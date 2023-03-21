Upcoming Event: NHRDA Desert Diesel Nationals

For the first time in years, NHRDA drag racing returns to Arizona. The Desert Diesel Nationals kick off April 14 at Wild Horse Pass Motorsport Park in Chandler, Arizona. Presented by Hot Shot’s Secret, the 2023 National Hot Rod Diesel Association promises top-notch drag racing, a truck show, and an onsite dyno at every event—with truck pulls taking place at two of them, including this one in the greater Phoenix area. NHRDA drag racing classes will consist of eighth-mile Top Diesel, Pro Stock, Pro Street, Super Street, 6.70 Index, Super Diesel (7.70 Index), and Sportsman (E.T. Bracket), with semi classes allowed to make quarter-mile passes.

Source: https://nhrda.com/