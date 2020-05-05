SPARTAN 4X4 RAM

Leonidas is a 2013 RAM 2500 that was built for The SEMA Show 2018. It represented Edge Products at the show, and showcased the capabilities and youthful energy of Spartan 4×4, an up and coming Kentucky off road shop. Leonidas is Spartan 4×4’s first SEMA build, and surely not their last.

Through contacts at Holley Performance the team at Spartan 4×4 was able to tell their story and Leonidas build ideas to Edge Products. Through that interaction Spartan was selected to be a feature vehicle at The SEMA Show 2018 for Edge Products.

Spartan 4×4 is a young company run by young entrepreneurs and motor heads, all in their early 20s. It was founded in 2015 by Robert Bowden III, in his parents’ garage, outside Atlanta, Georgia. Bowden is now only twenty-two years old.

Spartan 4×4 is making a name for itself in the industry for their high quality and unique builds. The Spartan 4×4 shop in Bowling Green, KY is officially now on the map, and has big plans for expansion in the works.

PURPOSE

Leonidas is a show truck, but it is also the workhorse of the Spartan 4×4 fleet. While it shines up pretty, it also gets work done by pulling Spartan’s 25-foot gooseneck trailer, usually loaded with the shop’s other builds to shows all over the country.

The concept of the Leonidas build was to meld the lifted diesel show truck with the functionality of a chase truck and pre-runner. On top of all that it also had to be a functional tow rig. This was an inspired vision, and one the Spartan 4×4 team managed to pull off with style.

ORIGIN STORY

This 2013 RAM ST Crew Cab diesel was purchase from a farmer in Metcalfe County Kentucky, essentially the middle of nowhere USA, by Spartan 4×4 in early 2018. Turning this once farm truck into a show vehicle and towing machine was no small task. To make the accomplishment all that much more impressive the team at Spartan 4×4 had only 6-months to make this transformation happen before the big reveal at The SEMA Show 2018.

If there’s such a thing as a normal SEMA build, this isn’t it. Instead of being built in an enormous shop filled with the best equipment, this truck was built by the young and hungry crew at Spartan 4×4 in a small snow plow shed in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

While the base truck only set the young men back about $20,000, the top quality custom build out has run up a tab considerably. With over $45,000 in upgrades and custom parts this truck is a true show stopper.

THE BUILD

The modifications to the super base model truck began with a full suspension overhaul. The upgrade started with an 8-inch BDS Long Arm Kit and Fabtech Dirt Logic 4.0 coilovers. Leonidas is the only known 2013 RAM running the 2014 coilovers, which took some custom fab work to make work properly. This suspension setup works great for a wide range of uses, and allows for fitment of 20×10 Method NV HD Race Wheels, which have been custom painted to match the vinyl wrap, and big 37×12.50 Nitto Trail Grappler tires.

A full Synergy 1-ton steering system with Fox dual steering stabilizers keeps the big truck turning properly. An S&B cold air intake and 4-inch Edge Jammer Exhaust lets it breathing right. G2 Gear & Axle front and rear diff covers allow for extra diff oil and cooling, which is important when hauling heavy loads. A King Speed custom oil pan ensures proper suspension and steering component clearance, while also offering up proper oil volume to the engine.

The exterior of the build then continued with Addictive Desert Designs (ADD) Stealth Fighter series bumpers, a Bulletproof hitch, AMP Research power steps, and a custom Overkill Fab grille. In the truck bed is an ADD Honey Badger Chase Rack with spare tire carrier. To complete the aggressive dark looks of Leonidas is a full 3M Dark Metallic Grey wrap, smoked Spyder Head and tail lights, and an AMI 50cal antenna.

The build at this point continued to the inside of Leonidas, where much of the uniqueness of the build is featured. The first thing you’ll notice is the four black Braum race seats and full center console. The seats required custom brackets and the rear center console is a full custom unit. The Troy Products Tactical front center console ties cleanly into the rear console, and combined they house an iPad mount, SPOD switch pad, power ports, Cobra CB Radio, Kenwood stereo head unit, a locking gun safe, and two 10-inch JL Audio shallow mount subwoofers in a custom enclosure.

Wrapping up the truck are a number of top quality electronic gadgets. An EDGE Insight CTS2 Monitor is mounted on the A-Pillar. An Ampd’d Throttle Booster and custom tune from King Speed ensures the truck has the power to tow heavy loads. An Oracle 8-piece rock light kit not only looks good, but provides great area lighting around the truck. A Hornblasters Conductors Special 244 Nightmare Kit ensures everyone knows that this big truck is coming through!

SPARTAN’S FUTURE

With more SEMA builds always in the works Leonidas has not been forgotten. The truck, as with most custom builds, is never done. Expect to see Leonidas rolling around soon with a full exterior makeover and more upgrades soon. This truck has been and will be making the rounds to all the shows. Besides at the big shows Leonidas can also be seen cruising all over Kentucky, both on and off road. This is no show queen!

Going into 2020, these Spartans are bringing something that the east coast has never seen before and they are excited to share that in the near future.