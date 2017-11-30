The annual SEMA Show happens once a year, a testament to the ingenuity and imagination of the performance automotive industry. According to SEMA Show organizers, this year yielded a bumper crop of new specialty parts—there were more than 2,000 entries in the 2014 New Product Showcase.

The SEMA Show is a trade-only event, so unless you have a job in the industry, you weren’t there. Diesel World editors did attend, however, and on the following pages we offer a compendium of parts that should be of interest to diesel owners everywhere.

Warn Hubs For Super Duty

What it is:

Warn Premium Manual Hublocks For Ford Super Duty, Part #95070

Why You Want it:

Premium Manual Hublocks fit 2005 and later Ford Super Duty trucks. All-metal cap and dial with heat-treated chromoly gears. Available with both black powder coat and polished chrome finish.

Where To Get It:

Warn Industries Inc.

800-543-9276

www.Warn.com

Edge Juice For Ram 6.7

What It Is:

Edge Juice With Attitude CTS For 2013-15 Ram 6.7L Cummins, Part #31106

Why You Want It:

Juice With Attitude CTS includes five pre-loaded adjustable, on-the-fly power levels. Switch from any of the five power levels with a touch of a button. Tunes designed for Performance, Tow and Economy.

Where To Get It:

Edge Products/Superchips

888-360-3343

www.EdgeProducts.com

Diesel Fuel Conditioner Plus

What It Is:

Champion Power Plus Diesel Fuel Conditioner, Part #4277H

Why You Want It:

According to the manufacturer, Champion Power Plus Diesel Fuel Conditioner provides a rapid cleanup, restores power, improves lubricity, reduces emissions, improves filter life, increases fuel economy, increases acceleration, improves filter life, and contains a cetane booster. Treats 250 gallons.

Where To Get It:

Champion Oil

660-890-6231

www.ChampionBrands.com

K&N Intake For Ram 6.7

What It Is:

K&N Aircharger Air Intake System, Part #63-1568

Why You Want It:

K&N’s Aircharger Air Intake System includes a roto-molded air intake tube and high-flow replacement air filter. Fits 2013-14 Ram 2500/3500 6.7L.

Where To Get It:

K&N Engineering

800-858-3333

www.KNFilters.com

MBRP Up-Pipe Kit

What It Is:

Turbo Up-Pipe Kit, Part #FAL2761

Why You Want It:

OEM replacement turbo up-pipe provides greater durability than stock for Ford trucks. The mandrel-bent 2-inch pipe provides improved exhaust flow and lower EGT.

Where To Get It:

MBRP Inc.

888-636-7223

www.MBRPAutomotive.com

Engine Oil Analyzer

What It Is:

Value-Driven Oil Analysis Kit, Part #Kit14

Why You Want It:

Value-driven oil analysis kit tests key testing areas to determine the service life of any engine oil.

Where To Get It:

AMSOIL Inc.

715-392-7101

www.Amsoil.com

Prolong Diesel Fuel Treatment

What It Is:

Diesel Fuel Treatment – Commercial Formula, Part #PSL16110

Why You Want It:

The manufacturer states that Prolong Super Lubricants concentrated Commercial Grade Diesel Fuel Treatment is designed to improve the fuel mileage and performance of heavy-duty diesel work trucks and commercial vans.

Where To Get It:

Prolong Super Lubricants

800-540-5823

www.Prolong.com

Duramax Cold Air Intake

What It Is:

2011-15 GM Sierra/Silverado Duramax 6.6L Cold Air Intake, Part #EVO7004

Why You Want It:

Designed for max hp and torque performance gains and supported with actual performance dyno graphs. Induction systems made of durable rotomolded polyethylene and designed for a drop-in fit. Built-in filter minder alerts you when your filter needs maintenance. Each kit utilizes the biggest SuperNano-Web Dry Air Filters.

