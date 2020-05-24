6.7L Power Stroke Ford Turbo, Trans and Fuel Upgrades

Upgrading the Turbo, Transmission, and Fuel System on a ’19 F-450
What do you do when you’ve already outfitted your ’19 F-450 with 22.5-inch ’Forces, a massive in-bed fuel tank, and a host of One Up Offroad suspension parts? You add more giddy-up to the equation, of course! When John Wellenkamp’s 1,400-mile Super Duty rolled into Flynn’s Shop in Alexander, Illinois, the bed was full of cutting-edge go-fast parts, all designed to get his hefty tow-rig up and moving a bit easier.
Among the components installed during the three-day project was a 66 mm MP Series turbo from Midwest Diesel and Auto, along with one of the company’s high-flow intake kits. For fuel, a 10.3 mm stroker CP4.2 from RCD Performance and FASS’s new 220-gph Titanium Series supply system made the cut. Then, to harness all the newfound power and ensure the truck never skips a beat with 650-rwhp and 1,300 lb-ft on tap, a Competition 6R140 transmission from Midwest Diesel and Auto was bolted in place of the stocker.
If you’re looking for the ultimate all-around 6.7L Power Stroke parts recipe, this is it. The factory power rating was essentially doubled without sacrificing any drivability or reliability. What’s more is that the upgrades shown here illustrate just how easy it is to squeeze big power out of a late-model 6.7L Ford without even removing a valve cover.
SOURCE
FASS
fassride.com
Flynn’s Shop
217.478.3811
Midwest Diesel & Auto
217.718.6119
midwestdieselauto.com
Precision Industries
800.649.7866
converter.com
RCD Performance
309.822.0600
rcdperformance.com
Sun Coast
850.864.2361
suncoastdiesel.com