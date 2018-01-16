THE INNER WORKINGS OF A 1,300 HP DURAMAX

Machine shops are the backbone of the diesel performance industry. Everything revolves around the process of precision machining when it comes to building an engine that will handle big horsepower and torque. And, because everyone relies on machine shop services at some point, having one in the company stable puts you a step ahead of the game. In order to achieve maximum quality control, Fleece Performance Engineering dove head first into this side of the industry a few years ago when it purchased Freedom Racing Engines in Brownsburg, Indiana. As a result, they’re now able to produce competition-ready Duramax and Cummins mills that live up to the company’s high standards, their customer’s high expectations, and all work (from teardown to dyno-tested) can be performed in-house.

When we stopped by this spring, the Fleece crew was in the process of assembling a Duramax for a sled puller looking to compete in both 2.6 and the newly created 3.0 Smooth Bore class. Knowing it would take roughly 1,300 hp to put their customer in the winner’s circle, a proven hard-part combination was in order. A filled block, billet main caps, Carrillo forged rods, Diamond forged pistons with valve reliefs, a SoCal Diesel cam, and fire-ringed Wagler Competition heads would make the cut, along with a host of other upgrades. Read on to catch a glimpse of what goes into a Duramax spec’d to compete in the upper echelon of diesel truck pulling.DW