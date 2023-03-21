C7 Corvette Cummins Diesel Pro Mod

It’s Happening!

It’s been a guessing game as to what powerplant would eventually power the late-model Pro Mod C7 Corvette formerly owned by PPEI’s Kory Willis, but at this point, all the guesswork seems to have disappeared. Now in the hands of Hardway Performance and crew, all signs indicate that a Cummins will sit under the hood instead of a Duramax. And judging by this photo, the car will be making an appearance sooner rather than later. Rumor has it that former ODSS 5.90 Index champion, Rod MacMaster, will pilot the reborn Corvette. Check out the billet block and head combo… We can’t wait to see this car back in action!

Source: https://hardwayperformance.com/