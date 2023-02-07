Fresh Build Immediately Makes The “Quickest Duramax” List

Wyatt Stengel’s LB7-powered ’70 K15 build has been a work in progress for more than three years—but in late January it all started to pay off. After making 888 hp and 1,353 lb-ft on the dyno, Wyatt and his team unstrapped the truck and headed straight to the eighth-mile at Clearwater, Florida’s Showtime Dragstrip. While there, the truck ran consistently in the 6.5 to 6.9-second range before clicking off a 6.37 at 116 mph. Wyatt’s build consists of a built LB7, Exergy fueling, a Bosch Motorsport stand-alone MS 25 ECU, a remote-mounted, T6 85mm turbo, and an 4L80E with a trans-brake. You can catch the truck in action on the Boosted Boiz’ Youtube channel.

Check out the video!

https://www.youtube.com/@boostedboiz