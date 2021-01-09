More Insight - Diesel World

Edge Products New and Improved Insight CTS3

While the OEM’s give you a few gauges to watch on your dash, if you like to be in control and see everything happening under the hood, do a lot of towing or plan on any increases in power, that dash won’t tell you everything that’s important. In the early days of diesel performance, truck owners started adding additional gauges in the cab to closely watch things like exhaust gas temperatures (EGT’s), boost, fuel pressure, and transmission temperature. As technology evolved and trucks got smarter, so did the aftermarket and in-cab monitors become the new normal when it came to watching more parameters in the cab. For years now, the Insight CTS2 from Edge Products has been the industry standard for OBD-II based monitoring devices. The color touch screen is easy to read, easy to navigate and works in virtually every light duty diesel truck. Add to the that what a great price point with what seems like endless display options, the ability to read and clear trouble codes, and the option to add on additional accessory sensors for monitoring just about anything you want and the CTS2 was the go to monitor for many. Until now.

This past May, Edge released their all new CTS3, which of course is based off the CTS2. Since the inception of the CTS2 a few years ago, technology has come a long ways and Edge wanted to fit all that cool new stuff into an all new monitor, focusing on improving the overall look and feel of the device while improving the functionality. The new screen is much more like that of todays smartphones, it has less glare to it and a 720P resolution, making it easier to read in any light and the new capacitive screen responds better to your input when trying to make selections.

While cosmetics are important, we all know it isn’t most important, as a device like this needs to be smart. To improve on the CTS2, Edge developed an all new high speed ARM 9 TI processor and 1GB worth of RAM (up from 256k in CTS2), this new board moves what seems like lightyears quicker than the CTS2, with normal boot up time to your gauge display less than 2-seconds. One of the more common complaints with the CTS2 was its slower response time, taking around 15-seconds to power up after starting your truck. That wait time is now non-existent with the CTS3, in fact, its so fast to load that it’s usually ready to start displaying your data before you can even be settled in the seat. This upgrade also means the monitor is faster everywhere else. Faster data display rate, quicker response to your input. There is just less lag between commanded inputs, making for an improved user experience.

The CTS3 was also updated with some all new gauge layouts, more control over your color options, and even more control over setting your alerts and warnings for specific parameters you like to keep tabs on. The video input port on the back of the device is now gone, but don’t fret, the CTS3 can still use a backup monitor, but it will now feed in through the micro-usb port. Edge has also added Wi-Fi to the new monitor, making software updated a breeze. There is now no need to remove the monitor from the vehicle to plug in to your desktop anytime you need updates. If you have a Wi-Fi signal, you’re good to go. The CTS3 vehicle coverage is extended to the same platforms as CTS2, or virtually any 1996+ vehicle with an OBD-II port. It will still read and clear codes, data log for you and even perform pretty accurate performance tests like record 0-60mph or 1/4-mile drag tests.

With only a little bit of time installing and driving around with the monitor installed in a 2019 6.7L Cummins, we already feel confident in stating the CTS3 is a great improvement over it’s predecessor. Which is really saying something, as the older CTS2 was already a pretty solid device. Edge did their homework on this one and has really developed something our market should embrace.