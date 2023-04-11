Is A Trans-Brake For The 4R100 On The Horizon?

WP Developments has been working side by side with Outlaw Diesel on a prototype 4R100 trans-brake. It’s something that fans of the Ford four-speed have been hoping and waiting for for years, and once it’s been fully tested and validated look for Outlaw Diesel to campaign one on the ODSS circuit. WP Developments posted a video to social media showing the progress of the unit and, while the truck being tested does creep forward a bit, it has nothing to do with the trans-brake. A bad battery was supplying low voltage, which was keeping the solenoid from holding 100-percent. Ford faithful, stay tuned for this breakthrough technology!

Source: https://www.wp-developments.com/