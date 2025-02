Upcoming Diesel Events: May to August 2025

Do you own or run an event in the diesel world?

Add it to our directory for free! Your listing will reach tens of thousands of diesel fans who visit our website every day.

May 9-10

The Beach Bash FL

New Smyrna Beach, FL

May 16-18

11th Annual Made of Steel Show

Hernando County Fairgrounds

Brooksville, FL

May 31 – June 1

Ultimate Callout Challenge

Indianapolis

June 7-8

Atlantic City Truck Meet

Atlantic City

June 13-15

The Freedom Truck Meet

Van Wert, OH

June 27-28

Music City howdown

Franklin, TN

July 18-19

Outlaw Diesel Drags

Bowling Green, KY

July 25-26

The Beach Bash Charleston

Charleston, SC

July 26

Certified Summer Car Show

Atlanta

August 1-3

Carlisle Truck Nats

Carlisle, PA

August 8-10

Michiana Auto Mania

Elkhart, IN

August 16

Useless Truck Meet

Lafayette, IN

August 22-24

Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

Lyons, IN