Where To Get It:

Injen Technology

909-839-0706

www.Injen.com

Diesel Fuel Conditioner

What It Is:

Champion Diesel Flo Fuel Conditioner, Part #4183H

Why You Want It:

According to the manufacturer, Champion Diesel Flo Fuel Conditioner is formulated to provide a rapid cleanup, restore power, improve starting, reduce cold-filter plugging, remove water from fuel, increase fuel economy, increase acceleration, and contains a Flow Improver, anti-gel agent, de-icer and cetane booster. Treats 250 gallons.

Where To Get It:

Champion Oil

660-890-6231

www.ChampionBrands.com

55-Gallon Diesel Fuel Tank

What It Is:

55-Gallon Replacement Tank For Ram Crew Cab, Part #7030313

Why You Want It:

Extra-large, midship-mounted, under-body replacement tank for 2013-2015 Ram Crew Cab long-bed pickup trucks with Cummins engines. Comes with straps and utilizes stock sending unit.

Where To Get It:

Titan Fuel Tanks

800-728-4982

www.TitanFuelTanks.com

BD Throttle Sensitivity Booster

What It Is:

Throttle Sensitivity Booster

Why You Want It:

Electronic controls to improve throttle sensitivity on most diesel-powered Dodge, Ford and Chevy pickups. Designed to provide enhanced response and quicker acceleration.

Where To Get It:

BD Diesel Performance

800-887-5030

www.DieselPerformance.com

Jeep Diesel Conversion System

What It Is:

Jeep Clean TDI Diesel Conversion System To Fit YJ, TJ And XJ (1.9 PD TDI)

Why You Want It:

Available for Jeep JK manual transmission applications, Coty Built’s Jeep Conversion Systems provide an installation framework for the 2.0 common-rail VW TDI engines. The systems are designed to integrate with the existing Jeep transmission and electronics, and according to the manufacturer, to provide significant performance and fuel economy advantages over standard Jeep engines.

Where To Get It:

HPA Motorsport/Coty Built

604-888-7274

www.CotyBuilt.com

Diesel Boost Controller

What It Is:

GFB D-Force Diesel-Specific Boost Controller

Why You Want It:

This diesel-specific electronic boost controller with 50-psi capability allows control of turbo boost level. According to the manufacturer, one of the simplest and most cost-effective power increases available.

Where To Get It:

GFB

www.GFB.com.au

Heavy Duty End Links

What It Is:

MAXXLink Heavy Duty Sway Bar End Links For 2014-2015 Ram 2500 and 2013.5-2015 Ram 3500 4×4, Part# SMX-1315

Why You Want It:

Directly replace quick-wearing Ram OEM ball-in-socket style sway bar end links with a simple, durable and high-quality design. Designed to be long lasting and better performing, these links use thermoplastic/urethane bushings, and are produced with high-strength 4140 heat-treated alloy steel. Maintenance free, and available in stock and extended lengths.

Where To Get It:

SuspensionMAXX Inc.

888-629-9226

www.SuspensionMAXX.com

HD Diff Covers

What It Is:

Heavy Duty Differential Covers

Why You Want It:

Black powder-coated heavy-duty aluminum differential pans with cooling fins and service ports. For Dodge, Ford and Chevy pickups.

Where To Get It:

BD Diesel Performance

800-887-5030

www.DieselPerformance.com

Misfuel Alert

What It Is:

Misfuel Alert Warning/Reminder System, Part #ma20001

Why You Want It:

To avoid costly gasoline misfuels, peel and stick the Misfuel Alert inside the diesel fuel door. Flashing light and audible warnings remind you, Diesel Only.

Where To Get It:

Misfuel Alert Inc.

940-372-9551

www.MisfuelAlert.com

Cummins Piston

What It Is:

Dodge Cummins 5.9L 24V 15.5:1 CR, Part #KD0153A2

Why You Want It:

Fully manufactured from raw forging to finished product in Mentor, Ohio, the Wiseco line of diesel pistons are designed to provide the strength and features of a max-effort race piston for the everyday consumer.

Where To Get It:

Wiseco Performance Products

800-321-1364

www.Wiseco.com

Duramax Side Exit Exhaust

What It Is:

DPF Single Dual Outlet, Part# S6033409

Why You Want It:

A 4-inch, diesel particulate filter-back, single-side exit, dual-outlet performance exhaust system for 2011-2015 Chevrolet/GMC Duramax pickup trucks.

