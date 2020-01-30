Weekend on the Edge 2019

As the long hot summer comes to an end, one place you’ll always find the diesel community along the northern Wasatch front of Utah and surrounding areas of Wyoming, Idaho, and Nevada is the annual Weekend on the Edge event held every September in their hometown of Ogden, UT. Nearing twenty years of business, Edge Products has long since been a leader in our industry when it comes to performance tuning and electronic monitoring devices for light duty trucks. To give back to their loyal customers and friends, their yearly event brings out thousands for some friendly dyno competition and as the season finale for the local United Pullers pulling association.
Running a pair of Superflow chassis dyno’s, the crew from Northwest Dyno Circuit pushed hard all day long to get over 100 trucks across the rollers with classes to suit just about any truck build. Biggest numbers on the day went to Wayne Yates in his incredibly awesome Power Stroke build that sprayed its way to 1386-horsepower. Other notables on the dyno are Justin Archibald’s 1004hp fuel only run in the Small Single class. Richard Scotts 666hp in the Stock Ford class. Joshua McCormack putting down 1014hp with a big single and Skyler Regan’s 512hp in the Clean Diesel class. Throughout the day, Edge had a complete Show n’ Shine contest, hot food, vendor alley and even a bounce house for the young kids to wear themselves out on. As the sun began to fade from the sky, the sled pulling action started on the dirt track of the Weber County Fairgrounds where nearly 2,000 spectators funneled in to enjoy a little diesel action on a beautiful Saturday night. We make it a point to attend Weekend on the Edge every year and for good reason. For 2019 WOTE did not disappoint, with plenty of strong running trucks and a bunch of familiar faces, this is always a can’t wait and don’t miss event.
NWDC DYNO RESULTS
Stock GM
Brett Munns 528hp
Arie Van Straalen 528hp
Layne Harsha 526hp
Stock Dodge
Jessie Price 625hp
Cody Walk 516hp
Dallan Rainford 482hp
Stock Ford
Richard Scott 666hp
Cliff Towne 621hp
Zac Gibson 602hp
Small Single
Austin Elsmore 811hp
Will Terry 780hp
Paul McClure 767hp
Big Single
Joshua McCormick 1014hp
Chris Vorhees 917hp
Bryan Burdette 650hp
Small Twin
Justin Archibald 1004hp
Orvis Nygaard 945hp
Tyler Kipp 884hp
Big Twin
Darryl Atkin 1090hp
Morey Logue 967hp
Kyslee Viterna 590hp
Unlimited
Wayne Yates 1386hp
Joshua McCormick 1196hp
Morey Logue 1016hp
UNITED PULLERS SLED PULL RESULTS
Work Stock
Jesse Price 272.76ft
Cliffe Towne 263.24ft
Michael Jeffries 253.36ft
Open Street
Randy Reyes 278.19ft
Bryant Evans 272.56ft
Lyle Richmond 272.15ft
2.5 Diesel
Colby Swanson 295.66ft
Tony Gonzalez 271.41ft
Austin Elsmore 260.73ft
Limited Pro 3.0
Kyle Messerly 293.41ft
John Jenkins 289.58ft
Chance Beecher 275.78ft
Pro Stock 3.6
Tom Hansen 314.99ft
Kalaeb Hales 244.81ft
Jeremy Neff 219.27ft
Super Stock
Russ Prescott 284.24ft
Darik Hooser 84.27
Tractors
Chris Taber 302.7ft
Perry Seal 254.74
Kaleb Bone 194.40ft
King of Diesel
Tom Hansen 349.98ft
Colby Swanson 298.39ft
John Jenkins 291.77
SOURCES
EDGE PRODUCTS
EDGEPRODUCTS.COM
888.360.3343
UNITED TRUCK AND TRACTOR PULLERS
UNITEDPULLERS.NET
NORTHWEST DYNO CIRCUIT
NORTHWESTDYNOCIRCUIT.COM