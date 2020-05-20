A TEXAS-SIZED RAM

They say everything is bigger in Texas. Well, it’s true.

Rex Stineman built one Texas-sized 2016 Ram 2500, but that’s no surprise to us. Rex is no stranger to the lifted-truck scene. He has previously owned just about every make and model there is, and he purchased his latest creation in April 2016 with dreams of making it to SEMA one day. Little did he know that he would respond to a Facebook post from the very person who could get him there.

“Robbie Bryant of KEG Media posted in need of a co-driver to haul some builds to SEMA,” Rex said. “He chose me for the job, and we instantly became friends.”

The prospect of attending SEMA for the first time gave Rex the itch to build his Dodge.

The Path to SEMA Begins

The spring after the 2016 SEMA show saw a lot of changes to Rex’s Dodge. Xclusive Truck Kustoms of Celina, Texas, was tasked for Rex’s SEMA build. The powerplant’s performance benefits from an S&B air filter, Diamond Eye exhaust, and a Bully Dog GTX tuner.

Suspension

Air suspension is one of the most popular additions to any lifted-truck build these days. Rex went with Ultimate Air Ride, which has an adjustable ride height of 9-16 inches controlled by Air Lift Performance air management. To really make the suspension pop, it was powder-coated in Prismatic Powders Illusion Purple. Supplying the air suspension and the Horn Blasters train horns are dual Viair 480c compressors tucked out of sight. With big wheels and tires and a giant lift, you have to upgrade your steering assist (unless you really like hard work). For the ease of daily driving, Rex had Xclusive install a Redneck Ram Hydro Steering Assist kit. Rounding out the suspension are a set of FOA shocks and R1 brakes and rotors to stop the more than 8,000-pound Dodge. Wheels and tires were two crucial components for Rex: He wanted them to stand out but still have a streamlined style that wasn’t overpowering. He went with a set of Specialty Forged 26×16 SF 014 wheels secured with True Spike Lug Nuts. The new chrome Specialty Forged wheels were then wrapped with Fury Offroad Country Hunter MT 42×15.50 R26 tires.

All the Details

After adding the chassis and suspension components, it was time to outfit the exterior of the Dodge. Fusion Bumpers, Gravel Empire Grille Inserts, a Bedrug, Swingcases, AMP Research Steps, Monster Hooks, and Infinite Rule Security locks were the next items to be installed on the Ram. The subtle exterior additions kept the lines clean in the way Rex wanted them to be. Although many builders put extra lighting on their vehicles for looks, Rex installed it for necessity. There isn’t much light when you live and work in the plains of Texas, so Rex needed a little more shine. Twisted Pro all-terrain lighting was installed on both front and rear bumpers. Factory front headlights were redone and painted to match by RAW Concepts, and Klearz lenses were added. In the back, the Ram was fitted with Recon taillights, also painted to match.

The Final Touch

The build was nearing its final stages just a few weeks shy of SEMA. Wanting something a little different, Rex decided to go with a custom Alea Leather interior. Alea allows customers to choose from more than 1,000 different seat cover designs, or create their own.

A dream came true for Rex: not only was his build at the 2017 SEMA Show, but his Dodge was also featured inside SEMA’s Bully Dog booth!

“I would like to thank Robbie Bryant of KEG Media for helping me reach my lifelong goal of building a show-quality truck and giving me the opportunity to be featured at SEMA,” Rex said. “I would also like to thank Xclusive Truck Kustoms and all the companies that came on board for helping me with this creation.”

Look for more builds in the very near future from this Texan!

2016 RAM 2500 LIMITED MEGA CAB

OWNER: Rex Stineman

HOMETOWN: McKinney, Texas

ENGINE: 6.7L Cummins

TUNER: S&B Air Filter, Bull Dog GTX Tuner

EXHAUST: Diamond Eye

SUSPENSION: Redneck Ram Hydro-Assist Steering, FOA Shocks, R1 Concepts Brakes, Air Lift Air Management with Dual Viair 480C Compressors, Prismatic Powders Illusion Purple

BODY/EXTERIOR: Fusion Bumpers, Gravel Empire Grille Inserts, Bedrug, Swingcases, AMP Steps, Monster Hooks, Infinite Rule Security, Horn Blasters, Prismatic Powders.

LIGHTING: Twisted Pro All Terrain (Bumpers), Raw Concepts Front Headlights w/Klearz, Recon Taillights, Diode Dynamics.

INTERIOR: Alea Leather

WHEELS: Specialty Forged 26×16 SF 014, True Spike Lug Nuts

TIRES: Fury Offroad Country Hunter MT 42×15.50R26