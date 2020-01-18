Blackout in the Country 2019

Dyno, Dirt Drags, Truck Pulls, Burnouts—and Never a Dull Moment

If you were cruising down U.S. Route 70S just west of Woodbury, Tennessee, you might not notice Beans Diesel Performance. But once a year, there’s no mistaking the facility situated just north of the highway. In fact, for one Saturday each October it’s a hive of activity thanks to Beans’ mainstay event: Blackout in the Country. In 2019 that Saturday was October 12, and by 6:30 a.m. there was already a long line of trucks stacking up outside the gate—a gate which wasn’t scheduled to open until 8 a.m.

But why were so many truck enthusiasts champing at the bit to get inside? For starters, Blackout in the Country boasts a proven chassis dyno operating round the clock, a burnout pad that’s open to anyone, professionally sanctioned dirt drags, and a night time truck pull to take in. If that’s not enough, a sizeable vendor’s alley consumes a good portion of Beans’ property, the show ‘n shine is top-notch, the entire affair is pet and cooler-friendly, and this year the first 100 trucks through the gate received a free goodie bag.

From the moment we set foot on the grounds, our cameras were busy. Throughout the day, we witnessed a triple-turbo Dodge common-rail clear 1,400 hp on the rollers, several high-horsepower trucks get squirrely in the dirt, tires explode on the burnout pad, and the sled pulls go deep into the night. Between the dyno running nonstop and the seemingly endless line of truck owners willing to destroy their tires, there was always some form of entertainment on display. Trust us, if you want to experience a diesel event that’s jam-packed with action from sun-up to long after sundown, make sure you make it to Beans next fall.