Where To Get It:

MBRP Inc.

888-636-7223

www.MBRPAutomotive.com

Launch Controller

What It Is:

Staging Limiter Launch Controller

Why You Want It:

Electronic controls for presetting Diesel turbocharger boost or engine rpm for consistent quarter-mile times on the drag strip. For Dodge Cummins, Ford Power Stroke and Chevy Duramax applications.

Where To Get It:

BD Diesel Performance

800-887-5030

www.DieselPerformance.com

Forged Dually Wheels

What It Is:

American Force Special Force Valor DRW

Why You Want It:

Custom-made dually wheels built from 6061 forged aluminum. According to the manufacturer, these wheels provide stylish design without compromise in strength. Special Force Series are powder coated, then machined for a signature look.

Where To Get It:

American Force Wheels

786-345-6301

www.AmericanForce.com

Injector Puller Kit

What It Is:

Duramax LB7 Injector Puller Kit, Part #11700

Why You Want It:

Puller is used to remove injectors on 2008 to 2010 Duramax diesel engines. Puller fits under firewall, solving clearance issues caused by other pullers. Pull removes injector without removing the stainless sleeve and cuts injector service times by 50 percent or more. Tapered fork tool is included to separate injector from the sleeve if needed.

Where To Get It:

Schley Products/SP TOOL

714-693-7666

www.SPTool.com

4-Inch Ram Lift Kit

What It Is:

Superlift Suspension 4-Inch Coil Spacer Lift Kit, Part #K970

Why You Want It:

Affordable, cost-effective suspension “spacer” kit that installs easily and delivers a true 4 inches of lift while maintaining the factory ride quality and geometry. Fits 2014-2015 Ram 2500 4WD.

Where To Get It:

Superlift Suspension

318-397-3000

www.Superlift.com

Cummins Intercooler Pipe

What It Is:

3-inch Polished Aluminum Intercooler Pipe, Part #IC2202

Why You Want It:

Show-quality polished passenger-side aluminum intercooler pipe from MBRP. Each 3-inch, mandrel-bent pipe provides a 144 cfm increase flow over stock for faster turbo spool and lower EGT. Designed especially for trucks with turbo or electronic modifications.

Where To Get It:

MBRP Inc.

888-636-7223

www.MBRPAutomotive.com

Green Filter

What It Is:

Green Filter USA Jeep JK 2.8 Diesel Filter, Part #7220

Why You Want It:

The Green Filter USA high-performance replacement filter for the Jeep JK Diesel was designed to increase horsepower and fuel economy. Green Filters use a woven cotton material along with a steel mesh. Manufacturing process eliminates urethane bleed to provide the most surface area available. Washable, reusable and proudly made in USA.

Where To Get It:

Ground Force Suspension

724-430-2050

www.GreenFilterUSA.com

Exhaust Manifolds For Cummins

What It Is:

Dodge Cummins 5.9L/6.7L Exhaust Manifolds

Why You Want It:

Three-piece exhaust manifolds with T4 and T6 turbocharger mounts for Dodge 5.9L and 6.7L Cummins Diesels.

Where To Get It:

BD Diesel Performance

800-887-5030

www.DieselPerformance.com

Dually Wheels

What It Is:

American Force Twister Dually Wheels

Why You Want It:

Custom-made dually wheels built from 6061 forged aluminum. According to the manufacturer, the wheels offer stylish designs without compromise in strength.

Where To Get It:

American Force Wheels

786-345-6301

www.AmericanForce.com

Big Wig Air Springs

What It Is:

2014 Dodge Ram 2500 Big Wig Air Springs, Part #6214

Why You Want It:

Hellwig’s air spring helper kit for the new, coil sprung Dodge Ram 2500 uses “Big Wig” 2,800-lb air bags for a total of 5,600-lb capacity. The larger air bag takes less pressure to level the load for a smoother ride. These work in addition to the factory coil springs to level the load in tow/haul conditions.

Where To Get It:

Hellwig Products Co. Inc.

