 Weekend on the Edge 2019

As the long hot summer comes to an end, one place you’ll always find the diesel community along the northern Wasatch front of Utah and surrounding areas of Wyoming, Idaho, and Nevada is the annual Weekend on the Edge event held every September in their hometown of Ogden, UT. Nearing twenty years of business, Edge Products has long since been a leader in our industry when it comes to performance tuning and electronic monitoring devices for light duty trucks. To give back to their loyal customers and friends, their yearly event brings out thousands for some friendly dyno competition and as the season finale for the local United Pullers pulling association.

Running a pair of Superflow chassis dyno’s, the crew from Northwest Dyno Circuit pushed hard all day long to get over 100 trucks across the rollers with classes to suit just about any truck build. Biggest numbers on the day went to Wayne Yates in his incredibly awesome Power Stroke build that sprayed its way to 1386-horsepower. Other notables on the dyno are Justin Archibald’s 1004hp fuel only run in the Small Single class. Richard Scotts 666hp in the Stock Ford class. Joshua McCormack putting down 1014hp with a big single and Skyler Regan’s 512hp in the Clean Diesel class. Throughout the day, Edge had a complete Show n’ Shine contest, hot food, vendor alley and even a bounce house for the young kids to wear themselves out on. As the sun began to fade from the sky, the sled pulling action started on the dirt track of the Weber County Fairgrounds where nearly 2,000 spectators funneled in to enjoy a little diesel action on a beautiful Saturday night. We make it a point to attend Weekend on the Edge every year and for good reason. For 2019 WOTE did not disappoint, with plenty of strong running trucks and a bunch of familiar faces, this is always a can’t wait and don’t miss event.

The Stock Ford class is always a competitive one along the Northwest Dyno Circuit and the 6.4L’s always find their way to the top. This 2010 F350 owned by Zac Gibson laid down 602hp with nothing more than a 4” exhaust, intake, custom tunes and an external wastegate kit.

Edge’s event always makes for a great show n’ shine, as long as the weather cooperates of course. With a little but of everything from big lifted SEMA show style builds to the slammed street truck, picking just one as a crowd favorite is always a tough call.

Name a better way to spend a beautiful Saturday evening in the fall? Go ahead, we’ll wait. The Total Chaos truck piloted by John Jenkins made a great showing at Weekend on the Edge with a second place hook in the 3.0 Inducer Limited Pro Diesel class.

Wayne Yates made the drive down from the Twin Falls, ID area in his one of a kind 6.4L Power Stroke powered Excursion he calls Moby Dick which not only made some major numbers on the dyno, but put it down do the dirt with great success.

And you thought that Weekend on the Edge was reserved for just trucks. This modified diesel powered BMW might just have been the biggest surprise on the dyno Saturday putting down over 350hp.

What would a Weekend on the Edge event be without Tom Hansen and The Hybrid putting on a sled pulling clinic for everyone else in attendance? As winner in the 3.6 class and again in the King of Diesel, he clawed his way to a 349ft at over 28mph!

Good friends. Good food. Good competition. The perfect ending for the United Pullers 2019 season. Weekend on the Edge is always a great family fun event and you couldn’t have asked for a nicer evening for a little truck pulling action.

Corey Christiansen has had better days at the track. In sled pulling, you’ll see better results when the connecting rods, pistons, and engine oil all stay inside the block and oil pan…

Jeremy Neff of Neff’s Diesel out of Elko, NV has been making the trip out for Weekend on the Edge for years but some unfortunate engine issues just past the 200-ft mark ended his pull a little sooner than he’d hoped.

Why can’t anyone convince the big three in to offering a short bed regular cab diesel pickup? They look so awesome when done correctly, who wouldn’t want something like this for a daily driver?

We’re a sucker for a clean old Ford and this gorgeous 1996 7.3L Power Stroke is one of the cleanest ones you’ll see anywhere. Don’t be fooled though, it’s not just looks, with over 500-horsepower to the wheels, it’d ought to be a fun one to drive as well.

qOf course the team from PowerTeq had their stunning 4th Gen Dodge out on display with their marketing trailer in tow. This truck travels all over the country to truck events and trade shows and still looks like it’d clean up perfect for a booth at SEMA. Those big red wheels make quite the statement, don’t they?

NWDC DYNO RESULTS

Stock GM
Brett Munns                                          528hp
Arie Van Straalen                               528hp
Layne Harsha                                        526hp

Stock Dodge
Jessie Price                                            625hp
Cody Walk                                               516hp
Dallan Rainford                                  482hp

Stock Ford
Richard Scott                                      666hp
Cliff Towne                                            621hp
Zac Gibson                                              602hp

Small Single
Austin Elsmore                                    811hp
Will Terry                                               780hp
Paul McClure                                        767hp

Big Single
Joshua McCormick                           1014hp
Chris Vorhees                                      917hp
Bryan Burdette                                   650hp

Small Twin
Justin Archibald                               1004hp
Orvis Nygaard                                      945hp
Tyler Kipp                                                884hp

Big Twin
Darryl Atkin                                        1090hp
Morey Logue                                         967hp
Kyslee Viterna                                     590hp

Unlimited
Wayne Yates                                        1386hp
Joshua McCormick                           1196hp
Morey Logue                                       1016hp

UNITED PULLERS SLED PULL RESULTS

Work Stock
Jesse Price                                        272.76ft
Cliffe Towne                                     263.24ft
Michael Jeffries                             253.36ft

Open Street
Randy Reyes                                      278.19ft
Bryant Evans                                    272.56ft
Lyle Richmond                                  272.15ft

2.5 Diesel
Colby Swanson                               295.66ft
Tony Gonzalez                                 271.41ft
Austin Elsmore                               260.73ft

Limited Pro 3.0
Kyle Messerly                                 293.41ft
John Jenkins                                      289.58ft
Chance Beecher                             275.78ft

Pro Stock 3.6
Tom Hansen                                        314.99ft
Kalaeb Hales                                     244.81ft
Jeremy Neff                                       219.27ft

Super Stock
Russ Prescott                                284.24ft
Darik Hooser                                           84.27

Tractors
Chris Taber                                          302.7ft
Perry Seal                                              254.74
Kaleb Bone                                         194.40ft

King of Diesel
Tom Hansen                                        349.98ft
Colby Swanson                               298.39ft
John Jenkins    291.77

