Eliminating Suspension Squat With Airlift’s Loadlifter 7500 XL System

The mountain-moving capability that lies within a late-model Super Duty is staggering. Even an F-250 can tow more than 18,000 pounds when properly equipped. But even though the 6.7L Power Stroke and TorqShift transmission combo is more than ready for any task (no matter the weight), the rest of the truck can be the hold-up. Case in point, the owner of this ’18 F-250 recently bought a fifth-wheel toy hauler and the corresponding B&W hitch to couple it to, only to realize the ¾-ton’s factory suspension was a bit outmatched. As a result of a squatting rear suspension, the truck’s handling and braking functionality was compromised, body roll became noticeable, and its headlight aim was undesirable, especially for oncoming traffic.

To allow the truck to live up to its full towing potential, the owner decided to install air springs. And leaving nothing to chance, he sprang for AirLift’s top-of-the-line LoadLifter 7500 XL system—a system that provides up to 7,500 pounds of load leveling capacity. To control the air springs, AirLift’s Wireless Air EZ Mount package was also selected. The driveway install consumed a full, 8-hour day, but proved more than worth it, as the truck now tows the 16,000-pound fifth-wheel in a level, more stable manner, with reduced body roll, no more bottoming out, and vastly improved steering and braking performance.

SOURCES

Airlift

800.248.0892

airliftcompany.com

B&W

800.810.4918

bwtrailerhitches.com