when he bought it and sported an S364 for a time, Keith’s higher horsepower endeavors kicked into high gear with the addition of an S400 frame turbocharger. Sourced from Engineered Diesel, its billet compressor wheel and corresponding compressor housing has grown from 66mm to 71mm to 75mm over the years. The 75/87/.90 charger blows boost through a Spearco intercooler and bolts to a T4 exhaust manifold from BD Diesel. Improving upon what the 181/210 camshaft did to help spool up, Keith added a BD Diesel turbine diverter valve, which makes the truck surprisingly responsive at low engine speeds.

Two Auto Meter analog gauges on the steering column allow Keith to keep tabs on boost and EGT. At full tilt, Keith told us he sees as much as 60 psi of boost. As for the pyrometer, he tries his best to keep EGT at or below 1,100 degrees at all times. A Spearco intercooler helps in the EGT effort.

This is Keith’s secret to quick spool up with the S475 feeding his 5.9L: BD Diesel’s turbine diverter valve. At low boost, the diverter valve reduces exhaust flow to one volute, and the added restriction brings the S400 to life much quicker. At 7 psi of boost the valve begins to open, allowing exhaust to begin to flow through the second volute, and by 14 psi is fully open. Thanks to the diverter valve, the big single spools at roughly 1,800 rpm.

Backing up a set of Industrial Injection 70-LPM (400hp) injectors is a twin CP3 system from ATS Diesel. An 85-percent over Industrial Injection pump resides in the factory location, while the second, belt-driven CP3 (shown) is a stock displacement unit off of a 6.7L Cummins. Both CP3’s benefit from Industrial Injection-modified FCA’s

“Keith has transformed a hardly-used ’07 Quad Cab into an outright dyno- melter for less than $10,000.”

Big Fuel

Much like his choice in turbochargers, the fuel system on Keith’s 5.9L has undergone many changes over the years. The engine has seen 90hp injectors, 120hp injectors, a combination of 200hp units and an 85-percent over CP3, and sports 70-lpm, 400hp injectors from Industrial Injection at the present time. Thanks to an ATS Diesel twin CP3 system, an Industrial 85-percent over pump sits in the factory location while a stock 6.7L pump gets belt-driven up top. The CP3 combination has no problem maintaining 26,000 psi worth of rail pressure for the big injectors to use. A 260-gph Titanium series fuel system from FASS keeps 17 to 18 psi of pressure on tap for the CP3’s at all times.

The EFI Live wizardry behind Keith’s build stems from the hands of Starlite Diesel. In using the company’s StarLogs Bluetooth hardware and the corresponding smartphone app, Keith can change files on the fly, along with being able to data log and have tuning adjustments made in minutes. Thanks to Starlite Diesel’s keystrokes, the truck’s horsepower curve builds all the way through its 4,300 rpm rev range while holding nearly 27,000 psi of rail. You could definitely say this setup is dialed in.

Because he knew the high rpm he wanted to run would create excessive pressure in the back of the block, Keith installed a water bypass kit from Stainless Diesel to relieve it. The kit consists of a -8 AN braided stainless line, an adjustable brass water bypass valve, and a polished aluminum thermostat spacer.

One look at the odometer confirms how well preserved the truck is. With 28,411 miles on the clock when he bought his Dodge 10 years ago (and 63,000 on it now), Keith has done his best to keep miles off of it. In addition to being exclusively driven in fairer weather, Keith stores his pride and joy in a climate-controlled barn each winter

Stock G56 (with the Right Additions)

Bucking the 48RE-conversion trend and seeing no need to swap in an NV5600, Keith’s ’07 Ram still sports the factory G56 gearbox. To eliminate the six-speed’s notorious case flexing problem, a Tork-Shield from LazarSmith was bolted in place. For added peace of mind and cooling, Keith runs 50-weight synthetic through the gearbox, as well as an extra quart on top of the OEM-specified fill capacity. To transfer power through the G56—and ultimately to the wheels—as efficiently as possible, a 3850 cintered-iron, dual disc clutch from South Bend got the call.

