INSIDE THE ANGRY FARMER PRODUCTS SUPER STOCK FORD
If you’re in the business of producing automotive products, you know that advertising in motorsports serves as one of the best ways to build name recognition. Things get even better when your mobile billboard finishes in the winner’s circle. As the owner of Angry Farmer Products, Todd Dugan chose to promote his company’s new penetrating spray by campaigning a truck in the Super Stock class. Already the driver of a blown-alcohol puller, he was well aware of the diesel class’s immense popularity in his native Ohio State Tractor Pullers Association (OSTPA), but what sealed the deal for him was the ability to compete across sanctioning body lines. Being able to compete for PPL, NTPA, and OSTPA points in the same truck meant a Super Stock rig would likely offer the best return on his advertising investment. But how did Todd plan to infiltrate and then be competitive in the premier class in diesel motorsports?

TURN-KEY, CHAMPIONSHIP-CALIBER TRUCK

It started with the acquisition of Carl Atley’s Cummins-powered, Ford-bodied, tube chassis puller, a proven performer that’d been for sale for some time—and that had given Carl two PPL championships and one NTPA points title in recent years. During the transfer of ownership, Carl proved invaluable in showing Todd the ropes, and even piloted the truck several times in 2019. “I thank Carl for making the transfer of the truck as simple as possible,” Todd told us. “I’ve learned more from this man in one year than all my years pulling the blown-alcohol truck. He truly knows this truck like the back of his hand.”

TUBE CHASSIS, UNBREAKABLE DRIVETRAIN

But what makes Todd’s truck such a tried and true piece of machinery? It starts with the Barker Machine and Fab chassis, constructed of 2-inch diameter chromoly tubing. For optimum weight savings and ultimate durability, an SQHD axle dwells in the rear, complete with a spool and gun-drilled axle shafts, while an F106 graced with a locker, military steering knuckles, and a PSC hydraulic steering system sits up front. A four-disc clutch from Crower and the familiar Profab Machine reverser transmission and quick change transfer case distribute power to the burly axles.

ALL BILLET CUMMINS

With the truck in the care of Scheid Diesel’s pulling division for the past five years, it only made sense that it would be treated to the latest and greatest the Indiana engine builder has to offer. A competition-ready, 391 ci Cummins is built around the use of Scheid’s billet-aluminum dry block, which accepts cylinder liners, has been fire-ringed, and sports a factory 6.7L Cummins crank, billet-steel rods, and low-compression Diamond Racing pistons. A high-flow, 12-valve billet-steel head resides up top and anchors to the block by way of ARP 14mm head studs.

SIGMA PUMP & 5X35’S

For its unmatched injection rate, the Sigma is still king in the Super Stock class. The cast-aluminum body, 16mm plunger pump hanging off the side of Todd’s engine provides more than enough fueling to clear 3,000hp on the dyno. The Sigma receives its fuel supply from the back side of an Aviaid two-section wet sump oil pump. Obscene amounts of fuel make it in-cylinder thanks to oversize, 0.120-inch injection lines and a set of Scheid’s billet, triple-feed body injectors, equipped with 5×0.035-inch nozzles.

120 PSI OF BOOST

A two-stage, triple-turbo configuration comprised of three HX82-based journal bearing Holsets with billet compressor wheels handles boost production. Thanks to great flow through the billet cylinder head, a relatively tame (for Super Stock), 120 psi of overall boost is all that’s necessary to make the kind of power that’s needed to run at the front That’s down significantly from the 150 psi or more these engines used to see. A Sandridge Customs water-to-air intercooler and the corresponding ice box and water pump system ensures that the boosted air—entering the engine through the individual runner intake manifold—is as cool and dense as possible.

STRONG, RIGHT OUT OF THE GATE

They say that being competitive in the Super Stock class boils down to driver skill rather than the truck itself. In a category where too much horsepower can actually hurt you, those that find the right balance between reading the track and knowing precisely when to pour on the power see the best consistency, along with the drivers that simply accumulate seat time. Judging by Todd’s first season in the driver seat of the Angry Farmer Products Ford you would think he’s been sitting there a lifetime. Not only did he take the win at the prestigious Enderle Pull-Off, but he finished Second Place in the NTPA’s 2019 Super Stock points chase.

