The annual SEMA Show happens once a year, a testament to the ingenuity and imagination of the performance automotive industry. According to SEMA Show organizers, this year yielded a bumper crop of new specialty parts—there were more than 2,000 entries in the 2014 New Product Showcase.
The SEMA Show is a trade-only event, so unless you have a job in the industry, you weren’t there. Diesel World editors did attend, however, and on the following pages we offer a compendium of parts that should be of interest to diesel owners everywhere.
Warn Hubs For Super Duty
What it is:
Warn Premium Manual Hublocks For Ford Super Duty, Part #95070
Why You Want it:
Premium Manual Hublocks fit 2005 and later Ford Super Duty trucks. All-metal cap and dial with heat-treated chromoly gears. Available with both black powder coat and polished chrome finish.
Where To Get It:
Warn Industries Inc.
800-543-9276
www.Warn.com
Edge Juice For Ram 6.7
What It Is:
Edge Juice With Attitude CTS For 2013-15 Ram 6.7L Cummins, Part #31106
Why You Want It:
Juice With Attitude CTS includes five pre-loaded adjustable, on-the-fly power levels. Switch from any of the five power levels with a touch of a button. Tunes designed for Performance, Tow and Economy.
Where To Get It:
Edge Products/Superchips
888-360-3343
www.EdgeProducts.com
Diesel Fuel Conditioner Plus
What It Is:
Champion Power Plus Diesel Fuel Conditioner, Part #4277H
Why You Want It:
According to the manufacturer, Champion Power Plus Diesel Fuel Conditioner provides a rapid cleanup, restores power, improves lubricity, reduces emissions, improves filter life, increases fuel economy, increases acceleration, improves filter life, and contains a cetane booster. Treats 250 gallons.
Where To Get It:
Champion Oil
660-890-6231
www.ChampionBrands.com
K&N Intake For Ram 6.7
What It Is:
K&N Aircharger Air Intake System, Part #63-1568
Why You Want It:
K&N’s Aircharger Air Intake System includes a roto-molded air intake tube and high-flow replacement air filter. Fits 2013-14 Ram 2500/3500 6.7L.
Where To Get It:
K&N Engineering
800-858-3333
www.KNFilters.com
MBRP Up-Pipe Kit
What It Is:
Turbo Up-Pipe Kit, Part #FAL2761
Why You Want It:
OEM replacement turbo up-pipe provides greater durability than stock for Ford trucks. The mandrel-bent 2-inch pipe provides improved exhaust flow and lower EGT.
Where To Get It:
MBRP Inc.
888-636-7223
www.MBRPAutomotive.com
Engine Oil Analyzer
What It Is:
Value-Driven Oil Analysis Kit, Part #Kit14
Why You Want It:
Value-driven oil analysis kit tests key testing areas to determine the service life of any engine oil.
Where To Get It:
AMSOIL Inc.
715-392-7101
www.Amsoil.com
Prolong Diesel Fuel Treatment
What It Is:
Diesel Fuel Treatment – Commercial Formula, Part #PSL16110
Why You Want It:
The manufacturer states that Prolong Super Lubricants concentrated Commercial Grade Diesel Fuel Treatment is designed to improve the fuel mileage and performance of heavy-duty diesel work trucks and commercial vans.
Where To Get It:
Prolong Super Lubricants
800-540-5823
www.Prolong.com
Duramax Cold Air Intake
What It Is:
2011-15 GM Sierra/Silverado Duramax 6.6L Cold Air Intake, Part #EVO7004
Why You Want It:
Designed for max hp and torque performance gains and supported with actual performance dyno graphs. Induction systems made of durable rotomolded polyethylene and designed for a drop-in fit. Built-in filter minder alerts you when your filter needs maintenance. Each kit utilizes the biggest SuperNano-Web Dry Air Filters.
Where To Get It:
Injen Technology
909-839-0706
www.Injen.com
Diesel Fuel Conditioner
What It Is:
Champion Diesel Flo Fuel Conditioner, Part #4183H
Why You Want It:
According to the manufacturer, Champion Diesel Flo Fuel Conditioner is formulated to provide a rapid cleanup, restore power, improve starting, reduce cold-filter plugging, remove water from fuel, increase fuel economy, increase acceleration, and contains a Flow Improver, anti-gel agent, de-icer and cetane booster. Treats 250 gallons.