559-734-7451

www.HellwigProducts.com

Engineered Stack Pipes

What It Is:

DTF Truck Stacks For Diesel Pickups, Part #dtfes14

Why You Want It:

Heavy-duty 16GA stainless steel, TIG welded design. High-temperature powder coat standard on stack pipe and heat shield. Custom colors available for heat shield. Integrated mounting features included in heat shield. 36-inch stack pipe height, 4-inch exhaust inlet. Made in the USA; patent pending.

Where To Get It:

Dark Threat Fabrication LLC

501-206-8079

www.DarkThreatFabrication.com

Power Stroke 6.7 Cold Air Intake

What It Is:

2011-15 Ford Power Stroke 6.7L Cold Air Intake, Part #EVO9003

Why You Want It:

The manufacturer states that their new line of Evolution cold air intakes offers max hp and torque gains, supported with actual dyno graphs. Induction systems are made of durable rotomolded polyethylene. Built-in filter minder alerts when filter needs maintenance. Each kit utilizes the biggest SuperNano-Web dry filters.

Where To Get It:

Injen Technology

909-839-0706

www.Injen.com

Turbo Upgrade Kit

What It Is:

German-Made Upgrades For Turbochargers

Why You Want It:

With the new product line O.S.T. (Optimized Stock Turbocharger) the TurboZentrum offers turbocharger optimization. TurboZentrum improves the compressor wheel to increase performance, and the bearing to increase durability of journal bearing turbos. Shown here: Stage 2 optimization of an Audi 3.0 TDI Turbo.

Where To Get It:

O.S.T. Germany by TurboZentrum

www.OST-Turbo.de

Diesel Oil Filter

What It Is:

High-Performance Reusable Diesel Fuel Filter, Part #S201

Why You Want It:

Cleanable and reusable filter media eliminates need to buy new disposable filters. Unique patented design provides easy access to filter element for inspection and cleaning. Woven stainless steel filter cloth provides unmatched filtration performance.

Where To Get It:

K&P Engineering

720-238-1181

www.KandPEngineering.com

Cummins 6.7 Cold Air Intake

What It Is:

2010-12 Dodge Ram Cummins 6.7L Cold Air Intake, Part #EVO8002

Why You Want It:

Designed to provide HP and torque performance gains, and supported with actual dyno graphs. Induction systems made of durable rotomolded polyethylene. Built-in filter minder alerts you when your filter needs maintenance. Each kit utilizes the biggest SuperNano-Web dry filters.

Where To Get It:

Injen Technology

909-839-0706

www.Injen.com

Cryo Treated Input Shaft

What It Is:

One-Piece Cryo-Treated Billet Input Shaft For 1994-2007 5.9L Dodge Diesel 518/618/46RE/47RH/47RE Transmissions

Why You Want It:

New one-piece 300M billet input shaft with hub (no modifications needed). According to the manufacturer, they are the only company that offers a cryogenically treated shaft like this. It fits 518/618/46RE/47RH/47RE transmissions and comes with unconditional lifetime warranty against workmanship and defects.

Where To Get It:

Florida Torque Converter

800-790-0039

www.FloridaTorque.com

Ram Lift Kit

What It Is:

2014-15 Dodge Ram 2500/3500 Lift Kit, Part #54320 or 54324

Why You Want It:

McGaughy’s Suspension lift kit has new boxed radius arms and radius arm drop brackets to provide 8 inches of lift for 4x4s.

Where To Get It:

McGaughy’s Suspension

559-226-8196

www.McGaughys.com

40-Gallon Refueling Tank

What It Is:

40-Gallon Refueling Tank For Light Duty Pickups, Part #080-01-15964

Why You Want It:

Transfer Flow’s 40-gallon refueling tank fits Ford, Dodge and GMC pickup trucks, and is DOT legal for both gas and diesel fuels. It comes complete with all components including tank, 12-foot hose and nozzle, GPI 12-volt refueling pump, locking gas cap, dash-mounted power switch and mounting hardware. Tank shown has optional spray-on coating.

Where To Get It:

Transfer Flow Inc.

