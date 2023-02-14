Tesla Pepsi truck ran out of charge; Diesel To The Rescue
Recovery Of The Week

If we’ve learned anything from the relentless push for EV technology, it’s that diesel tow trucks aren’t going to be out of work anytime soon. Reports indicate this Tesla Pepsi truck ran out of charge westbound on I-80 and was forced to call in a tow. It’s unclear whether or not the 53-foot trailer it was tethered to was loaded with product or not, or if the EV semi truck was only out on a test run. Regardless, it didn’t make it to its destination. To add insult to injury (in the form of an even steeper tow bill), the wrecker’s underreach assembly couldn’t even get under the truck without first winching it onto ramps.

