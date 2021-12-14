5 Proven Power Recipes For 750 HP To 1,000 HP

In the modern era, which has no doubt proven to be the golden age for diesel performance, it’s common to find 600, 700, or even 800 hp trucks that still go to work every day. At the same time, it’s anything but rare to come across a daily-driven diesel that’s capable of turning out 900 or even 1,000 hp. Fresh back from the Grand Opening Hootenanny at LinCo Diesel Performance—an event that featured a dyno competition as well as various live-tuning sessions—we decided to profile a handful of combinations that made impressive power on the rollers.

All of the following trucks could be daily driven, some of them still tow, and one epitomizes what it means to be a sleeper. Their combinations are simpler than you might think, with all but one candidate sporting a big single turbo as opposed to compounds or even triples. Not surprisingly, most are Cummins-powered and graced with common-rail injection. Rest assured, there is a hot-running LMM Duramax on our list to help break the mold. If you’ve been on the hunt for a dyno-proven horsepower recipe for your common-rail Dodge or GM, you’ve come to the right place.