Dodge Cummins 3.0 NTPA Truck Pull
3.0 Trucks Return To The ‘Ship

Leave it to the National Tractor Pullers Association to host the last major indoor truck and tractor affair for the winter of 2022-2023. The NTPA’s Spring Nationals went down over the weekend and the Limited Pro Stock trucks descended on Shipshewana, Indiana’s Michiana Event Center to do battle in the dirt. During the two sessions of action, Jordan Jackson and Stacy Gwinn exchanged wins, Gwinn piloting the second-gen “Juiced Up” truck to a win on Friday night and Jackson driving his “Billet Steel & Sex Appeal” Ram into the sand pile on Saturday. Here, Erik Hucke’s “Slightly Overworked” Dodge claws its way to one of its two Seventh Place finishes.

Source: https://ntpapull.com/