Where To Get It:
Champion Oil
660-890-6231
www.ChampionBrands.com
55-Gallon Diesel Fuel Tank
What It Is:
55-Gallon Replacement Tank For Ram Crew Cab, Part #7030313
Why You Want It:
Extra-large, midship-mounted, under-body replacement tank for 2013-2015 Ram Crew Cab long-bed pickup trucks with Cummins engines. Comes with straps and utilizes stock sending unit.
Where To Get It:
Titan Fuel Tanks
800-728-4982
www.TitanFuelTanks.com
BD Throttle Sensitivity Booster
What It Is:
Throttle Sensitivity Booster
Why You Want It:
Electronic controls to improve throttle sensitivity on most diesel-powered Dodge, Ford and Chevy pickups. Designed to provide enhanced response and quicker acceleration.
Where To Get It:
BD Diesel Performance
800-887-5030
www.DieselPerformance.com
Jeep Diesel Conversion System
What It Is:
Jeep Clean TDI Diesel Conversion System To Fit YJ, TJ And XJ (1.9 PD TDI)
Why You Want It:
Available for Jeep JK manual transmission applications, Coty Built’s Jeep Conversion Systems provide an installation framework for the 2.0 common-rail VW TDI engines. The systems are designed to integrate with the existing Jeep transmission and electronics, and according to the manufacturer, to provide significant performance and fuel economy advantages over standard Jeep engines.
Where To Get It:
HPA Motorsport/Coty Built
604-888-7274
www.CotyBuilt.com
Diesel Boost Controller
What It Is:
GFB D-Force Diesel-Specific Boost Controller
Why You Want It:
This diesel-specific electronic boost controller with 50-psi capability allows control of turbo boost level. According to the manufacturer, one of the simplest and most cost-effective power increases available.
Where To Get It:
GFB
www.GFB.com.au
Heavy Duty End Links
What It Is:
MAXXLink Heavy Duty Sway Bar End Links For 2014-2015 Ram 2500 and 2013.5-2015 Ram 3500 4×4, Part# SMX-1315
Why You Want It:
Directly replace quick-wearing Ram OEM ball-in-socket style sway bar end links with a simple, durable and high-quality design. Designed to be long lasting and better performing, these links use thermoplastic/urethane bushings, and are produced with high-strength 4140 heat-treated alloy steel. Maintenance free, and available in stock and extended lengths.
Where To Get It:
SuspensionMAXX Inc.
888-629-9226
www.SuspensionMAXX.com
HD Diff Covers
What It Is:
Heavy Duty Differential Covers
Why You Want It:
Black powder-coated heavy-duty aluminum differential pans with cooling fins and service ports. For Dodge, Ford and Chevy pickups.
Where To Get It:
BD Diesel Performance
800-887-5030
www.DieselPerformance.com
Misfuel Alert
What It Is:
Misfuel Alert Warning/Reminder System, Part #ma20001
Why You Want It:
To avoid costly gasoline misfuels, peel and stick the Misfuel Alert inside the diesel fuel door. Flashing light and audible warnings remind you, Diesel Only.
Where To Get It:
Misfuel Alert Inc.
940-372-9551
www.MisfuelAlert.com
Cummins Piston
What It Is:
Dodge Cummins 5.9L 24V 15.5:1 CR, Part #KD0153A2
Why You Want It:
Fully manufactured from raw forging to finished product in Mentor, Ohio, the Wiseco line of diesel pistons are designed to provide the strength and features of a max-effort race piston for the everyday consumer.
Where To Get It:
Wiseco Performance Products
800-321-1364
www.Wiseco.com
Duramax Side Exit Exhaust
What It Is:
DPF Single Dual Outlet, Part# S6033409
Why You Want It:
A 4-inch, diesel particulate filter-back, single-side exit, dual-outlet performance exhaust system for 2011-2015 Chevrolet/GMC Duramax pickup trucks.
