Weekend on the Edge 2019

As the long hot summer comes to an end, one place you’ll always find the diesel community along the northern Wasatch front of Utah and surrounding areas of Wyoming, Idaho, and Nevada is the annual Weekend on the Edge event held every September in their hometown of Ogden, UT. Nearing twenty years of business, Edge Products has long since been a leader in our industry when it comes to performance tuning and electronic monitoring devices for light duty trucks. To give back to their loyal customers and friends, their yearly event brings out thousands for some friendly dyno competition and as the season finale for the local United Pullers pulling association.

Running a pair of Superflow chassis dyno’s, the crew from Northwest Dyno Circuit pushed hard all day long to get over 100 trucks across the rollers with classes to suit just about any truck build. Biggest numbers on the day went to Wayne Yates in his incredibly awesome Power Stroke build that sprayed its way to 1386-horsepower. Other notables on the dyno are Justin Archibald’s 1004hp fuel only run in the Small Single class. Richard Scotts 666hp in the Stock Ford class. Joshua McCormack putting down 1014hp with a big single and Skyler Regan’s 512hp in the Clean Diesel class. Throughout the day, Edge had a complete Show n’ Shine contest, hot food, vendor alley and even a bounce house for the young kids to wear themselves out on. As the sun began to fade from the sky, the sled pulling action started on the dirt track of the Weber County Fairgrounds where nearly 2,000 spectators funneled in to enjoy a little diesel action on a beautiful Saturday night. We make it a point to attend Weekend on the Edge every year and for good reason. For 2019 WOTE did not disappoint, with plenty of strong running trucks and a bunch of familiar faces, this is always a can’t wait and don’t miss event.

NWDC DYNO RESULTS

Stock GM

Brett Munns 528hp

Arie Van Straalen 528hp

Layne Harsha 526hp

Stock Dodge

Jessie Price 625hp

Cody Walk 516hp

Dallan Rainford 482hp

Stock Ford

Richard Scott 666hp

Cliff Towne 621hp

Zac Gibson 602hp

Small Single

Austin Elsmore 811hp

Will Terry 780hp

Paul McClure 767hp

Big Single

Joshua McCormick 1014hp

Chris Vorhees 917hp

Bryan Burdette 650hp

Small Twin

Justin Archibald 1004hp

Orvis Nygaard 945hp

Tyler Kipp 884hp

Big Twin

Darryl Atkin 1090hp

Morey Logue 967hp

Kyslee Viterna 590hp

Unlimited

Wayne Yates 1386hp

Joshua McCormick 1196hp

Morey Logue 1016hp

UNITED PULLERS SLED PULL RESULTS

Work Stock

Jesse Price 272.76ft

Cliffe Towne 263.24ft

Michael Jeffries 253.36ft

Open Street

Randy Reyes 278.19ft

Bryant Evans 272.56ft

Lyle Richmond 272.15ft

2.5 Diesel

Colby Swanson 295.66ft

Tony Gonzalez 271.41ft

Austin Elsmore 260.73ft

Limited Pro 3.0

Kyle Messerly 293.41ft

John Jenkins 289.58ft

Chance Beecher 275.78ft

Pro Stock 3.6

Tom Hansen 314.99ft

Kalaeb Hales 244.81ft

Jeremy Neff 219.27ft

Super Stock

Russ Prescott 284.24ft

Darik Hooser 84.27

Tractors

Chris Taber 302.7ft

Perry Seal 254.74

Kaleb Bone 194.40ft

King of Diesel

Tom Hansen 349.98ft

Colby Swanson 298.39ft

John Jenkins 291.77

SOURCES

EDGE PRODUCTS

EDGEPRODUCTS.COM

888.360.3343

UNITED TRUCK AND TRACTOR PULLERS

UNITEDPULLERS.NET

NORTHWEST DYNO CIRCUIT

NORTHWESTDYNOCIRCUIT.COM