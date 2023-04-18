2024 GMC Sierra 2500 HD AT4
2024 GMC Sierra 2500 HD AT4
Up next
Author
Tags
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

GM’s First-Quarter Sales Represent Strong Start To 2023

Things are looking up for General Motors through the first quarter of the year. The auto giant and its dealers delivered 603,208 vehicles in the U.S. in the first quarter (up 18 percent), which grew its market share by an estimated 1.5 points, the largest of any automaker. Of those 603,208 deliveries, 270,376 were either full-size pickup, midsize pickup or full-size SUV’s, with GM reporting Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra sales being up 9 percent. GM is also currently number 1 in total fleet registrations for 2023 model-year vehicles (and overall fleet sales are up 27 percent). As for the GMC Sierra HD, 58 percent of all orders are for Denali trim or the new Denali Ultimate model.

Source: https://tinyurl.com/2p9c353n

Subscribe Our Weekly Newsletter
You May Also Like

Dodge, Jeep and Ram Included in Massive Fiat Chrysler Recall

Fiat Chrysler is recalling nearly 5 million vehicles over a cruise control issue. Among the brands are affected are Dodge, Jeep and Ram models from 2014 onwards.
Firepunk Diesel Cummins Pro Mod Dodge Duster

Firepunk’s New Pro Mod Arrives

Firepunk Diesel’s highly anticipated replacement for its former, ODSS championship-winning S10 Pro Mod has finally arrived. The company’s beautiful, dark Plum Crazy ’70 Duster was built by…

Diesel News 12.24.18

Looking to roll around in style on 26’s or tow comfortably at 80 mph? Michael Dalton of RLC Motorsports’ bright orange ’17 F-350 is for sale and it was built right. A custom, long arm…