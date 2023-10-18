Racing News

New Diesel Record At Pikes Peak

Covering 12 miles in 11 minutes and 24 seconds is no small feat if you’re speaking in terms of Pikes Peak, the International Hill Climb that’s also known as the Race to the Clouds. On August 30, Scott Birdsall (owner of Chuckles Garage) set a new diesel record at Pike’s Peak in his Cummins-powered ’49 Ford called Old Smokey, and he did it with support from some of the biggest names in the diesel industry. Freedom Racing Engines supplied the 6.7L common-rail Cummins which, thanks to Dynomite Diesel Products’ injectors and 12mm CP3, compound Garrett turbos, a Bell intercooler, and a Nitrous Express water-meth system, belts out 1,400 hp with a ton of stamina.

He’s Making A Comeback…

Dmitri Millard has been quiet on the diesel racing scene lately, but one of diesel’s biggest social media O.G.’s plans to come out of retirement in a big way in 2021. With plans to compete at Ultimate Callout Challenge, run Pro Street in the Outlaw Diesel Super Series, and hit his fair share of no-prep races and dyno events, next season should be a busy one for Millard. From all indications, his steed of choice will be the Duramax-powered truck he’s referred to as Overkill throughout the years. Check out at that Columbus atmosphere charger!

The Pursuit of 3,000-RWHP

When big horsepower goes boom, the magnitude of the carnage can be astronomical. Enter Shawn Baca, Industrial Injection’s lead tech and owner of the Master Shredder II common-rail Dodge that’s best known as a dyno-slayer. After making 2,920 hp and over 4,000 lb-ft of torque (the most power ever put down by a light duty diesel pickup) at the Weekend on the Edge event in Ogden, Utah, he decided to go after 3,000. Unfortunately the block had had enough and split under the load of the next pull, which led to the top of the block, head, turbos and everything else vacating the engine bay, accompanied by a giant fireball. To the Cummins’ credit, it’d been subjected to more than its fair share of abuse prior to the failure. Fortunately, Baca and dyno operator Kody Pulliam escaped with just a few light burns and scratches.

EMISSIONS

CARB Adopts Heavy Duty Low NOx Omnibus Rule

In an effort to further reduce heavy-duty truck and marine vessel emissions in California’s ports, CARB recently approved two new regulations. A multipronged, Heavy Duty Low NOx Omnibus Regulation demands a further 90-percent reduction in NOx emissions from on-road diesel engines, which is set to be phased in between 2024 to 2031. The new rule will require engine manufacturers to comply with tougher emission standards, overhaul engine testing procedures, and extend useful life and warranty periods. The big idea behind the more stringent regulation is to quell NOx produced at low engine loads, a known problem in heavy-duty truck engines.

OEM NEWS

Garrett Files Bankruptcy

It’s been a rough year in the automotive world, and that includes virtually every component manufacturer that supplies OE’s and the aftermarket the products they need. Citing the liabilities and financial strains associated with the heavy debt inherited when Honeywell spun off from the company in 2018 (and coupled with the complications that’ve arisen during the Covid-19 pandemic), Garrett Motion Incorporated declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy recently. While it appears to be terrible news, underneath the surface it’s rumored that the powers that be at Garrett have already found a new potential owner in investment group KPS Capital Partners. This means that, at least for now, the Garrett turbochargers we’ve all come to love will still continue to be produced.

2021 GMC Sierras To Receive New or Enhanced Trailering Tech

At a time when towing is on the rise, GMC will offer various new features on its 2021 model Sierra 1500 and HD trucks. Among the new or enhanced towing technologies will be a trailer length indicator, jack-knife alert, rear trailer view and trailer angle indicator, rear side view enhancement, and cargo bed view enhancement. The trailer length indicator is enabled when the truck’s turn signal is on, which triggers a red overlay twice the length of the trailer on the screen on the dash, and displays when other vehicles are present. The rear side view enhancement, present on 2020 models, is updated for 2021 to allow the driver to use the function while driving in reverse.

EVENTS

PRI 2020: Canceled

Yet another win for Covid-19 and another loss for us… In a move that was expected by most and surprised very few, it is now official: the 2020 Performance Racing Industry trade show has been canceled. The death of this year’s PRI Show comes on the heels of SEMA 2020 also being canceled, even though the powers that be tried everything possible to find a way for the mainstay Indianapolis trade show to go on as planned this December. Even with a mask mandate, proper social distancing guidelines and attendee limitations in place, the possibility of pulling off a productive PRI Show while adhering to all safety precautions simply wasn’t feasible this year.