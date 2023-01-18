1976 Deutz D13006

The Deutz name goes back a long way, back into the dawn of diesel in the late 1800s and the early days of tractors in the early 1900s. We have covered Deutz, and many of the corporate roots several times in Tractor Talk, but a close relation to the subject of this story, a 1976 Deutz D7206, appeared in the February, 2020, issue of Diesel World.

Klöckner-Humboldt-Deutz (KHD) was one of the founding corporate fathers of diesel engines and of internal combustion itself. It has roots back to Nicolaus Otto, who perfected the four-stroke cycle we now call the Otto Cycle and can lay claim to a whole bunch of other internal combustion firsts. You can read more about those thrilling days of yesteryear in a 2020 “Vintage Smoke” story here on the Diesel World website (https://www.dieselworldmag.com/diesel-engines/1929-otto-kv-50/).

The Deutz involvement in tractors goes back to 1938. Though that early development process was cut short by World War II, they endured the social and economic upheavals of post-war Europe, continued their development and established a great reputation in the tractor world, as well as the engine world. By 1966, KHD had grown enough to try taking on the American tractor market and opened a North American arm of the company in Atlanta, Georgia. The tractors brought over were the last of their 05 Series tractors and the first of the new 06 Series.

Common Sense

The Deutz tractors were designated in a typically efficient German fashion. Starting with a “D” for Deutz, the next two or three digits indicated the approximate horsepower range of the tractor and the last two, the series. If there was an “A” suffix, that indicated a four-wheel drive model.

When they came to the U.S. market, the big tractor in the lineup was the ‘66-67 D9005, soon replaced by the D9006. Both were 90 horsepower NA six-cylinder tractors. The 100 horse D10006 came in 1969, supplemented by the turbocharged D12006 for ‘70 and finally the D130006 replaced it for 1972. The biggest tractor of the era was the D16006, and articulated four-wheel drive tractor that was offered from 1970 through 1975 and powered by a 689 cubic inch V8.

Up In the Air

A trait most Deutz tractors shared was air-cooled powerplants. It was the Deutz trademark feature by the time their tractors debuted here. Development of what became their signature diesel began in 1942 for the German war effort and the evolution of air-cooled diesels continued past the war. They tended to be modular in design, with a particular per-cylinder displacement being built in cylinder arrangements from one to twelve, inline or vee.

By the time the D13006 came over, they were using the relatively new FL912 series engine, which featured a 3.94 x 4.72 inch stroke. With six jugs, it made for 347 cubic inches. In typical German fashion, the engine designations and serial numbers offered the key to the engine. In the case of the D13006, the engine number would be BF6L912: B= turbocharged, F= for vehicle use, 6= number of cylinders, L= aircooled, 9= the generation of the design, in this case the ninth, 12= indicator of the stroke in centimeters, in this case 12cm (120mm or 4.72-inches).

The D130006 was Deutz’s first turbo diesel tractor. PTO power was rated at 126 horsepower in the Nebraska tractor tests. Before the introduction of some larger displacement engines, the BF6L912 also saw use in certain truck applications and rated as high as 150 flywheel horsepower at 2800 rpm. After the ‘70s, the FL912 series was sold mostly as an NA engine and larger displacement engines were turbocharged and intercooled.

The Package

As mentioned previously, the D13006 line came in two main configurations, rear drive only and all-wheel drive (D13006A). We didn’t see any special variants in the 06 era that were offered in the U.S. market, unlike domestically built tractors that had hi-clearance, rowcrop, wheatland, riceland or orchard specialty models. As far as we can tell the optional cab was dealer installed, along with air-conditioning. It came standard with 1000 rpm PTO (available 540 rpm adapter). The swinging drawbar 3-point hitch, weights and triple remotes are listed as optional but most of those items are commonly seen on surviving tractors so must have been generally fitted. Deutz was always ready to tout their Transfermatic 3-point lift system, which featured a draft control system that could be preselected to maintain depth or reduce draft.

One very well remembered aspect of the 06 Series was the ZF-built powertrain. The D13006 had a 16-speed gearbox, with six main gears, two creeper gears and two ranges. It’s said the ZF final drive, while somewhat complex and by the standard of the day, was virtually bulletproof and far superior to the systems Deutz employed later. American were somewhat mystified by the controls but once learned, were appreciated.

Legacy

Deutz is still in the North American market. In the era we are discussing, they gained a limited market foothold but evidently solid enough to stay in the game. KHD ended up buying out the ailing and failing Allis-Chalmers in 1985, combined and refined the lineup under the Deutz-Allis badge, and expanded their market share. For many complex reasons, this was an abject failure. KHD gradually backed away and Deutz-Allis gradually morphed into AGCO-Allis and finally AGCO, which are also still in business. Deutz-Fahr currently has dealers all over the country and the U.S. headquarters is still in Georgia.

Specifications

1976 Deutz D13006A

Engine: 6-cylinder turbo-diesel, air-cooled, DI, BF6L912

Displacement: 5.8L (347 ci)

Bore & Stroke: 3.94 x 4.72 in.

*Rated PTO Power: 126.19 hp @ 2250 rpm

*Rated Drawbar Power: 108.57 hp @ 2401 rpm (rear drive tractor)

Flywheel Power: 150 @ 2800 rpm

Rated Torque: 314 lbs-ft @ 1550 rpm

Compression Ratio: 15.5:1

Transmission: 16-speed (8×2), ZF T-3402

Weight: 10,500 lbs. (bare)

Wheelbase: 100 in.

Fuel Capacity: 42.27 gal.

Tires: Front: 12-28

Rear: 20.8-38

*Fuel Consumption: 7.124 gph

*Drawbar Pull: 13,509 lbs @ max ballast

(rear drive tractor)

*Top Speed: 18.8 mph

*As Rated by Nebraska Tractor Test 1130

SOURCES

Deutz-Fahr

HTTPS://DEUTZ-FAHRAMERICA.COM/

Mayer Farm Equipment

www.mayerfarmequipment.com

740-426-6307