Where To Get It:
MBRP Inc.
888-636-7223
www.MBRPAutomotive.com
Launch Controller
What It Is:
Staging Limiter Launch Controller
Why You Want It:
Electronic controls for presetting Diesel turbocharger boost or engine rpm for consistent quarter-mile times on the drag strip. For Dodge Cummins, Ford Power Stroke and Chevy Duramax applications.
Where To Get It:
BD Diesel Performance
800-887-5030
www.DieselPerformance.com
Forged Dually Wheels
What It Is:
American Force Special Force Valor DRW
Why You Want It:
Custom-made dually wheels built from 6061 forged aluminum. According to the manufacturer, these wheels provide stylish design without compromise in strength. Special Force Series are powder coated, then machined for a signature look.
Where To Get It:
American Force Wheels
786-345-6301
www.AmericanForce.com
Injector Puller Kit
What It Is:
Duramax LB7 Injector Puller Kit, Part #11700
Why You Want It:
Puller is used to remove injectors on 2008 to 2010 Duramax diesel engines. Puller fits under firewall, solving clearance issues caused by other pullers. Pull removes injector without removing the stainless sleeve and cuts injector service times by 50 percent or more. Tapered fork tool is included to separate injector from the sleeve if needed.
Where To Get It:
Schley Products/SP TOOL
714-693-7666
www.SPTool.com
4-Inch Ram Lift Kit
What It Is:
Superlift Suspension 4-Inch Coil Spacer Lift Kit, Part #K970
Why You Want It:
Affordable, cost-effective suspension “spacer” kit that installs easily and delivers a true 4 inches of lift while maintaining the factory ride quality and geometry. Fits 2014-2015 Ram 2500 4WD.
Where To Get It:
Superlift Suspension
318-397-3000
www.Superlift.com
Cummins Intercooler Pipe
What It Is:
3-inch Polished Aluminum Intercooler Pipe, Part #IC2202
Why You Want It:
Show-quality polished passenger-side aluminum intercooler pipe from MBRP. Each 3-inch, mandrel-bent pipe provides a 144 cfm increase flow over stock for faster turbo spool and lower EGT. Designed especially for trucks with turbo or electronic modifications.
Where To Get It:
MBRP Inc.
888-636-7223
www.MBRPAutomotive.com
Green Filter
What It Is:
Green Filter USA Jeep JK 2.8 Diesel Filter, Part #7220
Why You Want It:
The Green Filter USA high-performance replacement filter for the Jeep JK Diesel was designed to increase horsepower and fuel economy. Green Filters use a woven cotton material along with a steel mesh. Manufacturing process eliminates urethane bleed to provide the most surface area available. Washable, reusable and proudly made in USA.
Where To Get It:
Ground Force Suspension
724-430-2050
www.GreenFilterUSA.com
Exhaust Manifolds For Cummins
What It Is:
Dodge Cummins 5.9L/6.7L Exhaust Manifolds
Why You Want It:
Three-piece exhaust manifolds with T4 and T6 turbocharger mounts for Dodge 5.9L and 6.7L Cummins Diesels.
Where To Get It:
BD Diesel Performance
800-887-5030
www.DieselPerformance.com
Dually Wheels
What It Is:
American Force Twister Dually Wheels
Why You Want It:
Custom-made dually wheels built from 6061 forged aluminum. According to the manufacturer, the wheels offer stylish designs without compromise in strength.
Where To Get It:
American Force Wheels
786-345-6301
www.AmericanForce.com
Big Wig Air Springs
What It Is:
2014 Dodge Ram 2500 Big Wig Air Springs, Part #6214
Why You Want It:
Hellwig’s air spring helper kit for the new, coil sprung Dodge Ram 2500 uses “Big Wig” 2,800-lb air bags for a total of 5,600-lb capacity. The larger air bag takes less pressure to level the load for a smoother ride. These work in addition to the factory coil springs to level the load in tow/haul conditions.
Where To Get It:
Hellwig Products Co. Inc.