530-893-5209

www.TransferFlow.com

Ram 2500 Rear Sway Bar

What It Is:

2014 Dodge Ram 2500 Big Wig Rear Sway Bar

Why You Want It:

Hellwig’s rear sway bar for the new coil-sprung Ram 2500 is part of the “Big Wig” line designed specifically for the heavy hauler. It’s manufactured at their California factory out of 1 1/4-inch solid, heat-treated chromoly steel engineered to support large loads in the corners and windy conditions for better handling and safety.

Where To Get It:

Hellwig Products Co. Inc.

559-734-7451

www.HellwigProducts.com

Ram ProMaster Rear Sway Bar

What It Is:

2014 Ram ProMaster 2500/3500 Rear Sway Bar, Part #7742

Why You Want It:

Hellwig’s rear sway bar for new Ram ProMaster 2500/3500 vans is manufactured in their California factory out of heat-treated, chromoly steel. The 1-inch diameter sway bar is stiffer than factory to compensate for heavy loads. This improves handling and decreases body roll, leading to a better driving experience and greater safety.

Where To Get It:

Hellwig Products Co. Inc.

559-734-7451

www.HellwigProducts.com

2014 Ram Lift Kit

What It Is:

2014-15 Dodge Ram 2500/3500 4×4 4-Inch Or 6-Inch Lift Kit, Part #54327 or 54341

Why You Want It:

According to the manufacturer this lift kit is CAD-designed to permit super-accurate manufacturing with interlocking parts, so that each piece is made to manufacturer specifications and installs easily without the need for custom modifications.

Where To Get It:

McGaughy’s Suspension

559-226-8196

www.McGaughys.com

HD Brakes

What It Is:

High-GVW Big Brake Kits For 1999-2015 GM 2500 Series Trucks, Part #140-13877

Why You Want It:

Wilwood’s new high-capacity forged aluminum calipers, developed for military tactical and armored class 1-3 vehicles, are the center point of these heavy-duty kits for vehicles up to 14,000 GVWR. The kits feature easy bolt-on installation inside 20-inch and larger wheels. According to the manufacturer, these kits are fully compatible with all OE system controls.

Where To Get It:

Wilwood Disc Brakes

805-388-1188

www.Wilwood.com

Nozzle Mounting Tubes

What It Is:

Diesel Boost Cooler Nozzle Mount Tube

Why You Want It:

New diesel nozzle mounting tubes for use in diesel Boost Cooler and MPG-MAX systems. Designed to replace the stock rubber intercooler boot to make installation easy. Features include multiple ports for multiple nozzles and HD silicone construction. Available for all popular applications and included in vehicle-specific systems.

Where To Get It:

Snow Performance Inc.

719-633-3811

www.SnowPerformance.net

Turbo Compressor Wheel

What It Is:

Upgraded Turbo Compressor Wheel And Bearing

Why You Want It:

TurboZentrum compressor wheel and the bearing (journal bearing only). Results in optimization of stock turbos. TurboZentrum optimizes motorsport turbos as well. Shown here: Garrett GT2876R O.S.T. Stage 1

Where To Get It:

O.S.T. Germany by TurboZentrum

www.OST-Turbo.de

Billet Flexplate

What It Is:

5.9L + 6.7L Dodge Diesel Billet Flexplate



Why You Want It:

New Dodge 5.9L+6.7L FTC Diesel Billet Flexplates are designed to prevent cracking and breaking under extreme stresses. The FTC flexplate is compatible with all aftermarket and stock torque converters. The FTC flexplate comes with an unconditional lifetime warranty.

Where To Get It:

Florida Torque Converter

800-790-0039

www.FloridaTorque.com

Econo Maxx

What It Is:

A Non-Moving Part Made Of Automotive-Grade Plastic

Why You Want It:

According to the manufacturer, when placed into the air intake hose in any vehicle or equipment, gas or diesel, Econo Maxx optimizes the angular velocity of the air so the engine burns fuel more efficiently, resulting in up to 20-percent fuel savings, reduced emissions, and increased horsepower.

