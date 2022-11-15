Weekend on the Edge 2022

This past September, Edge Products hosted their 20th straight year of Weekend on the Edge out of their hometown of Ogden, UT For more than twenty years, Edge has been developing and producing some of the most popular tuning and monitoring products on the market for diesel trucks and every year they host their version of a customer appreciation event at the local fairgrounds to bring together the local diesel crowd for some old fashioned diesel fun. This year, Edge enlisted the help of the crew from the Northwest Dyno Circuit (same dyno and crew that runs Ultimate Callout Challenge) to bring their portable Superflow chassis dyno down for a day also filled with a show and shine contest, vendor alley, food, and comradery amongst friends. This event has been one of the ‘go to’ events along the western part of the country and brings in some of the biggest names in the business, where in years past we’ve seen some massive horsepower numbers and even more impressive engine and turbo explosions happen. Who could forget that cover worthy shot from Lyle Richmond of Shawn Baca’s Common Rail engine exploding and thrown 6-feet above the frame rails from a couple years back?

With all the hype and excitement through the years, the 2022 event did not disappoint either after Chris Patterson of Unrivaled Diesel brought his dually Dodge out to play for the day smashing the previous chassis dyno records and surpassing that 3400-horsepower mark. You read that correctly, the new diesel record occurred mid-afternoon when the green beast proved once and for all it was a contender in any arena laying down an astonishing 34701hp/4500ft-lbs of torque in front of hundreds in attendance. No smoke and mirrors, just solid gut wrenching, frame twisting diesel horsepower through a set of dual tires on the rollers at 4300-ft elevation. It was a sight to see and even more incredibly watch come back down off the dyno without rods hanging out the side of the block or turbo pieces raining from the skies.

Edge paid out over $5000 in prize money for dyno competitors and had really sweet custom plasma cut steel plaques that had been powder coated for the first place winners in each respective class. Show and shine entries were split into Best Ford, Ram, GM and Best of Show with each getting winner getting bragging rights and an Insight CTS3 to take home. Spectators enjoyed near perfect fall weather, with upper 60’s and lower 70’s throughout the day, with just an short ten minute light drizzly rain mixed in somewhere between. Onsite food trucks and food vendors were around throughout the day as well. With over 75 entries on the dyno (limited by time constraints at the fairgrounds) the NWDC rolled through the line of trucks with no major hiccups and sent most owners home extremely happy with their results.

In previous years, Weekend on the Edge has also involved a sled pull event, which unfortunately had to be canceled for this years event due to scheduling conflicts with venue, but they fully anticipate bringing that portion of the event back for 2023. Overall, Weekend on the Edge continues on with it’s legacy as being one of the best diesel shows of the year, that we continue to look forward to attending into the future. If you ever find yourself around the Utah area in mid-September this is one you should put on the bucket list.