559-734-7451
www.HellwigProducts.com
Engineered Stack Pipes
What It Is:
DTF Truck Stacks For Diesel Pickups, Part #dtfes14
Why You Want It:
Heavy-duty 16GA stainless steel, TIG welded design. High-temperature powder coat standard on stack pipe and heat shield. Custom colors available for heat shield. Integrated mounting features included in heat shield. 36-inch stack pipe height, 4-inch exhaust inlet. Made in the USA; patent pending.
Where To Get It:
Dark Threat Fabrication LLC
501-206-8079
www.DarkThreatFabrication.com
Power Stroke 6.7 Cold Air Intake
What It Is:
2011-15 Ford Power Stroke 6.7L Cold Air Intake, Part #EVO9003
Why You Want It:
The manufacturer states that their new line of Evolution cold air intakes offers max hp and torque gains, supported with actual dyno graphs. Induction systems are made of durable rotomolded polyethylene. Built-in filter minder alerts when filter needs maintenance. Each kit utilizes the biggest SuperNano-Web dry filters.
Where To Get It:
Injen Technology
909-839-0706
www.Injen.com
Turbo Upgrade Kit
What It Is:
German-Made Upgrades For Turbochargers
Why You Want It:
With the new product line O.S.T. (Optimized Stock Turbocharger) the TurboZentrum offers turbocharger optimization. TurboZentrum improves the compressor wheel to increase performance, and the bearing to increase durability of journal bearing turbos. Shown here: Stage 2 optimization of an Audi 3.0 TDI Turbo.
Where To Get It:
O.S.T. Germany by TurboZentrum
www.OST-Turbo.de
Diesel Oil Filter
What It Is:
High-Performance Reusable Diesel Fuel Filter, Part #S201
Why You Want It:
Cleanable and reusable filter media eliminates need to buy new disposable filters. Unique patented design provides easy access to filter element for inspection and cleaning. Woven stainless steel filter cloth provides unmatched filtration performance.
Where To Get It:
K&P Engineering
720-238-1181
www.KandPEngineering.com
Cummins 6.7 Cold Air Intake
What It Is:
2010-12 Dodge Ram Cummins 6.7L Cold Air Intake, Part #EVO8002
Why You Want It:
Designed to provide HP and torque performance gains, and supported with actual dyno graphs. Induction systems made of durable rotomolded polyethylene. Built-in filter minder alerts you when your filter needs maintenance. Each kit utilizes the biggest SuperNano-Web dry filters.
Where To Get It:
Injen Technology
909-839-0706
www.Injen.com
Cryo Treated Input Shaft
What It Is:
One-Piece Cryo-Treated Billet Input Shaft For 1994-2007 5.9L Dodge Diesel 518/618/46RE/47RH/47RE Transmissions
Why You Want It:
New one-piece 300M billet input shaft with hub (no modifications needed). According to the manufacturer, they are the only company that offers a cryogenically treated shaft like this. It fits 518/618/46RE/47RH/47RE transmissions and comes with unconditional lifetime warranty against workmanship and defects.
Where To Get It:
Florida Torque Converter
800-790-0039
www.FloridaTorque.com
Ram Lift Kit
What It Is:
2014-15 Dodge Ram 2500/3500 Lift Kit, Part #54320 or 54324
Why You Want It:
McGaughy’s Suspension lift kit has new boxed radius arms and radius arm drop brackets to provide 8 inches of lift for 4x4s.
Where To Get It:
McGaughy’s Suspension
559-226-8196
www.McGaughys.com
40-Gallon Refueling Tank
What It Is:
40-Gallon Refueling Tank For Light Duty Pickups, Part #080-01-15964
Why You Want It:
Transfer Flow’s 40-gallon refueling tank fits Ford, Dodge and GMC pickup trucks, and is DOT legal for both gas and diesel fuels. It comes complete with all components including tank, 12-foot hose and nozzle, GPI 12-volt refueling pump, locking gas cap, dash-mounted power switch and mounting hardware. Tank shown has optional spray-on coating.
Where To Get It:
Transfer Flow Inc.