At the end of last season, Todd made his intentions to stay in Super Stock even more concrete by purchasing a second truck: the Cummins-powered ride coined “Up in Smoke,” which was formerly owned by Josh Deeter. With this type of commitment, and his daughter rumored to pilot the new addition, he’ll have two highly-capable trucks in the hunt in 2020.

02
Pieced together right next to the engine dyno at Scheid Diesel, nothing but the best made it into Todd Dugan’s Super Stock Cummins. A billet-aluminum block—fitted with cylinder liners and cut for fire-rings—houses a 6.7L Cummins crankshaft, which is the only OEM Cummins component in the engine. Beefy, 9/16-inch ARP main studs, billet-steel rods attached to billet, 12:1 compression Diamond Racing pistons, and one of Scheid’s billet-steel roller camshafts sum up the short block components. It’s a parts recipe that’s proven capable of handling north of 3,000 hp on a repeatable, night-after-night basis.
03
Turning its new machining division loose on a billet of steel, the folks at Scheid Diesel CNC-machined a competition-killing cylinder head, which fastens to the aluminum block via 14mm ARP head studs. A 12-valve piece, the solid steel head sports massive ports, oversize valves, and roller rockers. Scheid’s billet-aluminum one-piece valve cover tops things off while an individual runner intake manifold provides an unobstructed path for airflow to enter the head.
04
Like many engines in the Super Stock class, Todd’s Cummins employs a two-stage, triple-turbo system. In this arrangement, two identical HX82-based Holsets serve as the atmosphere unit while a third HX82, bolted to a T6 foot Steed Speed exhaust manifold, acts as the high-pressure charger. To keep drive pressure in check, the trio is wastegated to produce a maximum of 120 psi of boost.
05
After two stages of compression, intake air is routed through a Sandridge Customs water-to-air intercooler. In conjunction with burning through 100 pounds of ice per hook, the intercooler system drops the engine’s intake temperatures to 90 degrees F. A boost-triggered water injection system brings additional cooling into the equation, with a secondary stage activating should EGT exceed a preset maximum
06
For ultimate fueling, the almighty Sigma pump got the call. The cast-aluminum Sigma, sourced through Columbus Diesel Supply, makes use of 16mm plungers and 0.120-inch injection lines. At the end of those CNC-bent lines sits a set of Scheid’s billet-body, triple-feed injectors. SAC style, 5-hole nozzles are utilized and electrical discharge machining is employed for maximum durability. Each injector orifice measures 0.035-inches, effectively making them 5×35’s in injector speak.

14

10
A Rockwell F106 equipped with a locker and military steering knuckles distributes digging power to the front wheels while a PSC hydraulic-assist steering system allows for maneuverability. Also notice the fact that two Rancho shock absorbers are positioned forward of the axle on either side. Located next to the oil pan you’ll find the Aviaid two-section wet sump oil pump that’s responsible for supplying more than 100-psi of oil pressure for the engine and also serving as the lift pump for the Sigma.
09
The 158-inch wheelbase Barker Machine and Fab tube chassis was built around the use of a Rockwell SQHD rear axle. The Profab Machine-sourced axle sports a fabricated differential housing that conceals a spool and a 6.20:1 ring and pinion. Gun-drilled axle shafts help lighten the narrowed semitruck axle without sacrificing strength.
07
Power transfer begins with a Crower four-disc centrifugal clutch, housed within a blow-proof bell housing from Browell. The familiar one-speed gearbox known as a reverser takes over from there, this one being from Profab Machine.
08
Downwind of the Reverser sits a quick change transfer case from Profab Machine. Also referred to as a drop box, it diverts power to both axles. But not only that, it allows for fast (last-minute, even) gear changes should the truck’s final drive ratio need to be increased or decreased.
13
The driving force behind Todd’s campaigning a Super Stock truck can be found in this can. As the CEO of Angry Farmer Products, he’s using truck pulling’s most captivating class to promote his company’s new penetrating spray. When you consider how many top five or better finishes he and his truck had in 2019, the advertising exposure for what is being called the number 1 penetrating spray in America has been invaluable.