Where To Get It:

Econo Maxx

807-854-2425

www.EconoMaxx.com

Vortex Generators

What It Is:

Universal Vortex Generator Kits, Part #VOR002

Why You Want It:

The New VMS Racing Vortex Generators were designed to increase vehicle aerodynamic performance, reduce drag and improve fuel economy. Each kit comes with 10 Vortex Generators and 3M-style double-sided fastening system, pre-cut to the exact shape of the vortex generators for easy installation. Available in different styles and sizes.

Where To Get It:

VMS Racing

305-463-8070

www.VMS-Racing.com

Modular Water/Meth Reservoir

What It Is:

Boost Cooler 3-Gallon Reservoir

Why You Want It:

New 3-gallon modular water-methanol injection reservoir. Fuel cell style; designed for trunk mounting. Large capacity for the highest horsepower applications, standard fuel cell-style fill and cap, anti-slosh sumped design, and modular under-side pump mounting for ease of installation.

Where To Get It:

Snow Performance Inc.

719-633-3811

www.SnowPerformance.net

RBP Exhaust Tips

What It Is:

RBP-RX3- Monoblock Exhaust Tips

Why You Want It:

RBP Aluminum Monoblock exhaust tips for trucks and SUVs are black powder coated and machined. Tips are made from a single piece of aluminum and are milled down. Made for use with 3-, 3.5-, 4- and 5-inch exhaust systems with RBP star and logo.

Where To Get It:

Lexani/Lexani Forged/RBP

951-272-9090

www.RollingBigPower.com

GM 6.5 Cross-Over Pipe

What It Is:

Chevy/GM Cross-Over Pipe, Part #321099

Why You Want It:

2.5-inch aluminized mandrel-bent cross-over pipe for 1993-2000 Chevy 6.5L diesels provides increased performance and flow. Two-piece design allows for lateral flexibility in installation.

Where To Get It:

Diamond Eye Performance

800-635-9950

www.DiamondEyePerformance.com

Super Duty Air Filter

What It Is:

K&N High-Flow Replacement Air Filter, Part #33-5010

Why You Want It:

Fitting 2011-15 Ford Super Duty 6.7 diesels, K&N’s high-flow replacement air filter allows for replacement of the OEM air filter with a washable and reusable performance air filter.

Where To Get It:

K&N Engineering

800-858-3333

www.KNFilters.com

Water/Meth Controller

What It Is:

New VC-50 Controller For Boost Cooler

Why You Want It:

New VC50 “hybrid” digital variable controller, for use in Boost Cooler water-methanol injection system, features gauge-type 2 1/16-inch standard size for easy installation. Commands two nozzles independently, and boost actuation, with 0-50 psi adjustability. OLED screen displays boost, injection, low fluid, and any system faults with color selectable.

Where To Get It:

Snow Performance Inc.

719-633-3811

www.SnowPerformance.net

Ball Mount System

What It Is:

Fastway Flash, Part #42-00-2600

Why You Want It:

The Flash pin-style ball mount is precision-machined for strength and durability and made from aircraft-grade aluminum for corrosion resistance and strength. Rated for 10,000 lbs., this hand-polished ball mount works for most trailers. Made in America.

Where To Get It:

Fastway Trailer Products

877-523-9103

www.FastwayTrailer.com

GM 6.6 Diesel Intake System

What It Is:

Spectre Performance Air Intake System, Part #9986

Why You Want It:

Spectre Performance Air Intake System is designed to improve airflow on GM 2500HD 6.6L Diesels from 2013-2014.

Where To Get It:

Spectre Performance

909-673-9800

www.SpectrePerformance.com

Super Duty I-Beam

What It Is:

Dropped I-Beam For 1999-Up Ford Super Duty

Why You Want It:

Striker Trucks is now offering a 3- and 4-inch dropped I-beam set for the ¾- and 1-ton Ford Super Duty pickups from 1999-up. Professionally engineered, Super Duty construction.

Where To Get It:

RKSport

541-474-1980

www.StrikerTrucks.com

Train Horn

What It Is:

Hornblasters Katrina Horn, Part #AH-C5B

Why You Want It:

The Katrina horn is five-chime train horn. Quality construction, sleek black finish, and 12-24 volt valves made for extreme loudness.