Seeking optimum grip and ride comfort, Keith settled on a set of 305/45R22 General Grabber UHP rubber to keep his Ram attached to the pavement. The all season tread rides on 22×12-inch Sprocket model chrome wheels from Hostile Wheels.

When you realize you own one of the most sought after diesel pickups ever assembled, you hold onto the original monroney sticker it came with. Even though Keith wasn’t his ’07 5.9L’s first-owner, he might just be its last. He’s certainly not letting go of this keepsake anytime soon. Who else wishes a brand-new, four-door, 4×4, Cummins-powered Ram still carried a price tag lower than $43,000?

A 1,000HP Collectible

Through careful parts hunting, smart trading, and doing all of his own wrenching, Keith has transformed a hardly-used ’07 Quad Cab into an outright dyno-melter for less than $10,000. The big single turbo theme has kept his 5.9L Cummins’ factory bottom-end in the safe zone, the diverter valve has blown up the myth that an S475 can’t be streetable, and the girdled G56 has survived all abuse to date. Sound ECM tuning from Starlite Diesel has also been key in tying every modification together—along with producing a power curve that continues to build all the way to 4,300 rpm. In addition to being a rare find, Keith’s immaculate 5.9L third-gen represents the quintessential 1,000hp collector’s item in the diesel world.

Every year at the Scheid Diesel Extravaganza, Edge Products awards an Insight monitor to the owner of the highest horsepower truck to grace the dyno. Guess where this CTS2 came from… In fact, over the years Keith’s trips over to Terre Haute have earned him three of these monitors. He’s given the other two to family members.

Mounted near the back of the cab on the driver side frame rail, you’ll find a Titanium series FASS fuel system. The 260-gph low-pressure system pulls diesel through a draw straw in the factory tank and sends it toward the CP3’s via 5/8-inch diameter fuel hose. Keith keeps supply pressure cranked up to 17-18 psi.

Despite the truck’s 1,000-plus hp and 1,500 lb-ft of torque, Keith has yet to destroy the factory G56 manual transmission. He credits the Tork-Shield from LazarSmith—designed to keep the aluminum case from flexing—as having kept the six-speed from self-destructing. Engine-to-transmission power transfer takes place through a cintered-iron, dual disc clutch from South Bend with a 3,850-pound plate load.

2007 Dodge Ram 3500 Quad Cab

Owner: Keith Burwinkel
Hometown: Hamilton, Ohio
Odometer: 63,000 miles
Engine: 5.9L Cummins with Industrial Injection 110-lb valve springs, Hamilton Cams extreme duty pushrods and 181/210 cam, ARP head studs, Stainless Diesel water bypass kit, Fluidampr
Fuel: Industrial Injection 70-lpm injectors, ATS twin CP3 system with 85-percent over Industrial Injection pump and stock 6.7L Cummins pump, modified FCA’s, FASS Titanium series 260-gph low-pressure system
Air: Engineered Diesel S475 with billet compressor wheel, 87mm turbine wheel, .90 A/R exhaust housing, AFE BladeRunner manifold, Spearco intercooler
Exhaust: BD T4 second-gen manifold, HX40 downpipe, 5-inch aluminized system with 6-inch tip
Electronics: Edge CTS2 monitor, Starlite Diesel EFI Live tuning with StarLogs Bluetooth hardware and smartphone app
Transmission: Factory G56 six-speed with South Bend cintered-iron 3850 dual disc clutch, LazarSmith Tork-Shield case girdle
Horsepower: 1,058 hp (dyno)
Torque: 1,489 lb-ft (dyno)
Tires: 305/45R22 General Grabber UHP
Wheels: 22×12 Hostile H108 Sprocket
Suspension: Top Gun Customz 3.5-inch lift, Bilstein 7000 series shocks

 