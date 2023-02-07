Don’t Get Locked Out!

PSA: 2021 and older fifth-gen Ram owners, don’t let your dealer reflash your truck! Tuned fifth-gen trucks receiving factory ECM updates have reported being locked out, with no way back in. Unfortunately, this likely means that having the CP4.2 to CP3 high-pressure fuel pump recall performed on a ’19-’21 truck will mean it gets treated to the reflash. This comes on the heels of the EPA pushing OEM’s to lock down their ECM’s in order to keep aftermarket calibrators out. The best advice? Ask your dealer not to connect or reflash your ECM while in their care. There is no way back in if they update your truck’s engine control module—at least for now.

Source: overland-industries.com