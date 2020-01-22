Full Force Fueling

Adding 117 HP with Scheid Diesel’s Lightning Pulling Injectors

We’ve started building our ‘95 Dodge “Green Monster” Ram to run 10s in the quarter-mile and make 1,000 rear-wheel horsepower, but we knew we needed to walk before we ran. While P-pump Dodges have huge power potentials even in stock form, one thing that is holding us back is our stock injectors. In factory form on ‘94-’98 Dodges there are three different types of pumps, 160-hp, 180-hp. and 215-hp pumps. While each has their own specific traits, the 160-hp pump (which we have) is generally known to fuel the least compared to 180 and 215 pumps. We had to get more fuel in somehow to make more power, and injectors were the most obvious choice.

Sizing Things Up

Our ‘95 Dodge was built with injectors that had 5 hole nozzles at 0.009-inches in diameter (or 0.0095 depending on who you talk to) and were just fine for the factory 160 horsepower power rating. Larger injectors could see significant gains however, and we decided to step right past “larger” and step up to “big.”

When it comes to injectors, a small increase in diameter means that the total area of the nozzle is greatly increased. A set of 5×0.012 or 5×0.14 injectors would be considered a big step up. With our ultimate power goal in mind, we stepped up to 5 hole by 0.018-inch injectors from Scheid Diesel, which would give us a huge increase in the amount of fuel we could inject. Our overall fuel would still depend on factors like the AFC and rack travel, but trust us, these units put out some fuel.

In addition to the added flow, Scheid’s injectors also have a slightly increased pop pressure, which results in more efficient power. Another lesser-known tidbit is that extra fuel drives the turbocharger harder, which is why you’ll see sled pulling trucks spewing so much smoke. It’s not needed for power, but it can make the overall boost double or even triple!

Installation

The installation of the injectors is pretty straightforward, with an injector puller being the only specialty tool that was needed. Scheid also included new copper washers for the injectors and the return lines that would prevent leaks. The new injectors went in just like the old ones came out, and after leaving a couple injector lines loose on the truck, it fired right up. Right away there was a noticeable difference in power (and smoke) and these injectors didn’t have much idle haze, which we were pleasantly surprised about. The dyno would tell the real story, however.

Dyno Testing

We decided to clamp off the line to the wastegate and run as much boost as possible to get as much power as we could out of the stock turbo. Boy was that a mistake! Since fuel drives boost, we rapidly were approaching the limits for a stock charger. For an HX35, 35psi is a decently safe amount, and 40 psi is pushing the limits. On the first dyno run, boost rocketed up and hit 43 psi by 2,000 rpm! We immediately lifted and hooked the wastegate back up for the remaining pulls. Even set at 19 psi, the drive pressure on the exhaust side would blow through the wastegate, and the truck ended up at 38 psi of boost at 3,000 rpm. Just about perfect. Our initial baseline with no fuel plate was a stronger-than-expected 231 rwhp, so we were curious to see just how much the injectors would pick up. Remember, no pump modifications, just injectors. Once the next run was complete the result was an unexpected 348rwhp, or a 117rwhp gain! Torque was also well up, from 505 lb-ft, to a whopping 761 lb-ft. That’s a 256 lb-ft gain!

What’s next

Scheid Diesel’s injectors were definitely a good start, but we’re still on the hunt for more power. We’re looking at testing the limits of the stock turbocharger and 160 hp pump before we graduate to bigger and better parts, and we’ll also need to do some more engine upgrades (like head studs). We’ll also take the truck down the quarter with the factory ‘charger to see where we’re at. Keep checking back, because there’s definitely more to come!

Injectors for all!

While we’re using Scheid Diesel injectors on a P-pump 12v, that’s not their only set of injectors. Scheid makes injectors for everything from Bosch VE-pump Cummins engines, to common-rails, to mammoth DT466-based 5×0.039-inch (not for street use) pulling injectors. If you need stockers or 500-hp over swamp drainers, Scheid has it.

SOURCES

Brown’s Diesel

559.867.1111

BrownsDiesel.com

Scheid Diesel

812.466.7202

ScheidDiesel.com