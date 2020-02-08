FACTORY FRESH

A Basically-New, 2007 Ram 3500—with 1,058 HP

Keith Burwinkel knew exactly what he had from the get-go. In 2010, at a time when the verdict was still out on the new 6.7L Cummins, he got a smoking deal on this ’07 5.9L—and he still owns it today. And thanks to growing up around oil burners at his father’s shop, JB Diesel Service, working for Cummins for the better part of a decade, and spending a fair amount of time on the dyno, Keith’s single rear wheel Ram 3500 is making some pretty serious power. But not only that, he’s doing it with a very simple setup—and surprisingly few dollars invested.

Low-Mile, Practically-Untouched 5.9L

Never having been apart, from oil pan to head gasket Keith’s 5.9L is just as it left the assembly line in Columbus. While the head has never been removed, ARP2000 head studs out of a friend’s engine were threaded in one at a time. To handle higher rpm and boost, Keith traded for a set of 110-pound Industrial Injection valve springs and installed them one cylinder at a time, along with trading for a set of Hamilton Cams’ extreme duty pushrods. Keith also bartered for a Hamilton 181/210 cam, which helps bring his big single turbo to life sooner.

Single S400

Though the truck was still equipped with the factory Holset when he bought it and sported an S364 for a time, Keith’s higher horsepower endeavors kicked into high gear with the addition of an S400 frame turbocharger. Sourced from Engineered Diesel, its billet compressor wheel and corresponding compressor housing has grown from 66mm to 71mm to 75mm over the years. The 75/87/.90 charger blows boost through a Spearco intercooler and bolts to a T4 exhaust manifold from BD Diesel. Improving upon what the 181/210 camshaft did to help spool up, Keith added a BD Diesel turbine diverter valve, which makes the truck surprisingly responsive at low engine speeds.

Big Fuel

Much like his choice in turbochargers, the fuel system on Keith’s 5.9L has undergone many changes over the years. The engine has seen 90hp injectors, 120hp injectors, a combination of 200hp units and an 85-percent over CP3, and sports 70-lpm, 400hp injectors from Industrial Injection at the present time. Thanks to an ATS Diesel twin CP3 system, an Industrial 85-percent over pump sits in the factory location while a stock 6.7L pump gets belt-driven up top. The CP3 combination has no problem maintaining 26,000 psi worth of rail pressure for the big injectors to use. A 260-gph Titanium series fuel system from FASS keeps 17 to 18 psi of pressure on tap for the CP3’s at all times.

Stock G56 (with the Right Additions)

Bucking the 48RE-conversion trend and seeing no need to swap in an NV5600, Keith’s ’07 Ram still sports the factory G56 gearbox. To eliminate the six-speed’s notorious case flexing problem, a Tork-Shield from LazarSmith was bolted in place. For added peace of mind and cooling, Keith runs 50-weight synthetic through the gearbox, as well as an extra quart on top of the OEM-specified fill capacity. To transfer power through the G56—and ultimately to the wheels—as efficiently as possible, a 3850 cintered-iron, dual disc clutch from South Bend got the call.

A 1,000HP Collectible

Through careful parts hunting, smart trading, and doing all of his own wrenching, Keith has transformed a hardly-used ’07 Quad Cab into an outright dyno-melter for less than $10,000. The big single turbo theme has kept his 5.9L Cummins’ factory bottom-end in the safe zone, the diverter valve has blown up the myth that an S475 can’t be streetable, and the girdled G56 has survived all abuse to date. Sound ECM tuning from Starlite Diesel has also been key in tying every modification together—along with producing a power curve that continues to build all the way to 4,300 rpm. In addition to being a rare find, Keith’s immaculate 5.9L third-gen represents the quintessential 1,000hp collector’s item in the diesel world.

2007 Dodge Ram 3500 Quad Cab

Owner: Keith Burwinkel

Hometown: Hamilton, Ohio

Odometer: 63,000 miles

Engine: 5.9L Cummins with Industrial Injection 110-lb valve springs, Hamilton Cams extreme duty pushrods and 181/210 cam, ARP head studs, Stainless Diesel water bypass kit, Fluidampr

Fuel: Industrial Injection 70-lpm injectors, ATS twin CP3 system with 85-percent over Industrial Injection pump and stock 6.7L Cummins pump, modified FCA’s, FASS Titanium series 260-gph low-pressure system

Air: Engineered Diesel S475 with billet compressor wheel, 87mm turbine wheel, .90 A/R exhaust housing, AFE BladeRunner manifold, Spearco intercooler

Exhaust: BD T4 second-gen manifold, HX40 downpipe, 5-inch aluminized system with 6-inch tip

Electronics: Edge CTS2 monitor, Starlite Diesel EFI Live tuning with StarLogs Bluetooth hardware and smartphone app

Transmission: Factory G56 six-speed with South Bend cintered-iron 3850 dual disc clutch, LazarSmith Tork-Shield case girdle

Horsepower: 1,058 hp (dyno)

Torque: 1,489 lb-ft (dyno)

Tires: 305/45R22 General Grabber UHP

Wheels: 22×12 Hostile H108 Sprocket

Suspension: Top Gun Customz 3.5-inch lift, Bilstein 7000 series shocks