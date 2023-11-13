This ’65 F-600 Was Reborn With A Second-Gen Chassis And Cummins Power

Sentimental value drives some of the most unique builds you’ll come across in the diesel world, and a sentimental attachment was the genesis behind Cory Wheat’s idea to resurrect his late grandfather’s old grain truck. With a knack for building medium-duty rat-rods, a flood of ideas went into this ’65 F-600 project. The body would be placed on a ‘97 Dodge chassis and a second-gen powertrain that included a 12-valve Cummins and the venerable NV4500 transmission. The original grain bed would be removed and repurposed to create a skirted flat bed. Then a set of milled-down super singles would help Cory stuff 37-inch rubber inside the large fender wells.

21,000 Original Miles

Originally purchased by Sinclair Oil Corporation, the F-600 was obtained by Cory’s grandfather, Jerry Plummer, in 1968. Promptly turning it into a grain hauler, it was placed on active duty at the family-owned Sugarwood Farms and served many years there, racking up most of its 21,000 miles during the annual corn and soybean harvest. When Cory decided to resurrect the old grain truck in 2021, he was adamant that the patina’d cab and front clip would remain original pieces—but he made it a point to have the lettering on both doors redone. Then it was time to update the truck’s foundation.

Second-Gen Frame, Suspension, And Axles

For a proven, modern day chassis, second-gen running gear was rolled into place beneath the hovering cab. The frame, suspension, and axles were all sourced from a ’97 -ton Dodge donor, and since the second-gen had been four-wheel drive it meant a Dana 60 was part of the deal, complete with coil springs and upper and lower control arms. The leaf spring rear axle is a 3.73-geared Dana 70. Surprisingly, the body fit over the second-gen’s frame rails just fine. It was the fender wells that concerned Cory most. Specifically, he went to great lengths to ensure the front clip mounted in a fashion that allowed the 22-inch super singles to be perfected centered in the fender wells.

Way Better Than A 300 CID Gasser

Matching the rugged exterior look of the medium duty Ford is a 400,000-mile, P-pumped 12-valve 5.9L Cummins that keeps chugging along. As far as fitment was concerned, no cutting of the F-600’s firewall had to take place. However, it was a different story up front. By retaining the ’97 engine’s OEM radiator, Cory ran out of room to accommodate the factory fan and fan shroud. Improvising, he installed electric fans along with a homebuilt shroud. And because of the lack of real estate behind the grille Cory was also forced to change the intercooler, as well as its location. A unit that measures smaller than stock was sourced online and mounted behind the front bumper. The Holset HX35W’s wastegate has been disabled to allow for plenty of boost.

NV4500 And 4×4

With the truck’s primary purpose being a work truck, it only made sense to keep things simple with a manual transmission. And although the original F-600 came equipped with a standard shift, it was never four-wheel drive. Cory changed that thanks to utilizing the second-gen powertrain he had at his disposal, which included an NP241 transfer case being bolted to the tried and true NV4500. The extent of the integration work for the five-speed included transmission tunnel work in order to retain the shifter. For now, the factory-spec clutch has yet to slip—even with a loaded trailer coupled to the gooseneck ball in the bed.

Grain Truck-Turned Tow Rig

More than half a century after it left the assembly line, Cory’s F-600 arguably sees more action now than it ever did back in the day. Thanks in large part to the second-gen chassis and Cummins conversion, it’s gone from hauling grain to hauling new projects home—more old iron that Cory can outfit with diesel propulsion at his shop, Cory Wheat Customs. All told, the project took him just 72 days (and nights) to complete, a reflection of both his youth and work ethic. So are medium-duty Cummins conversions the next big thing? It wouldn’t disappoint us. Afterall, in addition to being a great tribute to his grandfather, Cory’s four-wheel drive F-600 has “beast mode” written all over it.

