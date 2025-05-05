Author

K&N ENGINEERING INTRODUCES ALL-NEW NEXTGENTM AIR INTAKE SYSTEMS — THE LATEST EVOLUTION OF THEIR LONG-STANDING COMMITMENT TO AIRFLOW PERFORMANCE & INNOVATION

NextGen Air Intakes are advanced hybrid performance systems, engineered to deliver the perfect balance of cooler air, unmatched horsepower, increased airflow, and more torque—all wrapped in bold, modern styling that looks great under the hood. K&N Engineering, the premier global manufacturer of industry-leading automotive filtration and technology, has announced its newest offering: the all-new NextGen Air Intake Systems. NextGen intakes are designed to deliver the most horsepower on a stock tune for today’s most popular trucks, Jeeps, and SUVs.

Drawing on over 50 years of expertise, NextGen Air Intake Systems target closed-box buyers looking for a superior intake solution that provides more power, protection, and style at a great value from a name they trust. The all-new hybrid open-top design features an enlarged factory fresh air inlet, optimizing airflow and lowering inlet temperatures for superior efficiency.

With smoother, more consistent airflow at higher volumes, drivers can expect their engine to roar with increased performance. Installation is fast and hassle-free, requiring only basic hand tools. NextGen Air Intakes embody K&N’s commitment to innovation, ensuring drivers get cutting-edge technology that outperforms the competition.

K&N NextGen Air Intake Systems   www.knfilters.com

