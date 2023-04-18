GM’s First-Quarter Sales Represent Strong Start To 2023

Things are looking up for General Motors through the first quarter of the year. The auto giant and its dealers delivered 603,208 vehicles in the U.S. in the first quarter (up 18 percent), which grew its market share by an estimated 1.5 points, the largest of any automaker. Of those 603,208 deliveries, 270,376 were either full-size pickup, midsize pickup or full-size SUV’s, with GM reporting Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra sales being up 9 percent. GM is also currently number 1 in total fleet registrations for 2023 model-year vehicles (and overall fleet sales are up 27 percent). As for the GMC Sierra HD, 58 percent of all orders are for Denali trim or the new Denali Ultimate model.

