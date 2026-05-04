Inside Seventy2Fast: Diesel Racing With No Excuses

Seventy2Fast Levels the Diesel Drag Racing Field

If you haven’t heard of Seventy2Fast yet, you’ve probably been living under a rock. Seventy2Fast is the hottest new class at the Ultimate Callout Challenge, and it didn’t get there by accident.

This class showed up and immediately demanded attention with big payouts – with Firepunk Diesel and Tameless putting up the first $50,000 to announce the race – big personalities, and big pressure, and it’s all wrapped around a ruleset that forces teams to actually race instead of hiding behind dyno sheets and excuses. Seventy2Fast isn’t just another class added to the UCC weekend schedule; it’s a headline attraction in its own right.

At its core, Seventy2Fast is a heads-up, invite-only diesel drag class built around one simple idea: everyone plays by the same rules to see who has actually got it. Trucks line up over the course of the UCC weekend—single elimination, instant green, no timeslips. Lose once and you’re done. Win enough and you’re walking away with a solid chunk of change.

And yes, the money matters

Seventy2Fast is carrying a guaranteed six-figure payout in 2026, with seventy thousand dollars on the line for the winner and serious cash all the way through the ladder. That alone would be enough to draw attention, but what really has the diesel world buzzing is how that money is being earned—no exotic fuels, nitrous, or water meth. We’re talking pump diesel only, a single-spec 72 mm turbo, air-to-air intercooling, and a 6,000-pound minimum race weight.

The ruleset is what makes this class so electric.

When everyone is capped at the same turbo size and fuel type, the conversation changes fast. Horsepower numbers stop being the flex, and suddenly it’s about spool strategy, converter choice, chassis efficiency, and whether or not the driver can leave clean when the pressure is on. At 6,000 pounds, there’s nowhere to hide. A bad setup shows up immediately, and a sloppy hit on the tree ends your weekend just as fast.

Then there’s the format, which is pure chaos in the best possible way. Seventy2Fast runs instant green, heads-up passes with no timeslips handed out. That one decision completely rewires how teams approach the race. There’s no chasing incremental data between rounds. Crews have to trust their tune, read the track, and make adjustments based on experience instead of paper. Drivers have to be locked in because every round is a must-win situation. It’s a scrappy mix of competitive rules and driver/team intuition, and to be honest, it just works.

Drivers aren’t just racing who they’re paired with, though, with callouts and side bets not only being accepted but also heavily encouraged. Matchups are being talked about before the weekend even starts, bets are being made, and reputations are on the line long before the first burnout. It’s the kind of energy diesel drag racing thrives on, and Seventy2Fast leans into it instead of pretending it doesn’t exist.

What really sets this class apart, though, is the group of businesses backing it. Seventy2Fast isn’t propped up by hype alone. It’s supported by companies willing to put real money behind real racing. That matters. It tells competitors this class is here to stay, and it tells fans that what they’re watching actually means something.

Within the larger UCC weekend, Seventy2Fast fills a gap that diesel racing has needed for a long time. Ultimate Callout Challenge is about crowning the most complete truck across drag racing, dyno, and sled pull. Seventy2Fast is about one thing only—who can build, tune, and drive the baddest pump diesel 72 mm drag truck on the property? No points, no averages, and no safety net. Just two trucks, one light, and a whole lot of money on the line.

That’s why people are paying attention and why the class filled up fast. And that’s why Seventy2Fast is already being talked about like it’s been around for years instead of months. It hits that sweet spot where rules create better racing, money creates urgency, and personalities create drama.

When Seventy2Fast runs during the Ultimate Callout Challenge weekend, it’s not background noise; it’s a pillar in its own right. Because in a sport that’s always chasing more power, this class proves that pressure, parity, and pride can be just as exciting. And when 100 grand PLUS contingencies are waiting at the stripe, nobody’s lifting early.

For a list of competitors, rules, and callouts for the Seventy2Fast event, check out seventy2fast.com!