6.7L Power Stroke Ford Turbo, Trans and Fuel Upgrades

Upgrading the Turbo, Transmission, and Fuel System on a ’19 F-450

What do you do when you’ve already outfitted your ’19 F-450 with 22.5-inch ’Forces, a massive in-bed fuel tank, and a host of One Up Offroad suspension parts? You add more giddy-up to the equation, of course! When John Wellenkamp’s 1,400-mile Super Duty rolled into Flynn’s Shop in Alexander, Illinois, the bed was full of cutting-edge go-fast parts, all designed to get his hefty tow-rig up and moving a bit easier.

Among the components installed during the three-day project was a 66 mm MP Series turbo from Midwest Diesel and Auto, along with one of the company’s high-flow intake kits. For fuel, a 10.3 mm stroker CP4.2 from RCD Performance and FASS’s new 220-gph Titanium Series supply system made the cut. Then, to harness all the newfound power and ensure the truck never skips a beat with 650-rwhp and 1,300 lb-ft on tap, a Competition 6R140 transmission from Midwest Diesel and Auto was bolted in place of the stocker.

If you’re looking for the ultimate all-around 6.7L Power Stroke parts recipe, this is it. The factory power rating was essentially doubled without sacrificing any drivability or reliability. What’s more is that the upgrades shown here illustrate just how easy it is to squeeze big power out of a late-model 6.7L Ford without even removing a valve cover.

SOURCE

FASS

fassride.com

Flynn’s Shop

217.478.3811

Midwest Diesel & Auto

217.718.6119

midwestdieselauto.com

Precision Industries

800.649.7866

converter.com

RCD Performance

309.822.0600

rcdperformance.com

Sun Coast

850.864.2361

suncoastdiesel.com