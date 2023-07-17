INSIDE THE ANGRY FARMER PRODUCTS SUPER STOCK FORD

If you’re in the business of producing automotive products, you know that advertising in motorsports serves as one of the best ways to build name recognition. Things get even better when your mobile billboard finishes in the winner’s circle. As the owner of Angry Farmer Products, Todd Dugan chose to promote his company’s new penetrating spray by campaigning a truck in the Super Stock class. Already the driver of a blown-alcohol puller, he was well aware of the diesel class’s immense popularity in his native Ohio State Tractor Pullers Association (OSTPA), but what sealed the deal for him was the ability to compete across sanctioning body lines. Being able to compete for PPL, NTPA, and OSTPA points in the same truck meant a Super Stock rig would likely offer the best return on his advertising investment. But how did Todd plan to infiltrate and then be competitive in the premier class in diesel motorsports?

TURN-KEY, CHAMPIONSHIP-CALIBER TRUCK

It started with the acquisition of Carl Atley’s Cummins-powered, Ford-bodied, tube chassis puller, a proven performer that’d been for sale for some time—and that had given Carl two PPL championships and one NTPA points title in recent years. During the transfer of ownership, Carl proved invaluable in showing Todd the ropes, and even piloted the truck several times in 2019. “I thank Carl for making the transfer of the truck as simple as possible,” Todd told us. “I’ve learned more from this man in one year than all my years pulling the blown-alcohol truck. He truly knows this truck like the back of his hand.”

TUBE CHASSIS, UNBREAKABLE DRIVETRAIN

But what makes Todd’s truck such a tried and true piece of machinery? It starts with the Barker Machine and Fab chassis, constructed of 2-inch diameter chromoly tubing. For optimum weight savings and ultimate durability, an SQHD axle dwells in the rear, complete with a spool and gun-drilled axle shafts, while an F106 graced with a locker, military steering knuckles, and a PSC hydraulic steering system sits up front. A four-disc clutch from Crower and the familiar Profab Machine reverser transmission and quick change transfer case distribute power to the burly axles.

ALL BILLET CUMMINS

With the truck in the care of Scheid Diesel’s pulling division for the past five years, it only made sense that it would be treated to the latest and greatest the Indiana engine builder has to offer. A competition-ready, 391 ci Cummins is built around the use of Scheid’s billet-aluminum dry block, which accepts cylinder liners, has been fire-ringed, and sports a factory 6.7L Cummins crank, billet-steel rods, and low-compression Diamond Racing pistons. A high-flow, 12-valve billet-steel head resides up top and anchors to the block by way of ARP 14mm head studs.

SIGMA PUMP & 5X35’S

For its unmatched injection rate, the Sigma is still king in the Super Stock class. The cast-aluminum body, 16mm plunger pump hanging off the side of Todd’s engine provides more than enough fueling to clear 3,000hp on the dyno. The Sigma receives its fuel supply from the back side of an Aviaid two-section wet sump oil pump. Obscene amounts of fuel make it in-cylinder thanks to oversize, 0.120-inch injection lines and a set of Scheid’s billet, triple-feed body injectors, equipped with 5×0.035-inch nozzles.

120 PSI OF BOOST

A two-stage, triple-turbo configuration comprised of three HX82-based journal bearing Holsets with billet compressor wheels handles boost production. Thanks to great flow through the billet cylinder head, a relatively tame (for Super Stock), 120 psi of overall boost is all that’s necessary to make the kind of power that’s needed to run at the front That’s down significantly from the 150 psi or more these engines used to see. A Sandridge Customs water-to-air intercooler and the corresponding ice box and water pump system ensures that the boosted air—entering the engine through the individual runner intake manifold—is as cool and dense as possible.

STRONG, RIGHT OUT OF THE GATE

They say that being competitive in the Super Stock class boils down to driver skill rather than the truck itself. In a category where too much horsepower can actually hurt you, those that find the right balance between reading the track and knowing precisely when to pour on the power see the best consistency, along with the drivers that simply accumulate seat time. Judging by Todd’s first season in the driver seat of the Angry Farmer Products Ford you would think he’s been sitting there a lifetime. Not only did he take the win at the prestigious Enderle Pull-Off, but he finished Second Place in the NTPA’s 2019 Super Stock points chase.

At the end of last season, Todd made his intentions to stay in Super Stock even more concrete by purchasing a second truck: the Cummins-powered ride coined “Up in Smoke,” which was formerly owned by Josh Deeter. With this type of commitment, and his daughter rumored to pilot the new addition, he’ll have two highly-capable trucks in the hunt in 2020.