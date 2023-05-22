Return of the World’s Largest Collector Car Auction

Mecum Auctions, the world’s largest collector car auction company, will return to SageNet Center at Expo Square in Tulsa, Oklahoma, with 600 American muscle cars, classics, Corvettes, trucks, exotics, Hot Rods, customs and more this June 9-10.

Mecum’s website is updated daily with the latest consignments and includes detailed descriptions and photographs of the vehicles to be offered.

Preview: Gates open daily at 8 a.m. Auction: Vehicles begin daily at 10 a.m. (All Times Central)

Learn more: http://mecum.com