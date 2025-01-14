Step-by-Step Dipstick Replacement for 1994-1997 12-Valve Cummins Trucks

Fixing the Cracked Dipstick on Your 1994-1997 12-Valve Cummins

One thing I KNOW you ’94-’97 Dodge guys are looking for is a solid solution to your cracked and broken OEM engine oil dipstick tube. I’ve been dealing with mine leaking all last year, and it’s finally time to nip this issue in the bud with a Lokar locking dipstick. This replacement not only looks really cool, but it’s also the fix for when your OEM dipstick cracks at the handle and inevitably leaks oil out of the top while your truck is running. Let’s get into this quick install!