Where To Get It:

HornBlasters Inc.

877-209-8179

www.HornBlasters.com

Ram HD Air Spring Kit

What It Is:

2014 Ram 2500 Air Spring Kit, Part #2580

Why You Want It:

The 2014 Ram 2500 no-drill Firestone air spring Ride-Rite kit uses existing holes in the frame for easy installation. This newest kit was designed positioning the air spring between the coil spring and the tire for maximum stability. Improves overall handling and supports up to 5,000 lbs. (not to exceed vehicle’s GVWR).

Where To Get It:

Firestone Industrial Products

800-888-0650

www.Ride-Rite.com

Custom Eight-Lug Wheel

What It Is:

American Force Wheels Faceplate Series – Thor FP8

Why You Want It:

Utilizes patent pending face plate laser-cut technology to provide opportunity for customization. Installation doesn’t require dismounting tires or removing wheels from the truck. Available in 20-, 22- and 24-inch sizes.

Where To Get It:

American Force Wheels

786-345-6301

www.AmericanForce.com

Water/Meth Reservoir

What It Is:

New Diesel Boost Cooler 10-Gallon Toolbox-Style Reservoir

Why You Want It:

This 10-gallon water-methanol injection “toolbox” style reservoir is designed to mount in the void space in the bed of a standard pickup. Features include reinforced thick-wall poly construction, large filler cap, and anti-slosh sumped design. Easy “hang from the bed rail” mounting keeps the entire bed floor open for cargo.

Where To Get It:

Snow Performance Inc.

719-633-3811

www.SnowPerformance.net

Turbo Bearing Upgrade

What It Is:

Full Ceramic, Dual-Side Ball Bearing

Why You Want It:

Uses ceramic material for ball and outer case, both of compressor side and turbine side. This is achieved by using ceramic material, plus attention to tolerances, machining, balancing, lubrication and more. According to the maker, this ball bearing system is much more durable, allowing enhanced reliability.

Where To Get It:

CNRacing Performance Products Co. Ltd.

868-390-6922

www.CNRacing.com, www.TurboResearch.com.cn

Diesel Fuel Tank

What It Is:

Utility Diesel Tank For 2011-2015 Ford, Part #8020011

Why You Want It:

Drop-in replacement tank for 2011-2015 Ford cab and chassis trucks. After-axle, multi-model tank utilizes stock sending unit, straps and skid plate.

Where To Get It:

Titan Fuel Tanks

800-728-4982

www.TitanFuelTanks.com

Twin-Port Turbo Wastegate

What It Is:

Turbosmart Twin Port IWG For BorgWarner EFR turbo

Why You Want It:

The Turbosmart Twin Port IWG is designed to be a direct bolt-on for the wastegate actuators that are on the BorgWarner EFR turbo line. It allows control of a wide range of boost pressures without relying on spring pressure alone.

Where To Get It:

3pConnect

909-476-2570

www.TurboSmartUSA.com

Class 8 Solenoid

What It Is:

Diesel Boost Cooler “Class-8” Solenoid

Why You Want It:

New diesel heavy-duty solenoid for the actuation of water-methanol injection. Features include higher flow capacity for the highest horsepower applications, methanol-compatible materials and seals, and low current draw for long life.

Where To Get It:

Snow Performance Inc.

719-633-3811

www.SnowPerformance.net

Ceramic-Bearing Turbo Compressor Assembly

What It Is:

Full Ceramic Dual-Ball-Bearing Compressor Wheel Assembly, Part #Stage III

Why You Want It:

Using ball bearings for both sides, and using both the ceramic outcase and ceramic ball, the ball bearing together with billet compressor wheel allows enhanced reliability for both every day and extreme driving conditions.

Where To Get It:

CNRacing Performance Products Co. Ltd..

868-390-6922

www.CNRacing.com, www.TurboResearch.com.cn

Train Horn Air Source

What It Is:

HornBlasters 127H Air Source System, Part #MC-127H

Why You Want It:

This 1.5-gallon air source unit is designed with a 120-psi compressor, pre-wired pressure switch and brass fittings to provide air supply for train horn systems.

