Quiet and Cool

Thermo Tec innovated Thermo Guard FR to offer the best in heat and sound insulation. This lightweight, durable shield does everything: reduces sound, absorbs vibration, protects from radiant heat, and provides an extra layer of insulation padding.

The two-sided option provides even greater climate protection to your vehicle’s cabin area by retaining the desired temperature environment. It features 100% synthetic fiber felt that provides sound and comfort control and a double-sided high-tech foil heat barrier that blocks over 90% of radiant heat.

Insulation for Interior Use

Thermo Guard FR works best on floors, in doors, and within vehicle headliners. You can also install it under the hood for increased sound and heat protection for your engine. It’s available in 48×72-inch sheets, and just a quarter inch thick. You can cut Thermo Guard to fit wherever you need it, and it’s lightweight and durable enough to work anywhere on your vehicle.

As an added bonus, Thermo Guard FR is easy to install. With Thermo Tec’s Heavy Duty Spray Adhesive (hyperlink: https://www.thermotec.com/product/heavy-duty-spray-adhesive-1675-oz-thermo-tec ), you’ll get long-lasting adhesion and peak performance from your Thermo Guard.

See How It Works

If you’re interested in seeing how Thermo Guard FR is installed on a real vehicle, check out the video below. It also features an introduction to the product that explains some of its most frequent uses in the Thermo Tec garage.

The MSRP for Thermo Tec’s Thermo Guard FR in the two-sided 48×72-inch sheet is $103.66. Right now, it’s on sale for $92.99! If your truck is in need of some serious heat and sound insulation, head to Thermo Tec’s website (hyerlink: https://www.thermotec.com/product/thermo-guard-fr-heat-sound-insulation )