530-893-5209
www.TransferFlow.com
Ram 2500 Rear Sway Bar
What It Is:
2014 Dodge Ram 2500 Big Wig Rear Sway Bar
Why You Want It:
Hellwig’s rear sway bar for the new coil-sprung Ram 2500 is part of the “Big Wig” line designed specifically for the heavy hauler. It’s manufactured at their California factory out of 1 1/4-inch solid, heat-treated chromoly steel engineered to support large loads in the corners and windy conditions for better handling and safety.
Where To Get It:
Hellwig Products Co. Inc.
559-734-7451
www.HellwigProducts.com
Ram ProMaster Rear Sway Bar
What It Is:
2014 Ram ProMaster 2500/3500 Rear Sway Bar, Part #7742
Why You Want It:
Hellwig’s rear sway bar for new Ram ProMaster 2500/3500 vans is manufactured in their California factory out of heat-treated, chromoly steel. The 1-inch diameter sway bar is stiffer than factory to compensate for heavy loads. This improves handling and decreases body roll, leading to a better driving experience and greater safety.
Where To Get It:
Hellwig Products Co. Inc.
559-734-7451
www.HellwigProducts.com
2014 Ram Lift Kit
What It Is:
2014-15 Dodge Ram 2500/3500 4×4 4-Inch Or 6-Inch Lift Kit, Part #54327 or 54341
Why You Want It:
According to the manufacturer this lift kit is CAD-designed to permit super-accurate manufacturing with interlocking parts, so that each piece is made to manufacturer specifications and installs easily without the need for custom modifications.
Where To Get It:
McGaughy’s Suspension
559-226-8196
www.McGaughys.com
HD Brakes
What It Is:
High-GVW Big Brake Kits For 1999-2015 GM 2500 Series Trucks, Part #140-13877
Why You Want It:
Wilwood’s new high-capacity forged aluminum calipers, developed for military tactical and armored class 1-3 vehicles, are the center point of these heavy-duty kits for vehicles up to 14,000 GVWR. The kits feature easy bolt-on installation inside 20-inch and larger wheels. According to the manufacturer, these kits are fully compatible with all OE system controls.
Where To Get It:
Wilwood Disc Brakes
805-388-1188
www.Wilwood.com
Nozzle Mounting Tubes
What It Is:
Diesel Boost Cooler Nozzle Mount Tube
Why You Want It:
New diesel nozzle mounting tubes for use in diesel Boost Cooler and MPG-MAX systems. Designed to replace the stock rubber intercooler boot to make installation easy. Features include multiple ports for multiple nozzles and HD silicone construction. Available for all popular applications and included in vehicle-specific systems.
Where To Get It:
Snow Performance Inc.
719-633-3811
www.SnowPerformance.net
Turbo Compressor Wheel
What It Is:
Upgraded Turbo Compressor Wheel And Bearing
Why You Want It:
TurboZentrum compressor wheel and the bearing (journal bearing only). Results in optimization of stock turbos. TurboZentrum optimizes motorsport turbos as well. Shown here: Garrett GT2876R O.S.T. Stage 1
Where To Get It:
O.S.T. Germany by TurboZentrum
www.OST-Turbo.de
Billet Flexplate
What It Is:
5.9L + 6.7L Dodge Diesel Billet Flexplate
Why You Want It:
New Dodge 5.9L+6.7L FTC Diesel Billet Flexplates are designed to prevent cracking and breaking under extreme stresses. The FTC flexplate is compatible with all aftermarket and stock torque converters. The FTC flexplate comes with an unconditional lifetime warranty.
Where To Get It:
Florida Torque Converter
800-790-0039
www.FloridaTorque.com
Econo Maxx
What It Is:
A Non-Moving Part Made Of Automotive-Grade Plastic
Why You Want It:
According to the manufacturer, when placed into the air intake hose in any vehicle or equipment, gas or diesel, Econo Maxx optimizes the angular velocity of the air so the engine burns fuel more efficiently, resulting in up to 20-percent fuel savings, reduced emissions, and increased horsepower.