Where To Get It:

HornBlasters Inc.

877-209-8179

www.HornBlasters.com

Ram 2500 Intercooler

What It Is:

2010-2012 Dodge Ram 2500 Performance Intercooler, Part #200001042

Why You Want It:

The competition intercooler is designed for optimized internal cooling airflow. One-piece cast aluminum end tanks, and the tube-and-fin center core, provide a larger cooling surface and volume with minimum pressure drop. Anti-corrosion protection coated and designed for 100-percent perfect fit.

Where To Get It:

Wagner Tuning

559-412-4868

www.WagnerTuning.com

GM HD Torsion Bar Tool

What It Is:

Super “T” MAXX Torsion Bar Unloader Tool, Part #SMX-2011MT

Why You Want It:

Quickly and safely removes and installs torsion bar levers. According to the manufacturer, steel construction is 25 percent thicker than that of competitors. Extended C-clamp provides longer reach. Coarse threads make for fast work of task at hand. Knurled placement tip for improved grip. Works on all makes and models with torsion bars including 2011 and up GM 2500/3500 HD trucks.

Where To Get It:

SuspensionMAXX Inc.

888-629-9226

www.SuspensionMAXX.com

Black Exhaust Tip

What It Is:

Universal Black Stainless Exhaust Tip, Part #500640-B

Why You Want It:

The Black Exhaust Tip by Gibson Performance, Elite Series, features a matte-black ceramic finish, with built-in clampless connection for easy bolt-on installation and embossed Gibson logo. American craftsmanship.

Where To Get It:

Gibson Performance Exhaust

800-528-3044

www.GibsonPerformance.com

Duramax Exhaust Tips

What It Is:

MBRP Duramax Tailpipe End Tips, Part #T5154

Why You Want It:

Designed to give the Chevy and GMC Duramax stock exhaust a new look, these tips are mirror-polished T304 stainless steel. Bolt-on design makes for easy installation.

Where To Get It:

MBRP Inc.

888-636-7223

www.MBRPAutomotive.com

Ram Leveling Kit

What It Is:

MAXXStak 2.5-Inch Front Leveling Kit, Part #SMX-10214

Why You Want It:

CNC-milled billet aluminum spacers lift front ride height 2.5 inches. All needed hardware is provided, including spacers, shims and isolators. ShoX-Xtenders allow use of stock shocks, thereby reducing expense and maintaining OEM ride quality. Designed to be a durable and economical alternative to lift kits. No drilling and completely reversible, ideal for leased vehicles. Fits 2014-2015 Ram 2500 and 2013.5-2015 Ram 3500 4×4.

Where To Get It:

SuspensionMAXX Inc.

888-629-9226

www.SuspensionMAXX.com

Turbo Up-Pipes

What It Is:

Turbocharger Feed Up-Pipe Systems

Why You Want It:

Replacement turbocharger feed pipe systems for Ford 6.0L/6.4L/7.3L Power Stroke F-series and Chevy Duramax 6.6L Diesel pickups.

Where To Get It:

BD Diesel Performance

800-887-5030

www.DieselPerformance.com

Adjustable Front Leveling Kit

What It Is:

Adjustable Front Lift Leveling Kit For Ram HD2500/3500, Part #74-2550R

Why You Want It:

This adjustable coil spring lift leveling kit for the new radius-arm Ram HD2500/3500 allows ride height options from 1.5 to 2.5 inches, or any desired ride height in between. Seasonally adjustable for commercial and snow plow applications. Patented technology.

Where To Get It:

ProRYDE Suspension Systems

888-813-7933

www.ProRYDE.com

After-Turbo Oiler

What it is:

Compact Turbo After Oiler, Part #24-154

Why You Want It:

The Accusump Compact Turbo After Oiler helps protect the performance and condition of your turbocharger by preventing coke build-up, ensuring the bearings are oiled during spool down.

Where To Get it:

Canton Racing Products

203-481-9460

www.CantonRacingProducts.com DW