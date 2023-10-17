DEPARTMENT

Better Filtration

PPE Upgraded ‘01-‘19 Duramax Replacement Oil Filters

The OEM GM filter comes up short with 133 square inches of filter media with a 25-30 micron filtration rating. The simple leaf spring design to secure the oil seal loses tension and can lead to dirty oil blow-by. It also doesn’t come with an integrated magnet to help protect your engine from ferrous metal particles.

The PPE upgrade has superior filtration down to 10 microns and 188 square inches which equates to 41% more specially engineered media than the stock filter. A perforated metal center core provides media support. Blow-by is eliminated by a stiff coil spring for a tight seal. This filter upgrade also includes an integrated magnet to catch ferrous metals, a silicone anti-drain-back valve prevents dry starts, and a 30% thicker base plate features 29% larger passages for higher flow.

PPE Diesel

PPEDiesel.com

Emissions Compliant

Industrial Injection Emissions Legal Performance Injectors

Industrial Injection’s new Clean Diesel Technology (CDT) 10% Injectors for the Cummins 6.7L 2013 – 2018 are designed as a drop-in replacement with no tuning required. Like never seen before they are an Emissions compliant improvement over stock, offering superior fuel atomization and a 2-year warranty. CARB E.O.# D-711-1

Industrial Injection

IndustrialInjection.com

5th Gen Ram Performance

BDS Suspension 3-inch Suspension system

BDS Suspension expands its listings for the late model 2019+ RAM 3500 4WD Diesel trucks with new 3” radius arm systems. Designed to improve the looks and performance of your new RAM, these kits include everything necessary to correctly lift them for improved offroad capability with room for larger tires while maintaining on-road handling.

BDS Suspension

BDS-Suspension.com

Bullet Proof Duramax EGR Coolers

2001-2016 GMC/Chevy Duramax EGR Replacement Coolers from Bullet Proof Diesel

Bullet Proof Diesel has released a new line of EGR coolers featuring the patented H-Core technology, which was developed to resist the common causes of EGR cooler failure. Immediately available, the EGR coolers have been engineered for 6.6L Duramax LML applications, which are found in 2011-2016 Chevy and GMC pickups.The BulletProof 6.6L Duramax LML EGR Coolers join the other Duramax offerings from Bullet Proof Diesel, including EGR coolers for the LBZ, LLY, LMM, Top Kick, C/K Series, and G-Series engines. .

Bullet Proof Diesel

BulletProofDiesel.com

Hard Stop

Wilwood Disc Brakes 2014-2018 RAM Truck Front and Rear Brake Kit Upgrades

Wilwood is pleased to announce Tactical Xtreme TX6R front and rear brake kit upgrades for 2014-2018 RAM 2500/3500 trucks. Massive forged aluminum six piston calipers wrap around 16.00” diameter GT directional vane rotors. Combined with high-grip, long-wear and fade-resistant BP-20 compound SmartPads, these kits provide unmatched braking capacity and durability for all types of high-demand applications.

Kits are fully compatible with the OE master cylinder output, ABS system, all electronic controls and the rear OE parking brake. Each kit includes premium-grade hardware, stainless steel DOT approved flexlines and a detailed installation guide.

Wilwood Disc Brakes

Wilwood.com

No More Weak Link

Mishimoto Duramax Transmission Cooler Lines

Keeping the transmission in your 2006-20010 LLY/LBZ/LMM cool is essential to everything your truck does. Mishimoto’s new Transmission Line Kit ensures your trans gets the fluid it needs. These high-performance lines are constructed with a durable PTFE line that’s wrapped in a high-strength nylon braid. The PTFE line is extremely oil and heat resistant for durability in even the harshest environments. Plus high strength nylon wrapping for protection plus -10AN fittings for a secure and leak-free connection, Mishimoto’s new lines are ready for a lifetime of performance.

Mishimoto

Mishimoto.com