Fiat Chrysler is recalling nearly 5 million vehicles over a cruise control issue. Among the brands are affected are Dodge, Jeep and Ram models from 2014 onwards.

The recall stems from a potential issue where cruise control cannot be deactivated. It can be triggered when the vehicle climbs an elevated surface while on cruise control. FCA says this can cause a short circuit, preventing the driver from disengaging cruise control by pushing the cruise button or tapping the brakes. However, drivers can still slow down by hitting the brakes or shifting to neutral.

Among the estimated 4.8-million vehicles covered by the recall are:

Dodge

2014-2018 Durango

2014-2018 Journey

Ram

2014-2018 1500 pickup

2014-2018 2500 pickup

2014-2018 3500 cab and pickup

2014-2018 4500/5500 cab

Jeep

-ADVERTISEMENT-

2014-2018 Cherokee

2014-2018 Grand Cherokee

2018 Wrangler

Other affected models include the Chrysler 200 and 300 sedans, Dodge Charger and Challenger, and the Chrysler Pacifica minivan, all 2014-and-up year models.

FCA requests affected owners to refrain from using cruise control for the mean time, and bring their vehicle in to the dealership for a free software update.