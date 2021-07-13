BorgWarner Turbochargers - Diesel World

The Rhyme And Reason Behind The Company’s Success In The Diesel Industry

Whether you’re looking for more power, need to replace a dead VGT, or want a budget-friendly bolt-on, BorgWarner has long offered the lion’s share of fixed geometry turbo options in the diesel aftermarket. For every application, from Cummins to Duramax to Power Stroke, and from stock to four-digit horsepower, not only is there a BorgWarner that fits the bill, but one that performs. No other turbo manufacturer offers a product line as comprehensive as Borg’s, or as many configurations. Ample options provide the end-user the ability to spec the perfect off-the-shelf turbocharger for their specific needs.

Beyond their performance potential, BorgWarner turbos have long enjoyed a reputation for durability. Its units are capable of surviving 50, 60, even 70 psi of boost in a single turbo application, and on a regular basis. Couple that toughness with affordability and high availability and you get a very popular product. It’s why, for two decades, BorgWarner turbochargers have been the preferred choice in the diesel industry. In the pages that follow, we’ll highlight some of the most popular BorgWarner turbos in the diesel world: its S300 and S400 frame units. They’re proven, reliable, efficient, highly configurable, and arguably provide the best bang for the buck in turbochargers. Here’s why.

The “S” in S300 and S400 Comes From Schwitzer

This was the naming system applied to all Schwitzer turbochargers when BorgWarner acquired the company and retained its nomenclature back in 1999. Coincidentally, this was also roughly the same time period in which BorgWarner purchased AG Kuhnle, Kopp & Kausch, and renamed that turbocharger line 3K-Warner (you may have heard some of BorgWarner’s K-series terminology before).

Another neat tidbit is that the S300 frame turbos are designed for engines between 7 and 11 liters in displacement, and S400’s are intended for 11 to 16 liter engine applications… It just goes to show you how much fueling and airflow is being sent through our engines, most of which displace half that size.