Where To Get It:
Econo Maxx
807-854-2425
www.EconoMaxx.com
Vortex Generators
What It Is:
Universal Vortex Generator Kits, Part #VOR002
Why You Want It:
The New VMS Racing Vortex Generators were designed to increase vehicle aerodynamic performance, reduce drag and improve fuel economy. Each kit comes with 10 Vortex Generators and 3M-style double-sided fastening system, pre-cut to the exact shape of the vortex generators for easy installation. Available in different styles and sizes.
Where To Get It:
VMS Racing
305-463-8070
www.VMS-Racing.com
Modular Water/Meth Reservoir
What It Is:
Boost Cooler 3-Gallon Reservoir
Why You Want It:
New 3-gallon modular water-methanol injection reservoir. Fuel cell style; designed for trunk mounting. Large capacity for the highest horsepower applications, standard fuel cell-style fill and cap, anti-slosh sumped design, and modular under-side pump mounting for ease of installation.
Where To Get It:
Snow Performance Inc.
719-633-3811
www.SnowPerformance.net
RBP Exhaust Tips
What It Is:
RBP-RX3- Monoblock Exhaust Tips
Why You Want It:
RBP Aluminum Monoblock exhaust tips for trucks and SUVs are black powder coated and machined. Tips are made from a single piece of aluminum and are milled down. Made for use with 3-, 3.5-, 4- and 5-inch exhaust systems with RBP star and logo.
Where To Get It:
Lexani/Lexani Forged/RBP
951-272-9090
www.RollingBigPower.com
GM 6.5 Cross-Over Pipe
What It Is:
Chevy/GM Cross-Over Pipe, Part #321099
Why You Want It:
2.5-inch aluminized mandrel-bent cross-over pipe for 1993-2000 Chevy 6.5L diesels provides increased performance and flow. Two-piece design allows for lateral flexibility in installation.
Where To Get It:
Diamond Eye Performance
800-635-9950
www.DiamondEyePerformance.com
Super Duty Air Filter
What It Is:
K&N High-Flow Replacement Air Filter, Part #33-5010
Why You Want It:
Fitting 2011-15 Ford Super Duty 6.7 diesels, K&N’s high-flow replacement air filter allows for replacement of the OEM air filter with a washable and reusable performance air filter.
Where To Get It:
K&N Engineering
800-858-3333
www.KNFilters.com
Water/Meth Controller
What It Is:
New VC-50 Controller For Boost Cooler
Why You Want It:
New VC50 “hybrid” digital variable controller, for use in Boost Cooler water-methanol injection system, features gauge-type 2 1/16-inch standard size for easy installation. Commands two nozzles independently, and boost actuation, with 0-50 psi adjustability. OLED screen displays boost, injection, low fluid, and any system faults with color selectable.
Where To Get It:
Snow Performance Inc.
719-633-3811
www.SnowPerformance.net
Ball Mount System
What It Is:
Fastway Flash, Part #42-00-2600
Why You Want It:
The Flash pin-style ball mount is precision-machined for strength and durability and made from aircraft-grade aluminum for corrosion resistance and strength. Rated for 10,000 lbs., this hand-polished ball mount works for most trailers. Made in America.
Where To Get It:
Fastway Trailer Products
877-523-9103
www.FastwayTrailer.com
GM 6.6 Diesel Intake System
What It Is:
Spectre Performance Air Intake System, Part #9986
Why You Want It:
Spectre Performance Air Intake System is designed to improve airflow on GM 2500HD 6.6L Diesels from 2013-2014.
Where To Get It:
Spectre Performance
909-673-9800
www.SpectrePerformance.com
Super Duty I-Beam
What It Is:
Dropped I-Beam For 1999-Up Ford Super Duty
Why You Want It:
Striker Trucks is now offering a 3- and 4-inch dropped I-beam set for the ¾- and 1-ton Ford Super Duty pickups from 1999-up. Professionally engineered, Super Duty construction.
Where To Get It:
RKSport
541-474-1980
www.StrikerTrucks.com
Train Horn
What It Is:
Hornblasters Katrina Horn, Part #AH-C5B
Why You Want It:
The Katrina horn is five-chime train horn. Quality construction, sleek black finish, and 12-24 volt valves made for extreme loudness.
