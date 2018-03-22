-ADVERTISEMENT-

A CHEVY-BODIED, CUMMINS-POWERED PRO STOCK PULLER

This is what happens when a longtime sled puller gets his hands an ’80 Chevy body, a ’96 Dodge 2500 frame, and lives within reasonable driving distance of Scheid Diesel Service: an 1,800hp Pro Stock puller. After being exposed to Lloyd McVey, a former NTPA Modified class Grand National Champion and family friend, sled pulling was definitely a big part of Todd Cox’s DNA growing up. Back in 2004, when diesel truck pulling was beginning to take off, Cox would find himself diving head first into the growing sport with a second-gen Dodge called “Pullin’ to Please.” By 2010, he would be campaigning a Pro Stock truck based on a ’70 Ford named “Old Skool,” followed eventually by the truck you see here. Initially graced with the Old Skool name and a dark blue paint scheme in 2014, Cox would repaint, rename, and repower the truck with a new engine for the 2016 season.

COMPETITION-CALIBER CUMMINS

Scheid Diesel’s proven Pro Stock engine program is on full display in this truck. A filled 6.7L block, machined to accept 14mm main studs and a girdle, features cylinder sleeves with integrated fire-ring grooves and an inch-thick deck plate up top. The rotating assembly consists of a stock 6.7L crank, R&R connecting rods, and fly-cut, 12:1 compression Arias pistons. One of Scheid’s billet-steel roller camshafts compliments a heavily ported, 12-valve cylinder head from Wagler Competition Products. The worked-over head utilizes oversize Inconel intake and exhaust valves, competition valve springs, roller rockers, and fastens to the block via 14mm ARP studs.

14_BOOST1704

03_BOOST1704

A 12-valve cylinder head features extensive port work courtesy of Wagler Competition Products, along with oversize Inconel intake and exhaust valves, competition valve springs, and roller rockers. ARP 14mm studs secure the worked-over head to the block, while boosted air makes its way into the head via a Scheid individual-runner intake manifold.

02_BOOST1704

The Cummins powering Todd Cox’s Pro Stock puller has had everything but the kitchen sink thrown at it. Put together by Scheid Diesel, it’s built to survive more than 1,800 hp and 3,000+ lb-ft of torque. The bottom end consists of a filled 6.7L Cummins block that’s been machined to accept a girdle, 14mm main studs, cylinder sleeves that incorporate flre rings, and utilizes a deck-plate up top. The factory 6.7L crank swings six R&R connecting rod and Arias 12:1 compression piston assemblies. One of Scheid’s billet-steel roller camshafts rounds out the list of exotic parts residing in the short block. In order to clear the hood (and not have to raise the body), the Cummins sits oriented toward the passenger side fender well.

EXTREME FUELING

With P-pumps still ruling the day in truck pulling, a mechanical injection system is employed. At the heart of it all sits one of Scheid’s 14mm P8600 units, which utilizes 14mm plungers and barrels, a quick-rate cam, and an Ag governor that allows full fueling past 6,000 rpm. Fuel makes its way to a set of (5 x 0.030-inch) triple-feed injectors after traveling through 0.120-inch injection lines. A gear-driven DSR lift pump keeps more than 50 psi worth of fuel pressure on tap for the P-pump.

THE FRONT HALF OF THE TRUCK ACCOUNTS FOR 6,500 POUNDS OF ITS 7,800POUND OVERALL HEFT.

3.6-INCH TURBO

A smooth bore turbocharger with a 3.6-inch compressor wheel inducer from Hart’s Diesel allows the truck to meet the new (for 2016) Pro Stock rules. The massive charger benefits from a ball-bearing center cartridge, mounts to a T6 flange Steed Speed exhaust manifold, and builds 52 psi of boost. A water-to-air intercooler drops intake air temperature from 500 degrees to a horsepower-friendly 73 degrees F before it enters the engine.

04_BOOST1704

At the heart of the power-making puzzle lies one of Scheid’s 14mm P8600 injection pumps, which feeds fuel to a set of 5 x 0.030 triple-feed injectors. The competition P-pump utilizes an Ag governor, quick-rate cam, and is set up to move 800cc worth of fuel. A gear-driven, DSR lift pump delivers more than 50 psi of fuel supply pressure to the big P-pump.

05_BOOST1704

Being a Pro Stock engine, Cox’s Cummins is subjected to running a single, smooth bore (i.e., no map width groove) turbo with a compressor wheel inducer limitation of 3.6 inches. This mammoth-sized charger is built by Hart’s Diesel, features a ball bearing center cartridge, mounts to a T6 ange Steed Speed exhaust manifold, and builds 52 psi of boost while hooked to the sled.

08_BOOST1704

Inside the cab, there is virtually no floor to speak of (weight savings), a hole saw has been turned loose (weight removal), no dash exists, and a lack of glass or Lexan windows (aside from the windshield) further illustrates how determined Cox was to ditch weight wherever possible. From start to finish, he told us more than 400 pounds were removed from the cab.

06_BOOST1704

In the truck pulling world, a lot of power is made when intake temps can be kept around 70 degrees or lower. To accomplish this, Cox’s engine makes use of this air-towater intercooler, which drops the 500-degree compressed air coming out of the turbo to a cool 73 degrees before it makes it into the engine.

07_BOOST1704

Transferring power from the Cummins to the axles begins with a 4-disc Molinary clutch that resides in a Browell bell housing. From there, a one-speed Reverser transmission and quick-change transfer case take over in sending power to the axles.

09_BOOST1704

Like most standard cab pulling trucks in the Pro Stock class, Cox’s Chevy benefits from the use of a 10-foot bed. The longer bed allows the maximum wheel base of 158 inches to be run, along with a longer draw bar setup. For weight-saving purposes, the bed is void of a floor and a traditional tailgate.

10_BOOST1704

Equipped with a spool, gun-drilled axleshafts, and 6.20 gears, the Proformance Pros SQHD/20- 145 rear axle is virtually indestructible. An F106 Rockwell, complete with a locker and 6.20 gears, resides up front.

11_BOOST1704

Four Nichols Pulling Edge tires measuring 34×18.0x15 provide a wide footprint and keep the truck digging through the dirt. The cut tires mount to 15×18-inch, high-strength aluminum Real Racing Wheels.

12_BOOST1704

The unique graphics present in the truck’s paint scheme were drawn up by Cox’s niece. An auto body man by trade, he then turned the renderings into reality by handling the painting duties.

COMPETITIVE EDGE

With a lifetime wrapped up in and around the pulling game, Cox knows a thing or two about finding the all-important competitive edge in the vehicles he builds. The extreme gutting of the interior, the absence of all windows, and the general lack of weight anywhere other than what can be found on top of or forward of the front axle speaks volumes about Cox’s background in sled pulling. After all, what’s lighter than glass, or even Lexan? Nothing! And how do you keep the front end digging for every last inch? You saddle the front end with as much ballast as possible. According to Cox, the front half of the truck accounts for 6,500 pounds of its 7,800-pound overall heft, and two people can pick it up by the rear end to maneuver it around. Trust us, if this truck comes up short in the dirt it’s not going to be due to weight.

 

 