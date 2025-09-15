Triple-Turbo VP44 Dodge Makes 1,080 Horsepower

A 1,080 HP VP44 Dodge

At Diesel World, we often look for trucks that have been built in a unique or special way. While Johnny Gilbert’s 2001 Dodge Ram caught our eye as it made lap after lap down the dragstrip, it wasn’t until it clicked off a 6.60-second elapsed time in the eighth (with very little smoke) that we decided to take a closer look. When we found out that he was also still running a VP44 pump, and that the truck had put down 1,080 rwhp on its last chassis dyno session, we thought, “Yeah, we have to check this one out.”

“IT WENT 12.80, WHICH WAS FAST BACK THEN, AND NOBODY COULD BELIEVE A MOSTLY STOCK TRUCK COULD BE THAT FAST.”

HOW IT STARTED

Building such a radical ride didn’t just happen overnight. Johnny has been in the game with the same Dodge Ram for quite a long time. Around 10 years ago, Johnny was at a local points race at the strip with his bracket-class Chevelle. The Chevelle broke, so he decided to unhook his Dodge from his racecar trailer and run that in- stead. Johnny was already into diesel per- formance and had a set of 200-hp injectors, a lift pump, and an upgraded turbo on his Ram. “Running the truck was so much fun,” Johnny recalls. “It went 12.80 (in the quarter mile] which was fast back then, and nobody could believe a mostly stock truck could be that fast.” In addition to being quite a sensation at the local track, Johnny went three rounds in the truck, earning valuable points in the process. It was then that the truck started its transformation into a serious race effort.

GETTING A BIT SERIOUS

By 2006, the truck had been ﬁtted with even larger 6×16 injectors, and a compound turbo setup that featured 62mm and 80mm turbochargers. With the same Edge Juice with Attitude that he’d been running, the truck now clicked off high 11-second passes, and made 686 rwhp to the tires. “Then we hit a stumbling block,” Johnny says. “We tried larger injec- tors, different turbos setups, every box we knew of, and even built triple turbos for it. It was then we knew that the pump had to be what was holding us back, but unfortu- nately there wasn’t much else available.”

“JOHNNY WAS STUCK IN THE MID 800-HP RANGE.”

That all changed however, when Johnny got connected with Mike J. of MJ Tool and Fabrication in Pioneer, Ohio. With Mike’s help, a plan was concocted to build a special VP44 for the truck, which would be called a “Monster Pump.” With Mike’s new whiz-bang Stage 2 Mon- ster pump, the truck responded immedi- ately, with a Jump to 820 rear-wheel horsepower, with the same set of triple 66mm Bullseye Power turbochargers. A switch to a larger 74mm turbine wheel on the manifold turbo picked up another 30 hp, but again, Johnny was stuck in the mid 800-hp range.

GOING ALL OUT

Fast forward a few years, and Mike and Johnny had become good friends, and both decided to make an all-out assault on building a serious competition engine for his 2001. Based upon a 6.7L block and cylinder head, the bottom end of Johnny’s new engine would have more tricks than most people have in their entire engine. For starters, the 6.7L wasn’t left alone; it received a stroker crank, bringing the total displacement to 426 cid, or almost an even 7.0L. MJ Tool and Fabrication also stiffened the block with a stud girdle and 14mm main studs. “Monster Pump Mike,” as he now was known, sprinkled additional tricks on the bottom end, including his own connecting rods, modiﬁed pistons with revised bowls, special rocker arms, and oversize pushrods. Also, the stock camshaft was retained due to the rpm- limited nature of the VP44 injection pump.

“JOHNNY ENDED UP WITH A SETUP THAT MAKES 110 PSI, RELIABLY, AND WITHOUT THE NEED FOR A SINGLE WASTEGATE.”

The top end of the engine received the mad scientist treatment, with Mike providing an experimental Stage 3 Monster pump, top- feed 6×18 injectors, and a host of other tricks. In that time, Johnny had created his own company, Stainless Diesel, so the turbo kit was the latest and greatest he could proudce. The truck’s current turbo setup is also quite impressive. The start is a Stainless Diesel T6 mani- fold, which feeds into a S400- frame BorgWarner turbo- charger with a 75mm inducer and a 96mm turbine wheel.

The two top turbos are 66mm chargers with race covers and custom ﬁve-blade wheels, and tight 0.70 A/R exhaust hous- ings. Johnny spent a lot of time on the dyno with the truck dial- ing in the combination, and ended up with a setup that makes 110 psi, without the need for a single wastegate.

TRANSMISSION MAGIC

Since Monster Pump Mike had the tooling to build just about anything, the team worked on designing a torque converter that could live behind the truck’s 2,150 lb-ft. of torque. What Mike came up with was quite interesting—a huge sin- gle-disc torque converter, de- signed for a large input shaft with an immense amount of lockup area. The converter was also designed to bolt together, meaning that worn converter clutches could now be changed with ease.

In addition to the special converter, Mike supplied the input and output shafts of the Dodge transmission, while Redline Diesel built the valve body, which allows for ﬁrst gear lockup of the torque con- verter. Other power-handling parts have been modiﬁed as well. The transfer case had low-range eliminated (which saved 12 lbs. of rotating weight,) and since the truck has so many runs on it, Johnny has built the 3.54 geared Dana 70 rear end three times, the latest time with Yukon Gear clutches that have held up quite well.

MONEY WELL SPENT

Johnny figures that over the years he’s made more than 1,000 passes down the dragstrip in his Dodge, which would ex- plain why it now looks so effortless. Al- though Johnny mainly competes in the 6.60/10.50 index classes common at diesel races, switching off the box and locking the converter later means he can also run in 7.70/12.0-second classes as well. Johnny’s even been known to compete in run-what-ya-brung outlaw events, where his quick reaction times and consistent launches have outpaced quicker and faster competitors. While we don’t know what the future holds for him, you can bet that the future will lead to even greater accomplishments for the world’s quickest, fastest and most powerful VP44 truck. DW