Where To Get It:
HornBlasters Inc.
877-209-8179
www.HornBlasters.com
Ram HD Air Spring Kit
What It Is:
2014 Ram 2500 Air Spring Kit, Part #2580
Why You Want It:
The 2014 Ram 2500 no-drill Firestone air spring Ride-Rite kit uses existing holes in the frame for easy installation. This newest kit was designed positioning the air spring between the coil spring and the tire for maximum stability. Improves overall handling and supports up to 5,000 lbs. (not to exceed vehicle’s GVWR).
Where To Get It:
Firestone Industrial Products
800-888-0650
www.Ride-Rite.com
Custom Eight-Lug Wheel
What It Is:
American Force Wheels Faceplate Series – Thor FP8
Why You Want It:
Utilizes patent pending face plate laser-cut technology to provide opportunity for customization. Installation doesn’t require dismounting tires or removing wheels from the truck. Available in 20-, 22- and 24-inch sizes.
Where To Get It:
American Force Wheels
786-345-6301
www.AmericanForce.com
Water/Meth Reservoir
What It Is:
New Diesel Boost Cooler 10-Gallon Toolbox-Style Reservoir
Why You Want It:
This 10-gallon water-methanol injection “toolbox” style reservoir is designed to mount in the void space in the bed of a standard pickup. Features include reinforced thick-wall poly construction, large filler cap, and anti-slosh sumped design. Easy “hang from the bed rail” mounting keeps the entire bed floor open for cargo.
Where To Get It:
Snow Performance Inc.
719-633-3811
www.SnowPerformance.net
Turbo Bearing Upgrade
What It Is:
Full Ceramic, Dual-Side Ball Bearing
Why You Want It:
Uses ceramic material for ball and outer case, both of compressor side and turbine side. This is achieved by using ceramic material, plus attention to tolerances, machining, balancing, lubrication and more. According to the maker, this ball bearing system is much more durable, allowing enhanced reliability.
Where To Get It:
CNRacing Performance Products Co. Ltd.
868-390-6922
www.CNRacing.com, www.TurboResearch.com.cn
Diesel Fuel Tank
What It Is:
Utility Diesel Tank For 2011-2015 Ford, Part #8020011
Why You Want It:
Drop-in replacement tank for 2011-2015 Ford cab and chassis trucks. After-axle, multi-model tank utilizes stock sending unit, straps and skid plate.
Where To Get It:
Titan Fuel Tanks
800-728-4982
www.TitanFuelTanks.com
Twin-Port Turbo Wastegate
What It Is:
Turbosmart Twin Port IWG For BorgWarner EFR turbo
Why You Want It:
The Turbosmart Twin Port IWG is designed to be a direct bolt-on for the wastegate actuators that are on the BorgWarner EFR turbo line. It allows control of a wide range of boost pressures without relying on spring pressure alone.
Where To Get It:
3pConnect
909-476-2570
www.TurboSmartUSA.com
Class 8 Solenoid
What It Is:
Diesel Boost Cooler “Class-8” Solenoid
Why You Want It:
New diesel heavy-duty solenoid for the actuation of water-methanol injection. Features include higher flow capacity for the highest horsepower applications, methanol-compatible materials and seals, and low current draw for long life.
Where To Get It:
Snow Performance Inc.
719-633-3811
www.SnowPerformance.net
Ceramic-Bearing Turbo Compressor Assembly
What It Is:
Full Ceramic Dual-Ball-Bearing Compressor Wheel Assembly, Part #Stage III
Why You Want It:
Using ball bearings for both sides, and using both the ceramic outcase and ceramic ball, the ball bearing together with billet compressor wheel allows enhanced reliability for both every day and extreme driving conditions.
Where To Get It:
CNRacing Performance Products Co. Ltd..
868-390-6922
www.CNRacing.com, www.TurboResearch.com.cn
Train Horn Air Source
What It Is:
HornBlasters 127H Air Source System, Part #MC-127H
Why You Want It:
This 1.5-gallon air source unit is designed with a 120-psi compressor, pre-wired pressure switch and brass fittings to provide air supply for train horn systems.
Where To Get It:
HornBlasters Inc.
877-209-8179
www.HornBlasters.com
Ram 2500 Intercooler
What It Is:
2010-2012 Dodge Ram 2500 Performance Intercooler, Part #200001042
Why You Want It:
The competition intercooler is designed for optimized internal cooling airflow. One-piece cast aluminum end tanks, and the tube-and-fin center core, provide a larger cooling surface and volume with minimum pressure drop. Anti-corrosion protection coated and designed for 100-percent perfect fit.
Where To Get It:
Wagner Tuning
559-412-4868
www.WagnerTuning.com
GM HD Torsion Bar Tool
What It Is:
Super “T” MAXX Torsion Bar Unloader Tool, Part #SMX-2011MT
Why You Want It:
Quickly and safely removes and installs torsion bar levers. According to the manufacturer, steel construction is 25 percent thicker than that of competitors. Extended C-clamp provides longer reach. Coarse threads make for fast work of task at hand. Knurled placement tip for improved grip. Works on all makes and models with torsion bars including 2011 and up GM 2500/3500 HD trucks.
Where To Get It:
SuspensionMAXX Inc.
888-629-9226
www.SuspensionMAXX.com
Black Exhaust Tip
What It Is:
Universal Black Stainless Exhaust Tip, Part #500640-B
Why You Want It:
The Black Exhaust Tip by Gibson Performance, Elite Series, features a matte-black ceramic finish, with built-in clampless connection for easy bolt-on installation and embossed Gibson logo. American craftsmanship.
Where To Get It:
Gibson Performance Exhaust
800-528-3044
www.GibsonPerformance.com
Duramax Exhaust Tips
What It Is:
MBRP Duramax Tailpipe End Tips, Part #T5154
Why You Want It:
Designed to give the Chevy and GMC Duramax stock exhaust a new look, these tips are mirror-polished T304 stainless steel. Bolt-on design makes for easy installation.
Where To Get It:
MBRP Inc.
888-636-7223
www.MBRPAutomotive.com
Ram Leveling Kit
What It Is:
MAXXStak 2.5-Inch Front Leveling Kit, Part #SMX-10214
Why You Want It:
CNC-milled billet aluminum spacers lift front ride height 2.5 inches. All needed hardware is provided, including spacers, shims and isolators. ShoX-Xtenders allow use of stock shocks, thereby reducing expense and maintaining OEM ride quality. Designed to be a durable and economical alternative to lift kits. No drilling and completely reversible, ideal for leased vehicles. Fits 2014-2015 Ram 2500 and 2013.5-2015 Ram 3500 4×4.
Where To Get It:
SuspensionMAXX Inc.
888-629-9226
www.SuspensionMAXX.com
Turbo Up-Pipes
What It Is:
Turbocharger Feed Up-Pipe Systems
Why You Want It:
Replacement turbocharger feed pipe systems for Ford 6.0L/6.4L/7.3L Power Stroke F-series and Chevy Duramax 6.6L Diesel pickups.
Where To Get It:
BD Diesel Performance
800-887-5030
www.DieselPerformance.com
Adjustable Front Leveling Kit
What It Is:
Adjustable Front Lift Leveling Kit For Ram HD2500/3500, Part #74-2550R
Why You Want It:
This adjustable coil spring lift leveling kit for the new radius-arm Ram HD2500/3500 allows ride height options from 1.5 to 2.5 inches, or any desired ride height in between. Seasonally adjustable for commercial and snow plow applications. Patented technology.
Where To Get It:
ProRYDE Suspension Systems
888-813-7933
www.ProRYDE.com
After-Turbo Oiler
What it is:
Compact Turbo After Oiler, Part #24-154
Why You Want It:
The Accusump Compact Turbo After Oiler helps protect the performance and condition of your turbocharger by preventing coke build-up, ensuring the bearings are oiled during spool down.
Where To Get it:
Canton Racing Products
203-481-9460
www.CantonRacingProducts.com DW